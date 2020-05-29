ALLEGHENY
Jeremy Rhine to Lorenzo Frazzini Jr. and Kelsey Frazzini at 258 Alicia Drive for $285,000. Brian Brooks to Central Penn Capital Management LLC at 720 Sunrise Drive for $138,001 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $218,471) by sheriff’s deed.
ARNOLD
Roy Ament to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. at 1533 Kenneth Ave. for $8,531 by sheriff’s deed. Bruce Murin to Brian Morgan and Andrena Brown at 1718 Kenneth Ave. for $75,000. Marlene Scalise to Elizabeth Smith at 1603 Woodmont Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $68,498).
ARONA
MTGLQ Investors L.P. to John Anthony and Lynn Anne Jones at 1980 Main St. for $11,000.
AVONMORE
Rand Hudson to Kevin and Stephanie Geppert at 214 Indiana Ave. for $110,000.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Randy Demine to JP Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp. at 112 M and B Place for $1,499 by sheriff’s deed. Ricks Rentals LLC to Randy Sam at 1133 St. Clair St. for $118,800. James Thomas Jr. to Thomas and Shirley Blissman at 555 Sunview Cir for $258,045.
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP
John Tierney to Brian and Francine Brown at 325 Skyview Road for $62,000.
GREENSBURG
Matthew Dorko to SegaVepo LLC at 17 Barclay St. for $117,500. Harry Zydonik to PNC Bank at 6 Torrington Drive for $15,270 by sheriff’s deed.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
Michael Francisco to ForLove Construction Inc. at Unknown Address for $210,000. PHOCC LLC to John and Mina Rutter at 500 Allenbrooke Drive for $362,918. Amy Graham to August Charles and Margaret Jean Hollema at 118 Friendship Ln for $305,000. Gary Sellers to Brandon Scott Harris and Katie Lynn Spinneweber at 486 Lexington Drive for $285,000. Jonathan Firestone to Evan Dickson at 205 North Drive for $90,000. Robert Gold Hayden to Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB at 8252 SR 819 for $1,268 by sheriff’s deed. Kenneth Falcon to Nicholas Falcon at 213 Shelby Drive for $205,000. James Spallone to Key Bank NA at 816 Thornton Ave. for $2,123 by sheriff’s deed. Terence Graft to James and Marilyn Davis at 6050 6054 Triple Crown Cir for $432,000. Robert Ritson to Joshua Reinhart at 225 Wren Drive for $178,000.
HYDE PARK
JAF Properties LLC to Curtis and Amber Knepshield at 358 Chestnut St. for $117,000.
IRWIN
Estate of Alfred Garbin to William Snyder Holdings LLC at 514 Mulberry Ln for $50,000. Olivia Weber to Central Penn Capital Management LLC at 800 Vine St. for $83,601.
JEANNETTE
Anthony Rocco Jr. to Christopher Mathew and Deborah Ann Davis at 709 Allwine Ave. for $60,000. JMB Home Property & Development Inc. to Visang Ventures LLC at 917 Arlington Ave. for $8,500. AMG Holdings LLC to DeMonte Holdings LLC at 1000 Clay Ave. for $265,000. Estate of Ruth Semanovich to James Bosco at 415 Guy St. for $17,500. Evan Anthony Dickson to Theodore Delgross at 815 Scott Ave. for $95,000.
LATROBE
John Packe to PNC Bank at 55 Fifth Ave. for $6,028 by sheriff’s deed.
LIGONIER BOROUGH
Timothy Holloway to PADC Real Estate LLC at 2010 Route 30 for $425,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Robert Forgie to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC at 211 Cool Springs Ln for $8,410 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $50,662) by sheriff’s deed. Wilmoth Interests Inc. to Mark Markosky at Kissell Springs Road for $176,544. Donna Plummer to Mark Markosky at 999 Kissell Springs Road for $59,200. Louis Steiner to David and Lori Mason at 430 Youngstown Ridge Road for $780,000.
LOWER BURRELL
Paul Musco to Gary Dernus at 138 Edward St. for $198,000. Juanita Nealer to David and Adam Kristof at 114 Jefferson Ave. for $50,000. Melissa Lynn Degore to Renny and Ashley Wall at 245 Nebraska Drive for $215,000.
LOYALHANNA
Richard South Jr. to Justin Mencer and Amber Kaska at 2851 SR 981 for $133,000.
MANOR
Frank Lodovico to David and Eran Dziedzic at 133 Orchard Drive for $350,000.
MONESSEN
Antoinette Suppa to Rivarose Posesano at 448 Chestnut St. for $6,000. Estate of William Yagnich to US Bank NA at 1040 Dennis Ave. for $2,103 by sheriff’s deed.
MOUNT PLEASANT BOROUGH
Triple B Properties LLC to Marc Fullem at 147 Center Ave. for $125,000. Dorothy Linardi to Derek Lawrence Smith at 219 Washington St. for $44,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Benjamin Malesky to Kurt Olinger at 152 Holly Place for $170,000. Bessie Uram to Brian and Christine Cook at 479 McGinnis Road for $55,000.
MURRYSVILLE
L. Sean Sadler to Apex Bank at 5131 Cline Hollow Road for $1,692 by sheriff’s deed. Thomas Kohut to Jordan Telin at 3512 Ivy Drive for $292,000. Michael Bazzone to Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB at 4019 Mayflower Ct for $4,120 by sheriff’s deed. Estate of Sally Stright to Raymond Snoznik at 4444 Prospect Ave. for $145,000.
NEW FLORENCE
Patricia Long to Robin Smith at 202 Tenth St. for $10,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
James Nardelli Jr. to Andrew J.T. Macura and Maria Pallone at 284 Elmtree Road for $207,000. Richard Butler to Central Penn Capital Management LLC at 217 Falcon Ridge Drive for $112,000. Leon Arcuri to Joshua Adams at 113 McLaughlin Drive for $166,000. Christopher Campbell to Evan Shaffer at 309 Pershing Drive for $86,000. Camelback IX LLC to Onyx & Shadow Equities LLC at 523 Ridge Ave. for $7,862. Onyx & Shadow Equities LLC to MFT RE Holdings LLC at 523 Ridge Ave. for $7,862. Kayli Raszkowski to Joshua Baret at 1324 Taylor Ave. for $70,000.
NEW STANTON
Edgewood Assn. LLC to Scherbick Excavating & General Contracti at Edgewood Drive for $18,000.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Julia Long to Evergreen Re Development LLC at 8515 Broadway St. for $38,000. Larry Ebbert to Karem Kwiecinski at 894 Clay Pike Road for $160,000. NVR Inc. to Christopher and Kathleen Noah at 1213 Giulia Drive for $445,292. Estate of Laverne Little to Michael Mazur at 2270 Guffey Road for $79,900. Maronda Homes LLC to Sivashankar Nandakumar at 2199 Haflinger Drive for $309,900. Estate of Teresa Mudry to Scott Kulik at 1894 Ivanhoe Drive for $147,000. Patricia Anne Maglicco to PA Housing Finance Agency at 9650 Laurel Ave. for $2,760 by sheriff’s deed. Patricia Jacobs to CVI LCF Mortgage Loan Trust I at 820 Leger Road for $1,340 by sheriff’s deed. RWS Land Co. Inc. to Donald Albensi at 9241 Riley Way for $332,900. RWS Development RC LTD to Sally Ackerman at 1168 Weber Ct for $405,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Mark Rodman to Keith Senkow Jr. and Kristy Rosenberry at 111 Alexander Drive for $195,000. Christine Ann Ray to RMBS Reo Holdings LLC at 142 Altman Road for $1,226 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $100,213) by sheriff’s deed. NVR Inc. to Adam and Allison Polakovsky at 1000 Crooked Stick Ct for $349,990. Michael Pekich to PNC Bank at 1008 Small Road for $4,986 by sheriff’s deed. Estate of Sylvia Duncan to Stephen and Kristen Marofsky at 141 Whistle Drive for $374,900.
ROSTRAVER
Dorothea Kelly to JMK Contracting LLC at 925 Collinsburg Road for $49,000. Jason Reichart to Tyler and Summer Wright at 210 Larson Blvd. for $142,000. Cynthia Cunningham to Beth Anne Dougherty at 506 W Spring Grove Blvd. for $245,000.
SALEM
All Star Building Inc. to Kimberly Ehman and Wendy Jones at 1221 Bellfield Ct for $399,425. Estate of Rose Rita DeMary to William Newhouse III at 116 Frogtown Road for $53,000. Shane Krupitzer to Stephen Flory at 232-234 Kennedy St. for $95,000. Zharmony LLC to Robert Visnick at 328 340 Story Road for $203,000.
SCOTTDALE
Richard Huygens to Susan Indof at 221 Third Ave. for $145,000.
SMITHTON
Lee Frye to Tiffany Runtich at 314 Third St. for $129,000.
SOUTH GREENSBURG
Randall Turin to Christopher Colin Bruck and Fallon Lynn McKlveen at 1421 Broad St. for $74,900. Lee Robert Scott to Theresa Haines at 1432 Oak St. for $129,000. Estate of John Edward Anderson to Sam Wisser and Jade Sappe at 1505 Poplar St. for $88,000.
ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP
William Flickinger to Scott and Carla Mort at 851 Robb Road for $223,900. Sandra Donahue to Shawn and Holly Donahue at 700 Sugar Run Road for $150,000.
TRAFFORD
Virginia Salany to Bank New York Mellon at 224 Adrian Ave. for $1,236 by sheriff’s deed.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
David Stahl to Anthony and Brenda Reno at Apple Hill Drive for $35,000. Westmoreland County Ind Dev Corp. to EFR II LLC at 121 Bayhill Drive for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $6,767). JDOliver LLC to EFR II LLC at 121 Bayhill Drive for $100,000. Anthony Wing to Frank Degrandis Jr. and Jenna Degrandis at 533 Don St. for $76,320. Inselmini Construction Co. Inc. to David and Mandie Strauser at 4001 Eagle Ct for $97,000. Troy Welch to CVF III Mortgage Loan Trust II at 171 Frye Farm Road for $1,443 by sheriff’s deed. Estate of Frank Novak to CP Designs Inc. at 197 Frye Farm Road for $95,000. Michael Zorch to John and Sarah Fullmer at 7 High Acres Cir for $562,000. Estate of Eleanor Nemanic to Lorraine Proch at 1024 Mt. View Drive for $192,510. Peter Cestari to Chad Scaries and Jennifer Lyn Parella at 3221 Ridgeway Road for $265,000.
UPPER BURRELL
Robert Ewing to David and Yvonne Ewing at 3400 Seventh St. Road for $90,000.
Barry Jackson to Ryan and Vanessa Ritenour at 780 Myers Drive for $144,000.
VANDERGRIFT
Joseph Perrino to Hannah Moore at 134 E Adams Ave. for $105,000.
YOUNGWOOD
James Craig et al. to David Stillwagon at 507 S Fourth St. for $109,900. Desiree Cottrell to Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB at 611 S Sixth St. for $1,246 by sheriff’s deed.
