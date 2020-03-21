ALLEGHENY
Protestant Episcopal Diocese Pittsburgh Board t to Eugene and Mary Jane Montemurro at Unknown Address for $61,250. Jody Michael to Jose Antonio Pantoja II and Ayleen Pantoja at 1248 Hyde Park Road for $125,000.
ARNOLD
Vincent Chelkowski to Megan Lee Enterprises Inc. at 306 Murray Ave. for $26,274. Megan Lee Enterprises Inc. to Gulfstream Group Real Estate LLC at 306 Murray Ave. for $33,835.
AVONMORE
James Wilson to Joseph Rocco at 209 Armstrong Ave. for $80,000. James Wilson to Emily Skelly at 215 Armstrong Ave. for $75,000.
BOLIVAR
Danny Robertson to Cassandra Lester and Sheri Lee Burtop at 822 McKinley St. for $53,000.
COOK TOWNSHIP
Audrey Jean John to William Douglas Griffin and Jenifer Ann Colorio at 105 Shady Ln for $245,000.
DERRY BOROUGH
David McMahan to Anthony and April Frank at 109 S Ligonier St. for $55,000.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Lee Marsalko to Jessie O’Brien at 302 Auction Barn Road for $244,900. Tracy Lynn Porch to Zachary Stewart at 912 Burns St. for $94,500. Elizabeth Ewing to Ryan Stoner and Sarah Alesi at 198 Helena Road for $177,500. Anthony Zello to Michele Yacobucci at 113 Newhouse Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $68,602). James Thomas Jr. to Charles and Patricia Krydick at 556 Sunview Cir for $167,900.
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP
Mark Cassis to Arco II LLC at 119 124 High Point Road for $800,000. Marlene Niedzalkoski to Matthew and Amber Culley at 3844 Route 130 for $25,900.
EAST HUNTINGDON TWP.
Nicholas Wells to Ricky Allen Bungard at 642 Buckeye Tram Road for $110,000. Stephen Long to Justin and Ashley Riley at 157 Melissa Drive for $149,000.
EXPORT
Andrew Mahoy to Farbarik Enterprises LLC at 5813 Grant St. for $35,000. Joseph Miller to Cozy Knapp Time LLC at 5828-5830 Lincoln Ave. for $120,000.
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
Jason Hartman to Aaron Losier and Jessica Frayer at 1228 SR 271 for $205,000.
GREENSBURG
Paul Kubas to Emily Ross at 35 Glenview Ave. for $140,000. Kristy Brubaker to Domenic D’Amato at 444 Grove St. for $89,000. Erin Dieter to Michael and Jennifer Kwaczala at 25 Lynn Lee Drive for $175,000.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
Brian Andres to Cartus Financial Corp. at 933 Castlegate Cir for $275,000. Cartus Financial Corp. to Nghia Trung Huynh and Thuy Thi Thanh Tran at 933 Castlegate Cir for $275,000. Michael Coleman to Bruce and Linda Crescini at 103 Elgin Drive for $120,000. US Bank NA to Parei Ventures LLC at 2609 Fitzpatrick St. for $9,000. Scott Patterson to Mary Ann Policastro at 1002 Gazebo Drive for $105,000. Calvin Hill to Michael Reffo III and Angela Reffo at 18 Greenview Drive for $235,000. COP Greensburg LLC to Exchangeright Net Leased Portfolio 32 at 1003 N Greengate Road for $10 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $3,881,031). V. Nancy Lawrence to Marc and Jamie Lawrence at 419 Newport Drive for $140,000. Ruth Pulka to Redstone Presbyterian Seniorcare at 1001 Redmont Place for $170,000. Charles Blackburn to Redstone Presbyterian Seniorcare at 202 Redmont Place for $165,000. Estate of Robert Bomer to Leonard and Barbara Norman at Repasky Plan for $35,000.
HYDE PARK
Frank Siszka Jr. Properties LLC to Julian Kazar at 265 Railroad St. for $124,900.
IRWIN
Estate of Nicholas Frank to Terry and Carol Marincic at 1904 Victoria Ln for $306,000.
JEANNETTE
Ralph Zerweck to John Baloh Jr. at 1010 Bennett Ave. for $19,707. Margaret Daniels to Justin Zmitravich at 5 E Gaskill Ave. for $37,000. Joseph Kivala Jr. to Joseph Kivala III and Brent Stevens at 329 Margaret St. for $85,000. Richard Jordan to Dana Mangan at 300 N First St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $33,000). Estate of Norma Varsafsky to Arlene Srembo at 607 Washington Ave. for $74,900.
LATROBE
Mary Trout Fennell to Isanthes LLC at 2713 Wilson St. for $1,981 by sheriff’s deed.
LIGONIER BOROUGH
Mary Beth Eslary to Kevin and Lori Kostelnik at 336 Village Ct for $287,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
J A Real Estate Investments LLC to BAshley Investments 1 LLC at 215-216 Oakview Drive for $565,000.
LOWER BURRELL
August Moret et al. to LKR Properties LLC at 4170 Arnold Ave. for $48,500. Jason Beck to Willis Arner at 126 Edgecliff Road Ext. for $33,000.
MADISON
Terry Marincic to Brian Wojtowicz at 310 Madison Heights Road for $235,000.
MONESSEN
Lee Zundel to Meagan Johnson at 33 Columbus Drive for $54,921. Ellen Lear to O’Casek Real Estate LLC at 1221 Graham Ave. for $28,000. Anthony Pernelli to Bryon Rivera Vasquez and Ericka Marroquin at 961 Graham Ave. for $7,500. Larry Mandarino to Tony Nahas at 450 Knox Ave. for $4,500. Amanda Calcek to Jonathan Brager at 410 Ridge Ave. for $122,500. Thomas Jolley to Brenda Ann Covington at 1419 Walnut Ave. for $25,000.
MT. PLEASANT BOROUGH
Betty Smithula to Doug and Sherri Maughan at 128 Bridgeport St. for $19,900. BBNB Property Solutions LLC to Ronald Anthony Ricks at 122 N Diamond St. for $137,000.
MT. PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Dolores Gearhart to Jessica Isola at 1101 Old Route 31 for $72,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Darleen Sands to Michael Fleming at 309 Georgetown Ln for $275,000. Samantha Malik to Christian Jonczak at 4749 Mill Stream Ct for $142,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
Frank Benini to Charles Vrana at 192 Seventh St. Ext. for $130,000. Bradley Sydorick to William and Anthony Futules at 1712 Sherman Ave. for $80,000. Anthony Fantuzzo to Christopher Shurina at 1320 Taylor Ave. for $23,000. Frank Kantorski to Ronald Edwin and Alysha Marie Slaughter at 900 Walnut St. for $23,000.
NEW STANTON
Leroy Smail to Broadview Estates L.P. at 324 Dana Drive for $850,000.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TWP.
Edward Hirshberg to Richard Ziemianski at 470 Ashton Ct for $525,000. Wells Fargo Bank NA to Insource East Properties Inc. at 689 Brownstown Road for $60,037 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $97,368). Charles Ginardi Jr. to Charles Ginardi Jr. at 1320 Division St. for $84,450. RMWS Ltd. to DMS Group Inc. at 726 Elliot Ln for $60,000. RMWS Ltd. to DMS Group Inc. at 741 Elliot Ln for $60,000. Huntingdon Development Inc. to Michael and Lauren DeFelice at 703 Forest Oaks Trail for $75,000. Donato Pasquarelli to NVR Inc. at 1243 Giulia Drive for $90,000. Edward Palko to Michael and Anna Murphy at 2045 Haflinger Drive for $280,000. Braun Welsch to Andrew James Slagle at 14240 Hiland Place for $155,000. Kimberly Ann Simon Silvis to Brent and Dana Helphenstine at Ipnar Road for $75,000. Michael Millen to Anthony Flow at 11060 Old Trail Road for $177,000. Jacob Shafley IV to Alexander Pepper at 1946 Sandy Hill Road for $105,000.
OKLAHOMA
Connie Vita to Dominick James and Lynall Micale at 1701 Hancock Ave. for $158,500.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Gerald Higgins to Smokehouse Bay L.P. at 1145 Altman Road for $1,370 by sheriff’s deed. Joel Maline to Evan Keith Tuccarello at 2107 Ceol Ct for $108,000.
ROSTRAVER
Harry Stratigos to Richard Roberts and Jodi Mahaffey at 102 Ray Drive for $247,500. Bruce Gray to Joshua Cole at 875 Route 906 for $15,000.
SCOTTDALE
Shirley Leasure to Cory James Garland at 903 Arthur Ave. for $125,000.
SEWICKLEY
Rose Marie Exton to Regis Kerrigan Jr. and Kimberly Kerrigan at 578 Dick Station Road for $57,000. Russell Karr to Timycha Herminie Holdings LLC at 9 and 13 Highland Ave. for $400,000.
SOUTH GREENSBURG
Frank Anthony Fanelli to MPC Highland LLC at 1505 1507 Elm St. for $70,000.
TRAFFORD
Nicholas Maffessanti to Matthew Leduc at 519 Homewood Ave. for $89,900.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
James Bowman to Elizabeth Wissinger at 1415 Alpen Strasse Drive for $145,000. Dennis Harr et al. to Ian and Stephanie Wissinger at 2011 Route 130 for $163,100. Joyce Kelly to David and Erica Filipek at 255 Trauger Road for $525,000. Joshua Robertson to Matthew and Tracy Hrubes at 541 Unity St. for $45,000.
UPPER BURRELL
Arconic Inc. to Arconic Technologies LLC at 205 228 Frary Ln for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $46,114,912).
WASHINGTON
Michael Wetmore to Justin and Tiffany Jocuns at 1650 Gilmar Road for $289,900. Andrew Thompson to Devin and Heather Miller at 219 Thompson Road for $180,000.
WEST NEWTON
Thomas Dalfonso to D & B Preferred Properties LLC at 227 N Water St. for $19,000.
YOUNGWOOD
Estate of George Brown to John Durco Jr. and Carol Durco at Unknown Address for $20,000.
Real Estate Transactions provided by RealSTATs. Contact at 412-381-3880 or visit www.RealSTATs.net.
