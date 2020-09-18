ALLEGHENY
Gino Montemurro to David and Kerry Sevic at Unknown Address for $50,000. Sarah Becker to Norman Switzer at 128 Erin Ln for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $110,025). James Laero to Haley Jean Dunn and Rodney Harrison at 440 La Belle Vue Road for $249,900. John Milsom Jr. to Randall and Cheryl Mason at 1002 White Cloud Road for $495,000.
ARNOLD
Jeremy Mangol to Charissa Ruth at 1806 Freeport Road for $79,900. Patsy Scalise to Latania Faith Thomas at 1913 Kenneth Ave. for $78,650.
BELL TOWNSHIP
Alfred Keith Steele to David Lynn and Mary Jayne Talmage at 2051 First St. for $12,000.
COOK TOWNSHIP
Michael Honeywell trustee to Annette Ganassi and Gregory Terpin at 202 Old Distillery Road for $510,000. George Wilcox Jr. et al. to Chad and Courtney Killian at 326 Weaver Mill Road for $1,100,000.
DELMONT
Suneel Maheshwari to David Mark and Elizabeth Campbell at 225 Apple Hill Drive for $295,000. Steve Harris to Steve Harris and Sara Malcolm at 216 Valley Stream Drive for $72,027. Brandon Nicholson to John Onufer at 600-606 White Valley Drive for $223,500.
DERRY BOROUGH
John Hebenthal to Wesley Siko at 423 E Second St. for $89,900. Mark Spitzer to Ashley Tatrai at 218 E Fourth St. for $79,900.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Terry Robert Reitz to Trent and Jennifer Buterbaugh at 2330 Cedar Ave. for $210,000. Callie Hoffman to Elizabeth Geneva and Taylor Rice at 1309 High St. for $72,500. Frank Klim to Patricia Moritz at 159 Maple Drive for $170,000. Joline Kendall to Timothy Allen and Judy Khuu Shine at 112 Peach St. for $150,000. Estate of Donald Spanogle to Heather Kountz at 104 Pebbles Ln for $146,000. Michael Lena to David and Deborah Sroka at SR 217 for $5,000. R & L Development Co. to Keith Dickey at 179 Stevenson Road for $192,381. James Thomas Jr. to Paul Kondrich at 553 Sunview Cir for $214,900. Estate of Scott Spillar to M&H Assets LLC at 916 W Fourth Ave. for $19,000.
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP
Laurel Ridge Lodge LLC to Robert Edward Rosswog at 144 Old Franklin Road for $549,000.
GREENSBURG
R. James McMichael Jr. to Sandra Dietrich at 61 Barry Ct for $170,500. Eric Shriver to Segavepo LLC at 639 Keystone St. for $129,500. Martin Myers to Michael Burrell Jr. at 108 Northmont St. for $80,000. Stephen Schrum to Mitchell Anthony Plute at 131 Seminary Ave. for $162,000.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
Jonathan Booher to Holly Ann Haines at 2423 Brownfield Drive for $219,600. Michael Burth to David Levino and Christopher Caulfield at 108 Bryan Drive for $224,000. Jonathan Teragawa to Adam Carson at 165 Equus Ln for $255,000. John Doebereiner to Zachary Culley at 105 Glenn Ave. for $186,000. Sherry Meighan to Alvin McCabe Jr. at 226-228 Luxor School Road for $20,000. Bryan Campbell to Debra Ann Lloyd at 150 Manchester Drive for $185,000. Robert Swamer to Benjamin Mutschler and Erin Kress at 146 McCabe Drive for $164,000. Sarah Dunn Treter to Nicholas and Erin Angotti at 209 Murdock Way for $369,000. Hamza Pehlivan to Kenneth Feltenberger Jr. at 28 Patricia Drive for $190,000. Jeffrey Flock to Curtis Flock at 372 Price St. for $40,000. Estate of Julia Santavy to Anthony Svetz and Brooke Waugaman at 427 Ridge Road for $265,000. Housing & Urban Development to Garret and Marilyn Lipecky at 310 S Lincoln Ave. for $86,888. Vincent Oddo to Lynn Smith at 4698 SR 136 for $237,000. Phyllis Niton trustee to Emily Liscio at 416 Shogan Drive for $120,500. Adam Jordan to Cartus Financial Corp. at 515 St. Andrews Drive for $155,000. Cartus Financial Corp. to Emily Nelson and Michael Vincent Spadafore Jr. at 515 St. Andrews Drive for $155,000. Robert Kubas to Nicole Tempo at 582-584 Steel Ave. for $70,000. Westmoreland Co. Land Bank to Brian Elliott at 215 Trouttown Road for $25,000. William Beveridge to Scott Ronald Hartman at 321 Westland Drive for $166,900.
IRWIN
Raymond Mackey to Hamza Pehlivan at 9489 Route 30 for $525,000.
JEANNETTE
Denis Zera to Walter Nelson at 435 Agnew Road for $89,900. Daniel Reilly to Kyle Dugan and Chase Simons at 745 Dithridge St. for $110,000. Hazel Wigfield to Zachary Michael and Jack John Brown at 910 Jefferson Ave. for $105,700. Virginia Clayton to US Bank NA trustee at 703 N Third St. for $68,000. Theodore Ontko to Jacob Charles Turner at 1230 Thompson St. for $59,900. Stefan Stasak to Stephen and Logan Long at 4 Vale St. for $30,000.
LATROBE
Christopher Hickins to Keith Reynolds at 133 E Tacoma Ave. for $104,000. Domenic DeYulis to Sean Cawood at 341 Washington St. for $103,600.
LIGONIER BOROUGH
Edward Horrell trustee to George and Anna Williams at 604 Hillside Ave. for $189,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Bethlen Home Hungarian Reformed Federati to Tony and Rebecca Krzmarzick at 1 Third St. for $170,000. Kevin Lenhart to Samuel Lewis and Katherine Morella at 115 Fetter Ln for $230,000. John Johnson to Susan Weitzel at 326 Franklin St. for $260,500. Cory Wentzel to Rodney Hershberger and Jennifer Anto at 172 Nature Run Road for $175,000. BAR/PRR LLC to Robert and Karen Bauer at 648 Ringneck Ln for $95,000. Estate of Katharine Griswold to George Croker and Lynda Dupre at Wildview Drive for $18,000. Estate of Katharine Griswold to George Croker and Lynda Dupre at 46 Wildview Drive for $31,000.
LOWER BURRELL
Lisa Ross to Leah Rudolph at Unknown Address for $20,000. Patricia Wiest to Lisa McMeans at 506 Arizona Drive for $67,900. Patricia May Giunta to Ronald Welker and Richard Sumney at 155 Edward St. for $50,000. Robin Hershner to Erica Rae Mell at 205 Fairhaven Drive for $99,999. Jacob Weidner to Peter Kalmar at 309 Glenmore St. for $189,000. Jeff Friedman to Aishwarya Real Estate Investments LLC at 2783 Leechburg Road for $175,000. Michelle Gordon to Christopher Momberger and Rachel Rekich at 337 Michigan Ave. for $370,000. Carole Wygonik to Melissa Boyer at 605 Vance Drive for $175,000.
MANOR
Jeffrey Leonatti to Keith and Dorothy Duckworth at 362 Rowe Road for $3,500.
MONESSEN
Robert Weston to Patrick and Faith Slagle at 32 Court Ave. for $134,500. Estate of John Zupan to Cassandra Federer at 1143 Dennis Ave. for $64,500. Gabriella Miller to Cheyanne Weathers at 666 E Seneca St. for $73,000. Joseph Manderino to Donald Joseph and Victoria Strickler at 414 Indiana Ave. for $79,724. Shane McKee to Casey Marie Gibbs and Carlos Santino Trevino at 110 Scenery Blvd. for $128,500.
MOUNT PLEASANT BOROUGH
Robert Karfelt to Eric Anderson at 317 Eagle St. for $37,500. Donald Porter Jr. to Lisa Martin at 420 Spruce St. for $124,000. Robert Karfelt to Jason Reed at 340 W Main St. for $14,750.
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Thomas Bozzuto to Richard and Elizabeth Mitchell at 1845 Brinkerton Road for $402,975. Diane Lynn Stoker to Charlie Johnson IV and Crystal Joy Johnson at 278 E Smithfield St. for $59,500. Ralph Wingrove to Adam and Melissa Marks at 624 Jason Ct for $309,000. Timothy Grohal to Christopher Bitner at 158 Larkspur Cir for $180,250. Estate of Douglas Dreistadt to Dan Scism at 135 Lonesome Trail Road for $10,500. Joseph Palla to Donald and Tiffany Mears at 4078 Route 981 for $95,000. Shirley Risbon to Jesse Askey and Charla Conrad at 2356 SR 982 for $160,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Daniel Gebrosky to Erik Rosswog and Elizabeth Gebrosky at 2717 Berlin Farm Road for $100,000. Nicholas Kenyhercz to Amy Lynn Adams at 4824 Cherry Drive for $190,000. Ruth Turner Howard to Rita Washko at 3476 Douglas Drive for $210,000. Kimberley Chestney to Billy and Meghan Key at 4008 Duchess Ct for $271,500. Arlene Switzer trustee to Judith Bryson at 5123 Hemlock Ln for $292,000. Dion Embry to NNT0615a LLC at 6470 Lindsey Ln for $188,000. Holiday Park Church Alleg Wesleyan Metho to James and Lisa Farbarik at 3944 Saltsburg Road for $177,000. Jeff Ekiert to Joseph and Molly Mayher at 5000 Sardis Road for $280,000. Michael Neuwirth to Michael Tropiano at 3440 School Road for $227,500. Gary Valli to Vincent and Megan Ombres at 2225 Woodmont Drive for $321,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
Daniel Miller to Michelle McNair at 530 Campbell Ave. for $50,000. James Werley Jr. to Sharon Shirley at 618 Carl Ave. for $47,800. Sean Lawson to Jason Feme and Marissa Hoover at 736 Carl Ave. for $145,000. Richard Radvansky to Anthony Martucci and Terese Connerton at 1578 Fairmont Drive for $170,000. Eric Momberger to Nora Milliron and Alex Kanaan at 1021 Manor Road for $150,000. Estate of Geno Arthur Trinciante Jr. to Dominic Montemurro at 1068 N Bluff Drive for $148,500. Renny Wall to Jay Eiler Jr. at 423 Vogel Way for $85,000.
NEW STANTON
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to CBNSPA001 LLC at 154 W Pennsylvania Ave. for $1,931,827.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Lincoln Hills Realty Assoc. L.P. to Aaron Samuel and Tracie Jean Wood at Unknown Address for $10,000. Frank Biondi to Darrin Modrak at 1132 Sixth St. for $167,000. Ashley Kabana to George Daley and Elvira Reynolds at 8867 Broadway St. for $140,000. Christopher Santora to Travis and Hannah Hazlett at 760 Brownstown Road for $119,900. Gregory Gasparich et al. to Jason and Christine Baverso at 9871 Buckingham Place for $406,500. Stephanie Berardi to Keegan Thomas Auth at 1250 Clay Pike for $82,400. Michael Morgart to Jonathan and Claire Stewart at 13150 Deborah Drive for $285,000. Summer Springs Homes LLC to William and Ashley Scalfari at 1919 Diane Merle Drive for $265,000. Mary Jane Murphy to Scott Malt at 888 Iris Drive for $106,000. James Mason to Amy Fonzi at 10906 Kelso Drive for $139,900. Jason Demek to Segavepo LLC at 2140 Mitchell Drive for $190,000. Marta Matta to Segavepo LLC at 14571 N Hartford Drive for $165,000. Michael McMahan to Luke Vorce at 615 Pettigrew Road for $174,900. RWS Land Co. Inc. to Steven and Melissa Cassley at 926 Sgt Don Kattic Way for $90,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
NVR Inc. to Rebecca Horner and Samuel Withrow Jr. at 1007 Black Sands Drive for $421,440. Jacqueline Lipman to James Johnson and Mandy Weaver Johnson at 3 Brook Valley Drive for $345,000. Michelle Marie Fallat to Eric and Kelly Shriver at 5 Dell Ave. for $153,000. Magam Investment Assoc. L.P. to Atherholt Investments LLC at 1 Desavage St. for $380,000. Robert Bryan to P Jackson trustee at 12 Dolly Ave. for $68,000. P. Jackson trustee to Frank and Jennifer Clark at 12 Dolly Ave. for $112,900. Estate of Judith Elaine Gnibus to Ethan Wissler at 4023 Great Star Ct for $178,000. Glen Mills Schools to Jeremy and Barbara Nutt at 4 Highview Cir for $250,000. Daniel O’Neil to Adam Hanks and Danielle Dunnivan at 2016 Main St. for $189,900. Brian Brobst to James and Jacquelyn Monroe at 1008 Redoak Drive for $280,000. Timothy Kyper to Stephen Colecchi and Kathleen Raymond at 250 Seanor Road for $305,000. NVR Inc. to Sean Shawgo and Zita Toth Shawgo at 1103 Wedgewood Drive for $399,615.
ROSTRAVER
Entech LLC to Maronda Homes LLC at 125 Azalea Cir for $54,000. Jon Houdyschell et al. to Rita Kinder at 5185 Cedar Hills Blvd. for $199,000. John McLeod Jr. to John McLeod Jr. and Michelle Martin at 534 Fayette St. for $5,000. PNC Bank to Conor and Sarah Murphy at 305 Rankin Road for $180,000. Gary Dunn to Catherine Marie Walker at 127 Valley View Drive for $280,000.
SALEM TOWNSHIP
Karen Palangio to Ken Rearick trustee at 208 Bella Ln for $53,901. Timothy Holleran to Choice Pools & Hardscapes Inc. at 651 E Pittsburgh St. for $235,000. Estate of Michael Bayura to Jacob and Adam Daniels at 221 223 Kunkle St. for $18,000. Tiffany Renee Smith to Eddy LaVon and Jennifer Dawn Simpson at 26 Mark Drive for $229,900. Anna Tranchine to Ronald Pynos at 183 Story Road for $59,000.
SCOTTDALE
Rodney Guariglia to Sylvie Hannuscheck at 422 Everson Ave. for $122,900. JP Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp. to Mark and Angela Chemski at 912 Mulberry St. for $31,450. Aimee Reagan to Donald Phillips at 64 N Grove St. for $57,500. Lois Lynn to Nicholas Michael Merringer and Thomas Michael White at 1107 Pittsburgh St. for $146,000. JLH Development LLC to Wilfredo Urbina at 18 20 S Broadway St. for $13,000. Ronda Lynn Bell to Patrick and Taylor Hiles at Stauffer Ave. for $10,000.
SEWICKLEY
Kenneth Leyh trustee to James Williams at 144 Crescent Drive for $51,000.
SOUTH GREENSBURG
Ellen Grubb to Sherry Oprisu at 1160 Cedar St. for $152,000. Karen Geitner to David O’Neal at 1722 Washington St. for $117,500.
SOUTHWEST GREENSBURG
Estate of David Robinson to John Rullo at 908 Green St. for $25,000. Stephen Smolka to Jayne Oberdorf at 756 S Main St. for $50,000.
ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP
Kip Mack to Cynthia Gesser at 6882 Route 711 for $51,000.
TRAFFORD
Andrew Merola Jr. to Jason Spinnicchia and Tracy Funk at 157 Seventh St. Ext. for $220,000. Janet Blawas et al. to Ireland Investment LLC at 327 Duquesne Ave. for $108,000. Estate of Dorothy Zafaras to Brad Emsurak and Aaron Stashick at 221 Woodlawn Drive for $125,000.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
Estate of Isabel Jones to Timothy Rock at 1317 Clearview Drive for $260,250. Chris Ventura et al. to Roy Earl and Linda Myers trustee at 230 Denali Drive for $275,000. Frank Salandro to Michael and Angela Foster at 172 Lightcap Road for $241,500. Estate of Frank Novak to Kelly Niehenke at 148 Mutual Patch Road for $8,000. Richard Hall to Michael and Megan Porembka at 401 Primrose Drive for $365,000. Thomas Panigall to Charles Anderson Jr. and Judy Anderson at 1218 Shady Hill Road for $300,000. Heather Samide to Jeffrey and Shirlene McCormick at 1601 Theatre St. for $148,500. WP Latrobe Development LLC to Lawrence and Jani Rybacki at 3002 White Pines Drive for $403,350.
UPPER BURRELL
Maggie McIntyre Fisk to Erik Skornicka at 160 Maple Drive for $229,900. Westmoreland Co. Industrial Development C to Kaforey Holdings II L.P. at 211 Myles Drive for $78,050.
VANDERGRIFT
SNT LLC to Indira Houser at 207 Emerson Ave. for $9,500. Sandra Mitchem to Ashlee Marie Smith at 323 Sycamore St. for $64,000.
WASHINGTON
Larry Joseph Rupert to Michael and Rebecca Baker at 172 N Washingon Road for $60,000. Michael Nagy to Richard and Maralynn Lee at 175 Shady Ln for $405,000. Isabelle Cancellare to Jeffrey Donovan and Ashley Cole at 191 Siebert Ln for $406,900. Christopher Powers to Samuel Lee and Rose Dowdy at 6214 Terry Ln for $359,900.
WEST LEECHBURG
Mark Dettore et al. to Robert and Pamela Ray at 147 Giron St. for $52,000.
WEST NEWTON
Shannon Randolph to Dennis Smarra Jr. at 306 Hickory St. for $58,800. Jeffrey Mlinek to Martha Coulter and Kimberly Jean Heino at 414 Locust St. for $71,500. Justin Arnold to Brandon Basinger at 308 N Second St. for $125,900.
YOUNGWOOD
Estate of George Brown to Christopher Stueber at 1114 Grandview Ave. for $79,780. Todd Libengood to Richard Meason at 316 S Fourth St. for $79,900. Christopher Biggie to Nicole Whittaker at 402 S Fifth St. for $115,000. ———
