ARNOLD
Michael Ylosvai to JP Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp. at 2014 Ridge Ave. for $1,357 by sheriff’s deed.
BELL
Citibank NA to Atlantica LLC at 821 Windy Acres Road for $10 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $72,523).
COOK TOWNSHIP
Robert McClintic II to Eric Foor and Amanda Binkey at 229 Spring Ln for $100,000. Robert McClintic II to Eric Foor and Amanda Binkey at 229 237 Spring Ln for $525,000.
DELMONT
Estate of Robert Toolin to Reamon and Christina Linnabary at 580 Monticello Drive for $239,900.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Estate of Nancy Glenn to Charles and Amanda Holt at Unknown Address for $25,000. David Giannilli to Michael and Kelly Campbell at 106 Amber Drive for $25,000. Matthew Stachoni to Henry and Carol Anderson at 4892 SR 982 for $150,000. Richard Slifka et al. to Jacquelyn Beth and Lauren Elizabeth Davis at 5285 SR 982 for $60,000. Steven Kittey to Mark Galimberti at 1706 Wood St. for $200,000.
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Donald Williams to David Albert Hayden Jr. at 319 Miller Ln for $220,000. Kenneth Zelenik to Michael and Georganne Smith at 215 Paul Drive for $102,100. Daniel Gummo to Stephen and Denise Cross at 2430 Route 981 for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $23,769).
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
Robert Graham to Jonathan and Jamie Matson at 1965 Route 259 for $220,000.
GREENSBURG
David Keremes to Orlando Crystaloski at 128 Alexandra Ave. for $130,000. Mark Stone to Kristina Brown at 632 Hempfield St. for $174,000. TPL Income Property Corp. to Brad David and Kelly Lynne Harkcom at 45 Meadow Drive for $264,500. Nicolas Purnell to Susan Marsh and Joan Keener at 15 Meadowbrook Ave. for $115,000. Valley 1st Community FCU to Robert Lynn III and Melissa Lynn at 40 Meadowbrook Ave. for $10,000. Linda Bieterman to Rhyne Gamble at 554 N Main St. for $150,000. Megan Craig to Matthew Lago and Alyssa Suncine at 148 S Hamilton Ave. for $90,000. Mary Joyce Morreo to City Cribs 2 LLC at 133-137 S Pennsylvania Ave. for $200,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB to Kazi Management LLC at 449 Westminster Ave. for $30,000.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
James Cawley to Brandon Ondish and Jessica Hyland at 920 Beacon Valley Road for $213,450. Joann Sthal to Jourdan Williams at 2557 Brown Ave. for $64,900. Jonathan Booher to Holly Ann Haines at 2423 Brownfield Drive for $215,000. Carmen Riddle to Brandon Campbell at 1340 Business Route 66 for $49,900. Patricia V Panza to Ronald Kikel and Rebecca Poole at 910 Country Club Drive for $225,000. Zachary Grayson to Justin and Kristen Darley at 203 Crescent Drive for $219,900. Michael Palmiero to Sebastian William Nativio and Sophia Palmiero at 19 Lilly Ln for $150,000. Hector Cruz to Rickey and Erin Johnson at 718 Rembrandt Cir for $395,000. AJAX 2018-B Reo LLC to Scott and Jamie Snyder at 723 Sciandro Drive for $132,000. Estate of Dean Bork to Bruce Allen Cramer Jr. et al. and Julie Engelsen Cramer at 731 Sciandro Drive for $170,000. Federal National Mortgage Assn. to LSRMF MH Master Participation Trust II at 1170 Swede Hill Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $48,695). LSRMF MH Master Participation Trust II to Raymond Keller and Raymond Keller Jr. at 1170 Swede Hill Road for $45,000. Curtis Flock to Marcus and Tanicia Jackson at 184 Trouttown Road for $109,900. Edward Yoschak to Mark Alcorn Jr. at 615 Westland Drive for $208,500.
HUNKER
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to James Marshall Hendrix Foundation at 319 Division St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $67,457).
JEANNETTE
Joseph Ciampa to Michael Staigvil at 1016 Bennett Ave. for $56,500. Joanna Kintigh to Nathan and Carolyn Kasprzyk at 431 Cedar St. for $95,300. Kyle Jespersen to Adam and Jennifer Brown at 434 Mary St. for $109,000. PNC Bank NA to Pearl Miranda and Osvaldo Miranda Martinez at 1310 Penn Ave. for $7,000. Jason Veverka to Dave Marven at 908 Scott Ave. for $27,500.
LIGONIER BOROUGH
Lois Lynn to Darlene Fry at 224 Plum St. for $68,900.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB to Chris Edwards at 130 Wineland Road for $9,900.
LOWER BURRELL
Betty Lou Sharick to Fred Louis and Dea Marie Lukac at 26 Elena Ave. for $165,000. Douglas Galea to Adam and Richard Corliss at 3040 Mintwood Drive for $76,000. Walter Obidowski to Peter Augustas Kuhs at 745 Wildlife Lodge Road for $137,500.
LOYALHANNA
US Bank NA to Mark Allan Johnston at 867 County Road for $38,750. John Boehm et al. to Bradley and Kaitlin Bergamasco at 354 Forest Drive Ext. for $26,000.
MANOR
Michael Spena Jr. to Ross and Bethany Sunseri at 106 Woodview Drive for $280,000.
MONESSEN
Robert James Span to William Edward Johnson Jr. at 1940 Grand Blvd. for $134,900. Estate of Leonard Domyancic to Craig and Gina Stark at 42 Montraver Drive for $35,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Estate of Nicholas Merle Yasika to Jason and Lauren Thompson at 763 Armburst Hecla Road for $200,000. Arthur Bruce Grindle to Paul and Alicia Martin at 101 Fiedors Grove Road for $366,000. Brad Harkcom to Joseph and Moriah Mowry at 109 Mellingertown Road for $249,900. Russell Harry to David Johns at 271 Mt. Joy Road for $245,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Dean Baker to Corey Allen and Nicole Danielle Toocheck at 3113 Antheo Ct for $375,000. Sharon Slattery to Melissa Jo Lescinsky and Joann Maria Kurutz at 3292 Cardinal Ct for $242,000. Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. to Zaffar and Shazia Haque at 4011 Chelstead Way for $353,990. Mark Matejevich to Joel Frederick Chahoy and Rebekka Ann Pederson at 5545 Cline Hollow Road for $214,900. Andrew Brown to Suneel and Alka Maheshwari at 614 Concord Ln for $310,137. Steven Jones to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. at 3013 Juniper Ct for $373,000. Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. to Dylan Modesitt at 3013 Juniper Ct for $373,000. Jilma Olivenstein to Brian and Jennifer Stone at 2411 Oak Hurst Ct for $625,000. David Lynn to Bruce and Lawanna Deblois at 270 Rainprint Ln for $186,000. Janet Wilson to First National Trust Co. at 4306 Summervale Ct for $342,500. Adam Smodic to Eric and Suzanne Reetz at 3482 Treeline Drive for $365,000.
NEW FLORENCE
Randy Helsel to Houses To Homes Realty Limited Liability at Unknown Address for $26,000. Randy Helsel to Houses To Homes Realty Limited Liability at 176 17th St. for $12,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
Charles Murray to Michael and Haleigh Patterson at 508 Catalpa St. for $21,000. Wayne Oden to Kathleen Gardner at 1035 Francis Blvd. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $3,470). Kathleen Galecki Brestensky to John Goodwin and Markia Jackson at 426 Riverview Drive for $112,000. Edward Swiech Jr. to Valerie Vecchi at 423 Sinclair St. for $138,000.
NEW STANTON
Cody Koontz to Paul and Jennifer Stumpf at 402 Crossbow Drive for $239,000.
NORTH BELLE VERNON
Nolan Bergamasco to Andrew Joseph and Mary Ann Boyda at 381 May St. for $90,000.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Joel Craig Frye to Dale Akarman Jr. and Lynda Tyri at 280 Brownstown Road for $118,500. Estate of Alice Stofan to John and Deborah Klinvex at 140 Cherry Ln for $140,000. Matthew McKenzie to Michael Andrew Phipps at 1060 Hahntown Wendel Road for $42,000. Carabin Properties LLC to Justin Sheridan at 11431 Joseph St. for $132,000. Estate of Iona Grace Diamond to Timothy Mushalko at 880 Lemontree Drive for $129,900. Scott Larkin to Evan Augustine at 9925 McClellan St. for $118,000. Ronnie Gale to William Steven and Melissa Adams at 7987 Pennsylvania Ave. for $125,000. Michael Steffenino to Jason Paul Waddell at 12750 Virginia Ave. for $72,000.
NORTH IRWIN
Joseph Frank Wolf to Stefan Burns at 4 Foster Ave. for $113,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Gerald Cilli to William Palmer at 1144 Altman Road for $152,500. Rabelais Tatchum Talom to Brandon Mecum at 871 Harrison City Road for $157,000. Kevin Mitnik to Weston and Emily Murray at 408 Home Drive for $183,500. Housing & Urban Development to Quicken Loans at 35 Martha Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $195,500). NVR Inc. to Roseann Sublinsky at 1031 Moria Ct for $285,250. John Coma to Steven Lin Law and Amy Lee Collins Law at 1 Penn Hills Drive for $280,000. Jeffrey Ruzicka to Quicken at 2060 Route 130 for $1,226 by sheriff’s deed. Eric Christenson to David and Barbara Byers at 145 Terrace Ct for $233,500.
ROSTRAVER
US Bank NA to Brice Burner at 921 Collinsburg Road for $12,000. Summit Investment Trust to Patrick Joseph and Karen Major at 720 Hamilton Ave. for $31,900. Estate of Mary Ann Moeller to Stewart Greer Enterprises at 2005 Lake View Drive for $160,000. Maronda Homes LLC to Mary Rice at 2072 Lake View Drive for $239,900. Joel Whiteko to Nancy Jespersen at 107 Morningstar Drive for $305,000. Estate of Donna Fleming to George and Ruddy Winters at 323 Ohio St. for $94,000.
SALEM
All Star Building Inc. to Dr Nicholas and Mary Senuta at 1213 Bellfield Ct for $425,000. Robert Graham to Justin and Constance Matson at 1695 Route 259 for $280,000.
SCOTTDALE
RSC Development LLC to Donna Whoric at 912 North St. for $152,000.
SEWICKLEY
Rebecca Wright to Joseph Beltz and Bobbi Jean Lane at 36 Fifth St. for $94,900. William Zollner to Troy and Brandy Nedley at 3384 Pike St. for $123,500.
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Cindy Jones to Matthew James Sever Jr. at 316 Spring St. for $218,000.
SUTERSVILLE
Erik Berggren to Keith and Jane Massaro at 235 Third Ave. for $24,000.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
Brett Dias to Emmett Perry at 1110 B St. for $125,000. Michael Lordi to Jason Lehman and Kourtney Foriska at 52 Country Drive for $399,000. Alane Couch to Akela Realty Group LLC at 106 Durham Ln for $825,000. Rita Fink to Justin Duff at 31 Fink Road for $120,000. Joseph Svidron to Aaron and Susan Rine at 2893 Forest Ave. for $132,000. Raymond King Jr. to William Jacob Shaffer at Route 130 for $34,000. Jo Ann Glasser to Charles Mitchell at 1062 Schultz Road for $130,000. George Moreland III to Akela Realty Group LLC at 3838 US Route 30 for $1,500,000.
UPPER BURRELL
Bernard Hobi to Frederick Lang and Patricia Colaizzi at 611 Dove Drive for $274,900.
WASHINGTON
Elna Santoro to Douglas and Bonnie Matthews at 2424 2432 Old Greensburg Road for $126,999. Teresa Maxim to Daniel and Colleen Aubele at 154 Shelby Ln for $279,900. Janet Scarton to Paul and Joanne Ogden at 1542 Washington Road for $10,000.
Real Estate Transactions provided by RealSTATs. Contact at 412-381-3880 or visit www.RealSTATs.net.
