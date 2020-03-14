ALLEGHENY
Anthony Joseph Planavsky to Jeffrey and Sara Arvay at 932 Normandy Drive for $329,900. Scott Logan Anderson to Travis Marshall and Chelsea Rae Deremer at 1713 1715 SR 356 for $41,500.
ARNOLD
AHJ Properties LLC to Contender Properties Limited LLC at 1422 Third Ave. for $5,000. Griffo L.P. to 2076 Holdings LLC at 1719 Fourth Ave. for $37,000. Estate of George Neudovich to Douglas McAnlis at 1739 Ridge Ave. for $29,000.
BELL
Michael Micholas to Justin Keenan at 1863 SR 286 for $10,000.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
William Stefan to Ligonier Stone & Lime Co. at Unknown Address for $1,400,000. SMT Family Partn. to Ligonier Stone & Lime Co. at Unknown Address for $398,046. SMT Family Partn. to Ligonier Stone & Lime Co. at 257 331 Derry Ln for $451,615. Sylvia Lively to Joseph Orvosh at 119 Front St. for $51,500. Estate of Suzanne Yourish to James and Beth Ann Hamerski at 626 McFarland Road for $35,000.
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Donna Bair to B&R Properties LLC at 190 Gasland Road for $105,000. Freda Marie Yothers to Charles Wayne Brothers at 1008 Route 31 for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $55,173). Dolores Kowalski to David and Pamela DePalma at 87 SR 3089 for $22,000.
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
Albert Simon to Tanya Ribblet at 729 Mt. View Drive for $35,000.
GREENSBURG
Dolores Frank to Atreyee Dalal at 1062 Cranston Drive for $96,900. JP Homes Inc. to Robert James Bentley Jr. and Deanne Marie Bentley at 58 60 Depot St. for $14,000. Belahey Development Co. to BG233 Properties LLC at 827 828 Dornin St. for $2,050,000. Estate of Elizabeth Jayne George to Michael Nath at 403 Euclid Ave. for $24,000.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
Bethany Dewolfe to Nicole Olwell at 913 Academy Heights Drive for $76,900. Patricia Bonello to Todd and Heather Ewing at 101 Chapel View Drive for $231,000. Michael Aumer to Christopher and Amy DiPerna at 359 Fry Hollow Road for $73,000. Estate of Steven Perry to Austin Robert Mital and Rachel Jo Wardo at 255 Greenridge Drive for $145,000. Izzulap LLC to Kyle Rosendale at 436 Hickory Drive for $170,000. Anita Tatano to Kimberly Smitley and Rocky Nicholson at 2237 Hunter Road for $124,000. John Enlow to David and Carole Hilinski at 130 LePointe Drive for $190,000. Shawn Robert Tocidlowski to Alycia Ferrett at 300 Maryland Ave. for $95,000. Todd Ewing to RJ3 Properties LLC at 1097 Mechling Road for $150,500. John Grindle to Michael Dennis Herman Jr. and Allison Grace Bruni at 149 Pear Ln for $145,000. Betty Hammer to Redstone Presbyterian Seniorcare at 302 Redmont Place for $190,000. Rebecca Bortz to Shauna Elliott at 263 Wyoming St. for $129,900.
JEANNETTE
Dollar Bank to Visang Ventures LLC at 329 Charles Ter for $18,000. Crystal Gunter to Matthew Burczyk at 702 Julia St. for $1,500. David Valerio Jr. to Aguilera Properties LLC at 516 Mill St. for $25,000. Justin Wolfe to Adam Ross at 501 N Second St. for $97,000. Charles Tomey to Robert and April Gonze at 808 N Fourth St. for $82,500. Federal National Mortgage Assn. to Hixson RR LLC at 518 N Seventh St. for $42,000. Todd Yennerell to Anthony and Kristi Shroyer at 809 Ridge Ave. for $18,000. Betty Geanne Inc. to Brush Creek Property Holdings LLC at 101 103 S Third St. for $150,000.
LATROBE
Richard Johnston to Kesha Ferguson at 1621 Catherine St. for $3,150 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $66,416) by sheriff’s deed.
LIGONIER BOROUGH
Alyce Duffus to Hoza Palmer Revocable Trust at 230 W Church St. for $100,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Edward McFadden to William and Arlene Lowry at Unknown Address for $10,000. Gerry Mattern to Sean Lenhart at 122 124 Hoosier Way for $200,000. Ricky Roberts to Joshua Byers et al. and Elizabeth Byers at 343 Route 271 for $55,000.
LOWER BURRELL
Holly Lynn Shrum to Nancy Schrock at 625 Braeburn Road for $5,000. Larry Hickman to Eric Ryan and Rachel Glushenko at 3439 Glenwood Drive for $231,000. Michael Kennedy Burkett III to Donald Laben and Donald Leo Ryan at 3289 Leechburg Road for $60,000.
MANOR
B&J Woodring to Todd Steven and Christy Lynn Stahl at 107 Main St. for $81,000.
MONESSEN
Estate of Adela Alvarez to Herbert Petticord Jr. at 901 Dennis Ave. for $41,000. Corrine Peckyno to Ryan Michael and Carol Waggoner at 9 Hartung Ct for $85,000.
MT. PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Ruth Struble to Joshua and Amanda Hatcher at 1188 W Laurel Cir for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $4,372).
MURRYSVILLE
Alonzo Burney to Xing Zhao and Yong Tang Chen at 3812 Buckingham Ct for $258,000. Kuang Yu Ou to James and Molly Creenan at 4109 Manor Oaks Ct for $565,000. Donald Heim to Zachary and Erika Keough at 3909 Murry Highlands Cir for $282,000. Ignacio Izaguirre to Darlene McDonald at 3210 Tarr Hollow Road for $185,000. Laura McGovern to Brian Caskey and Laura McGovern at 208 Williamsburg Ln for $0 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $92,268).
NEW KENSINGTON
Sara Jane Flasher to NK Development LLC at 713 715 Fifth Ave. for $95,000. Estate of Gary Alexander to NK Development LLC at 731 Fifth Ave. for $275,000. Matthew Nee to Kevin and Renee Flaherty at 326-328 Charles Ave. for $148,000. Edward Rankin et al. to Erik Stanton at 534 Constitution Blvd. for $20,000. Robert Horger to Brian and Jaylynne Kemerly at 208 Falcon Ridge Drive for $215,000. Frank Caliguri to Charles Moss et al. and Geraldine Moss at 1215 Kenneth Ave. for $27,000. Estate of Jennie Meledandri to Chelsea Wise at 405 Spring St. for $115,000.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Jerome Supko to Andrew and Ann Eisenbrei at 291 Burning Oaks Road for $311,000. Charles Zebley Jr. to Summer Springs Homes LLC at 1939 Diane Merle Drive for $85,000. Christopher Bell to Jeremy Boozer at 1713 Friar Tuck Drive for $182,371. NVR Inc. to Michael Millen Jr. and Melissa Zarzeczny at 1185 Giulia Drive for $474,075. Tavis Brooks to Thomas Ferguson at 570 Greenfield Court for $163,000. George McKenna Jr. to Raymond Abraham at 9010 Lucia Ln for $416,000. Denise Parker to Kevin Claus Hodder at 10880 Route 993 for $112,500. Bank New York Mellon to Three Kelly LLC at 11790 Route 993 for $13,501. Joseph Pazur Jr. to Dylan Frund and Brittany Turley Frund at 2278 Trolist Drive for $176,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at Unknown Address for $100,000. Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at Unknown Address for $70,575. Pennymac Loan Services to Brian Stephen Mannion at 207 Anthony St. for $95,000. Estate of Harvey Elliott to Michael Yeckley at 105 Elmwood Ct for $1,530. Harvey Elliott to Michael Yeckley at 105 Elmwood Ct for $115,000. Christian Panaia to Kevin and Amanda Matsey at 7 Kalyn Ct for $288,500. Rivendell Development L.P. to NVR at 1023 Moria Ct for $92,000. Dominick Mattucci to Jason Cycak at 12 Saxony Drive for $159,000. Robert Brammell to Federal National Mortage Assn. at 94 Stella Drive for $1,391 by sheriff’s deed. NVR Inc. to Ryan and Emily Morda at 1027 Wedgewood Drive for $439,705.
ROSTRAVER
Megan Leigh Schrock to Renae Fisher at 746 Fellsburg Road for $62,900. Dionne Malush to Mary Beth Eslary at 130 Valley View Drive for $295,900.
SALEM
John Brodahl to Henry Fontana Jr. at Unknown Address for $56,500.
SCOTTDALE
John Gill to Isaac Graff at 105 N Grant St. for $99,900. George Tartal to Jerry and Silvana Lewis at 117 123 Pittsburgh St. for $19,000.
SEWICKLEY
Carol Smalley et al. to Clinton Davis Jr. at Unknown Address for $25,000.
SOUTH GREENSBURG
Frank Massari to Michael Andiorio at 2022 Western Ave. for $56,900.
ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP
Randy Helsel to Houses To Homes Realty Limited Liability at 1352 Fifth St. for $34,000.
SUTERSVILLE
Richard Clark to Logan Lowanse at 605 Eighth Ave. for $162,000.
TRAFFORD
Kevin Dick to Ian James Albert and Lauren Lindsay at 118 Belleauwood Blvd. for $180,000.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
John Toth to Kevin and Eugenia Wanichko at 1335 Dellview Drive for $252,000. William Stump et al. to William Koutsky at 1164 Lakeview Drive for $145,000. Rubin Pillay to Donald Lloyd Stewart Jr. et al. and Kathy Lee Stewart at 130 Lakeview Road for $390,000. Estate of Janine Long to Alex Wozniak and Kayla Solomon at 327 Lewis Road for $129,000. Joseph Cenkner to James Vaughan at 3013 McClellan Drive for $185,000. James Harry to Joseph and Christina Cenkner at 189 Paul Good Road for $360,000. Houserock Group LLC to Joshua and Jessica Guenther at 102 Redwood Cir for $232,000. Housing & Urban Development to Carol Galya at 3743 Route 982 for $55,000. Kathleen Ann Siko to Andy Kordell at 2449 SR 130 for $96,000. Larry Luttner to Nina Schick at 3934 SR 982 for $110,000. Gregory Cammerata to Daniel and Robin Watson at 1038 Valleyview Drive for $75,000.
UPPER BURRELL
Michael Palmer to David Palmer at 1048 Merwin Road for $10,320.
VANDERGRIFT
Bernard Misho to Steven Dunmire at 405 Emerson St. for $35,000. Jerry Stillions to Christopher and Megan Hitchens at 407 Franklin Ave. for $113,900. Michael Fennell to Grant Kemp at 126 Lafayette Ave. for $11,000. Donald Hollenbaugh to James Jenniches Jr. at 405 Linden St. for $32,500.
WASHINGTON
John Yocca to Robert Schimizzi at Fox Road for $320,000. Michael Whalen to Robert and Joelyne Altman at 1014 Shaner Acres for $207,000.
WEST LEECHBURG
William Hamilton to Gary and Wilda Cline at 1657 Main St. for $50,000.
WEST NEWTON
Estate of Vincent Steban to US Bank NA at 203 N Third St. for $1,494 by sheriff’s deed. ———
Real Estate Transactions provided by RealSTATs. Contact at 412-381-3880 or visit www.RealSTATs.net.
