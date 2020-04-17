ALLEGHENY
Brian Jones to John Thompson III and Michelle Thompson at Unknown Address for $20,000. Preferred Property Solutions LLC to Nicholas Eremic and Sherry Magill at 237 Mt. Vernon Drive for $107,100.
COOK TOWNSHIP
Elizabeth Campbell to Dean Schell II at 115 Wildlife Ln for $119,600.
DELMONT
Housing & Urban Development to Donna Cahill at 22 Fairview St. for $85,000. Kevin Edwards to Lorie Marseglia at 109 Freeport St. for $150,000.
DERRY BOROUGH
James Albert McDaniel to Ross Beagle at 209 High St. for $89,500.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
James Thomas Jr. to Kenneth and Dixie Mowl at 558 560 Sunview Cir for $228,300.
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP
Ronald Filiaggi to Cristopher Post at 139 Steele Road for $605,000.
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Paul Erwin to Christian and Heidi Fedorko at Hostoffer Ln for $16,000.
GREENSBURG
Joy Goodnough to Solesource Properties LLC at 48 Dep for $18,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB to Abigail Ringling at 156 Hawksworth Road for $119,900. Daune Cavalier to Nicholas and Nicole Purnell at 22 Waverly Drive for $230,000. Christopher Malik to Kalissa Lauren Andre at 132 Westminster Ave. for $131,450.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
Joshua Grieme to John and Janel Clark at 516 Austin St. for $335,000. Timothy Schmider to Justin Maxwell Mulleneaux at 520 Edna Road for $87,000. Jon Gallagher to Matthew and Ashley Hyatt at 324 Elm Drive for $70,000. Brian Griffin to Joseph and Adrian Kemerer at 559 Fairfield Drive for $199,900. Lloyd Birt to Lloyd Birt Jr. and Leigh Ann Birt at 61 Fosterville Road for $150,000. Richard Prengaman et al. to Mark and Vicky Lynn Russo at 16 Pleasant Valley Road for $72,000.
JEANNETTE
Michael Breegle to Justin Bohon at 427 Cedar St. for $97,000. MCLB Development Co. to Osvaldo Miranda Martinez and Pearl Miranda at 350 N First St. for $8,000.
LATROBE
Family Video Movie Club Inc. to Highland Ventures Real Estate LLC at 340 342 Depot St. for $0 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $729,810). Fred Maloney to Chad and Rachel Bloom at 13 W Madison St. for $35,000.
LIGONIER BOROUGH
Sherron Bullens to Maxwell and Margaret Ann King at 217 W Church St. for $573,750.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Dakotah Naugle to David Singer at 506 Alpha Ln for $112,000. Judith Merritt to Frederick and Ricky Clark at 1544 Clifford Woods Road for $93,000. Jeremy Dalletezze to Jacob Miller Rd LLC at 1536 Jacob Miller Road for $45,000. Margaret Nied to Enterprise Bank at 124-126 Mill Road for $3,701 by sheriff’s deed.
LOWER BURRELL
W. Todd Hepler to Joan Faybik at 417 Glenmore St. for $245,000. Joan Faybik to Barbara Fisher at 2843 Leechburg Road for $214,000. Ziccarelli Enterprises Inc. to Edgar Clawson and Sue Anne McKillop at 910 Valentina Ln for $220,000.
MONESSEN
Jonmichael Retos to Bryan and April Hawk at 1193 Graham Ave. for $44,900.
MT. PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Von Brachna to Adam Simpson at 274 Hecla Road for $183,000. William Dolan to Jamie King at 214 Mennonite Camp Road for $135,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Estate of Jane Bird to Steven and Lisa McClintock at 3885 Brookside Ln for $178,500.
NEW KENSINGTON
Estate of Michael Hudak to Daniel Laughery at 632 Fifth St. for $13,500. Estate of Paul Keller to Manny More Holdings LLC at 1252 Kenneth Ave. for $15,000. Vitalia New Kensington LLC to RK Rental Properties LLC at 1017-1/2 Rear Kenneth Ave. for $45,000. Werley Holding Co. LLC to NK40 LLC at 5089 Sardis Road for $50,000.
NEW STANTON
Sheila Hughes to Frederick Kontur at 105 Florence Drive for $177,000.
NORTH BELLE VERNON
Regina Puzausky to Lee Harvey et al. and Marla Rene Harvey at 910 Broad Ave. for $194,500. Nathan Campus et al. to Stephanie Petrusky at 614 Speer St. for $79,000.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Cynthia Artim to Jason and Lauren Janov at 301 Christine Drive for $290,000. Robert Perfetta to SegaVepo LLC at 13439 Dean Drive for $182,000. Maronda Homes LLC to Vadim Nikolayevich and Tatiana Reshetnyak at 2318 Halfinger Drive for $296,730. Space Management Group L.P. to Gabrielle and Lisa Kuster at 90 Shrader Ln for $95,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Gregory Moore to Steven Solochier and Hannah Huber at 54 Dover Road for $252,000. William Mazza Jr. to Stewart Schott at 1120 Redoak Drive for $295,000.
NVR Inc. to Kevin and Beth Mitnik at 1004 Rohan Ct for $309,020.
SALEM
John Kovatch to Brandon Fink at 179 181 Story Road for $234,900.
SCOTTDALE
Scottdale PA Church Christ to Christine Clugsten at 511 Loucks Ave. for $104,063. David Lemmon to James Kenneth Illig at 504 Mountain View Drive for $148,000.
TRAFFORD
Candice Kmetz to Christopher Pearce at 534 Seventh St. for $140,000. Marilyn Joan Hartley to Richard Ankney Jr. at 516 Gilmore Ave. for $76,500.
Ross Sunseri to Richard O’Leary Jr. at 260 Timber Drive for $135,000.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
Donald Ransel to Brian Rusch at 175 Carney Road for $75,000.
Knights Landing Inc. to Sylvia Lynne Shawley at 746 Cat Curve for $339,900. Gerald Ryder to Mark and Darla Blevins at 429 Eton Drive for $349,900. Michael Gindlesperger to Benjamin Andrew Capets at 1276 Monastery Drive for $135,000. Michael Oplinger to Cory and Tiffany Wentzel at 240 Pond Road for $224,900. Jacob Schall to Brian Brown and Emilee Brison at 4147 Route 982 for $64,500. David Knoepfle to Nicholas Allen Piper at 124 Unity Square Drive for $189,900. WP Latrobe Development LLC to John and Kathleen Rea at 3018 White Pines Drive for $540,175.
