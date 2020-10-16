ADAMSBURG
Blackhill Road Realty LLC to Adamsburg APA RE LLC at 104 130 Black Hill Road for $6,580,000.
ALLEGHENY
Richard Pacell et al. to Trevor Medlang at 647 Pine Run Road for $177,600.
ARNOLD
8 Dunnigan LLC to Philip and Dawn McKinley at 2012 Constitution Blvd. for $8,000. JMV Reality LLC to William Sandling Jr. and Robert McCune III at 1741 Woodmont Ave. for $40,000.
BELL TOWNSHIP
Arthur Day Jr. to George and Tina DeSalvo at 3757 SR 819 for $15,000.
COOK TOWNSHIP
Shawn Lewis to Jerry and Lisa Dunn at 130 Labrador Drive for $26,000.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Estate of Stephen Mills to Christie Haase at 151 Front St. for $129,900.
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP
Bethany Notaro to Joshua and John Keller at 159 Sarah Ln for $226,600.
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Adam Butts to Daniel Boring Jr. at 500 Bessemer Road for $58,000. James Pepiot to James Pepiot and Stephanie Page at 177 Melissa Drive for $124,900. Adam Luczki to Jonathon Sutton and Lacey Saxton at 1156 Water St. for $295,000. Harvest Plasma Torch Corp. to Maris Worthing Trust at 221 Westec Drive for $2,025,000.
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
Thomas Tomosky to Zachary and Sarah Zelazny at 146 Midget Camp Road for $285,000. Vonda Silk to Frank and Heidi Tantlinger at 3014 Route 259 for $1,500.
GREENSBURG
Gregory Scott DeNunzio to Joshua Hauser and Courtney Stynchula at 94 Laurel Drive for $286,000. Joann Doty to Kenneth and Cassandra Miller at 344 Painter Ave. for $25,000. Justin Calisti to Robert Janis at 406 Steck St. for $96,000. Debra Lloyd to Anthony Johnson at 138 Tremont Ave. for $160,000.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
Eleanor Komisak to Dale Martz at 502 Canterbury Drive for $147,000. Westmoreland County Ind Dev Corp. to Hempfield Commerce Center I LLC at 729 Excel Drive for $803,400. Matthew Hyatt to John Holman at 311 Gaelic Drive for $335,250. Ronald Kepchia et al. to Cody Kepchia at 2247 Hunter Road for $80,000. Mark Flasher to Danita Sue Brahosky at 19 Millersdale Road for $75,000. Roy Hardin Jr. to Redstone Presbyterian Seniorcare at 401 Redmont Place for $212,500. Anthony Petrulak to Anthony Petrulak and Brittni Andreoli at 103 Rockwood Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $57,645). Dyan White to James and Dawn Manges at 134 Shryll Heights Drive for $127,500. Estate of Dennis Vaccare to Anthony and Heidi Jennifer Mitchell at 729 Union Cemetery Road for $195,000. Lula Carol Combs to Lula Carol Combs at 606 Woodburn Ln for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $96,188). Michael Morris to Brandon Findlay at 2039 Zoe Ln for $298,000.
JEANNETTE
Kevin Ereditario to Christopher Caporaso at 713 Ash St. for $89,500. Peter Higgs to Ryan and Taryn Kiebler at 1204 Frank Ave. for $98,000. John Edward McCall to Remanso Properties LLC at 314 N First St. for $65,000. Michael Benedict to John Blaine Bloom II at 338-1/2 N First St. for $106,000. Chester Dopkowski to Michelle Havrilesko at 904 Ohio Ave. for $123,000. Castle 2020 LLC to Jaquay Harper at 13 S 14th St. for $10,500. Estate of Naomi Savinski to Doris Ray at 936 Scott Ave. for $75,000.
LATROBE
Rita Stauffer to Jennifer Polosky at 378 W Second Ave. for $139,000.
LIGONIER BOROUGH
Laurel Real Estate Holdings LLC to Joseph and Toni Kruithoff at 235 Indian St. for $15,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Darla Jean Withrow to Michael and Carol Sullivan at 1178 Griffith Road for $270,000. Kelly Wills to Glenn Carson at 106 Otterbein Ln for $113,000. Timothy Holloway to Mark Trembath and Rebecca Parry at 165 Presidents Drive for $340,000. Mountain Laurel Cottages LLC to Jacqueline Claycomb at 103 105 Stoner Ln for $225,000.
LOWER BURRELL
Estate of Ralph Ritter to Jacob Bello at 505 Arizona Drive for $95,000. Donald Butler to JPMorgan Chase Bank NA at 523 Chester Drive for $1,943 by sheriff’s deed. Estate of Dolores Danik to Zachary Wolford and Dayle Scott at 172 Jefferson Ave. for $109,900. John Galcik to Cursand Enterprises LLC at 294 296 Morgan St. for $220,000. Max Feinberg to Tyler McGuire and Hope Miller at 220 Paul Drive for $156,000.
MANOR
Joseph Seibel trustee to Keith and Kristie Kluiter at 34-36 Blaine Ave. for $139,000. David Wichrowski to John Mahoy at 16 Oak St. for $27,000.
MONESSEN
Stephen Muzina Jr. to Richard and Carrie Lutze at 49 Jefferson Drive for $134,921. Ronald Zborowski to Michelle Scheponik and Jordan Thompson at 55 Scenery Blvd. for $69,900. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB to Valley Property Partn. at 33 Washington Ave. for $63,000. Rachel Jones to Michael Kirsch at 1100 Watkins St. for $99,900. Emily Quindelia Zboyovsky to Alan and Debra Moon at 4 Westmoreland Drive for $149,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT BOROUGH
Land & Lot LLC to Christine Grosely at 101 Bridgeport St. for $39,900. Vision Real Estate Holdings LLC to Tyler Luke and Ashley Tatters Dewalt at 324-326 Washington St. for $110,000. Jason Zimmerman to Demar Enterprises LLC at 437 Washington St. for $72,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Estate of Michael Ostrosky to Rosemarie Keefer at 105 Autumn Leaf Ln for $152,000. Tracy Queer to LSF10 Master Participation Trust at 322 E Main St. for $1,502 by sheriff’s deed. John Sarnese to Lee and Corrianne Newcomer at 514 Shannon Drive for $363,500.
MURRYSVILLE
Barbara Pees to Richard and Jade Potts at 30 Buena Vista Drive for $159,000. Bryan Manz to Corey and Lauren Elzer at 3582 Hills Church Road for $235,000. Patrick Parme to Nicholas Brahm and Jacquelyn Ann Stange at 3303 Jude Cir for $405,000. Estate of John Jan to Alondra Espinoza at 4856 Mamont Road for $135,000. Michael Kaye to Scott and Megan Weinman at 1016 Manor Vue Ct for $422,500. John Johnson to Geraldine Burgoon at 1202 Murry Chase Ln for $215,000. Michael Sullivan to Andrew and Courtney Reese at 401 Revere Ln for $307,500. Daniel Victor Klein to Brett White at 7428 Ringertown Road for $138,000. Jeffery Dierdorf to Yogi and Sumedha Misra at 5504 Sanria Ct for $610,000. Ben Bernacchi to Avigayil East and Reuven Hanna at 4748 Sardis Road for $340,000.
NEW ALEXANDRIA BOROUGH
Scott Learn to Double V Construction LLC at 413 W Main St. for $130,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
Bank New York Mellon to Cool Cats & Kittens 2 LLC at 1298 Woodmont Ave. for $10,100.
NEW STANTON
Sherbick Excavating & General Contractin to Craig and Michelle Ursiny at 136 Edgewood Drive for $327,000.
NORTH BELLE VERNON
John Dieugenio Jr. to Adam and Lyndsey Seskey at 607 Henry St. for $72,500. Marianne Petrowski to Bryan Lloyd at 409 Hill St. for $145,000. Nathan Black to Glenn Scott Keener and Mary Grace Penzera at 211 Short St. for $100,000.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
50 Buttermilk Hollow Realty LLC to North Huntingdon APA RE LLC at 22 24 30 Buttermilk Hollow Road for $1,100,000. John George to Nicholas and Linda Grimaldi at 600 Buttermilk Hollow Road for $264,900. Carol Stewart to Jonathan and Pamela Puskar at 551 Charles Drive for $271,500. Mark South to Sean and Nicole Beck at 570 Kingfred Drive for $301,000. 11331 US 30 Realty LLC to North Huntingdon APA RE LLC at 11317 Route 30 for $8,450,000. 11333 US 30 Realty LLC to North Huntingdon APA RE LLC at 11331 Route 30 for $880,000. 11310 Center Highway Realty LLC to North Huntingdon APA RE LLC at 320 Taylor Drive for $1,450,000. Devin Schoy to Dakota Minto Martin at 2190 Thomas Drive for $245,000. Robert Ross to John and Terri Klamar at 14259 Winchester Road for $369,900.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at Unknown Address for $99,999. Estate of Earl Compton to Nicholas Marie at 3112 Blocks Road for $64,000. Frank D’Angelo to Justin and Lisa Lancz at 509 Burrell Hill Cir for $70,000. Justin Thomas Reinhart to Jason Melkon and Crystal Long at 227 Chris Drive for $359,900. US Bank NA to Mark Mincucci at 135 Long Drive for $32,500. Carol Sadler to James Tobin at 3054 Main St. for $29,000. Braun Holdings & Management Group USA LL to Sandy Hill Meadows Builders LLC at 188 190 Meadow Ct for $80,000. NVR Inc. to Antonietta Stolic at 1040 Moria Ct for $263,380. Richard Peterson Jr. to Jeffery Mrvos Jr. and Brett Mrvos at 1020 Noble Pine Ct for $333,333. Blusky Realty LLC to James and Carole Laspina at 2032 Paintertown Road for $118,500. Oak Farm Est Partn. L.P. to Mark and Courtney Arbore at 1009 Palm Ct for $19,900. Kathleen Thompson to Marlana Hamilton and Ashley Moore at 352 Pine Hollow Road for $129,900. Rivendell Development L.P. to NVR Inc. at 1019 Rohan Ct for $61,000. Estate of Helen Hayes to Trent Sellers at 1938 SR 130 for $130,000. Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at 1093 Wedgewood Drive for $72,189. Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at 1096 Wedgewood Drive for $72,189.
ROSTRAVER
Joshua Burnisky to Meghan Kelly and David Cirocco at 108 Allen Ave. for $119,900. CitiMortgage Inc. to Vision Real Estate Holdings LLC at 913 Collinsburg Road for $159,600. Matthew Fouch to Jessica Trozzo at 729 Fellsburg Road for $114,460. Entech LLC to Maronda Homes Inc. at 542 568 Gardenia Drive for $115,400.
SALEM TOWNSHIP
All Star Building Inc. to Lawrence and Mary Ann Fusco at 1222 Bellfield Ct for $43,000. All Star Building Inc. to William Porter III and Marlene Porter at 1222 Bellfield Ct for $43,000 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $385,950). Walter Burlack to Jacob Goedicke and Stephanie Motchar at 2945 Route 819 for $277,000. Thomas Patterson to Eric Bell and Dee Gulisek at 173 Story Road for $188,000.
SCOTTDALE
John Stouffer to Bradley Nagy at 116-118 Mt. Pleasant Road for $35,000.
SMITHTON
CLN Properties LLC to Rachel Leigh Thomas at 426 Fourth St. for $92,000.
TRAFFORD
Christopher Parry et al. to Victoria Stapf and Yvonne Brickley at 309 Duquesne Ave. for $112,500. Entech Bradford Square LLC to Maronda Homes LLC at 220 Ridgecrest Ct for $76,000. Entech Bradford Square LLC to Maronda Homes LLC at 224 Ridgecrest Ct for $76,000.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
RSC Development LLC to Timothy Lanning at 264 Calvary Hill Road for $15,000. Housing & Urban Development to Aaron Jackson at 209 Dos Drive for $22,100. Bernard North to Gerald and Carole Ryder at 458 Eton Drive for $312,500. Weatherton Farm Est Inc. to Colonial Pointe Inc. at 309 Lauraine Ct for $39,900. Samuel Mucci to Richard Allison and Lynn Melkon at 305 Marigold Drive for $420,850. Lloyd Tomlinson to Marissa Flickinger and Tyler Capitosti at 902 Rolling Meadows Drive for $193,000. Larry Johnston to John Querio at 1919 SR 130 for $259,900. Weatherton Farm Est Inc. to Michael and Christa Polinsky at 112 Sharon Drive for $34,900. Estate of William Kevin Hannah to Ricky and Amy Miller at 866 Solomon Temple Road for $205,000. Dennis Irwin to Jack and Lisa Driscoll at 1210 Sunset Drive for $240,000.
UPPER BURRELL
Estate of Helen Sublinski to Austin Schafer et al. and Michael O’Neil at Schafer Road for $107,500.
VANDERGRIFT
James Gabelli to Dorothy Gabelli Paxton at 125 W Virginia Ave. for $40,000.
WASHINGTON
Estate of Rosemary Cibik to Jason and Melissa George at 168 Siebert Ln for $470,000. Robert Jaszczak to John Havranek at 205 Walker Road for $25,000. Jeffrey Miller to Kurt Peters and Lisa Dulaney at 350 352 Yockey Road for $381,000.
WEST LEECHBURG
Gary Cline to Thomas Adams and Stacey Dawn at 1657 Main St. for $110,000.
WEST NEWTON
Thomas Alvord to Ryan Groff at 202 Allison St. for $60,000.
YOUNGWOOD
James Lazar to Katie Ranker at 213 S Sixth St. for $156,500. George Brown to South Grandview Estates LLC at 1100-1108 S Grandview Ave. for $96,000.
