ALLEGHENY
Michael Marhekfy to Abby Kidd at 205 Molnar Drive for $180,600. Gregory Strucaly to Allison Tyger at 229 Mt. Vernon Drive for $102,000. BJ Health Care Inc. to Bell & Resek Real Estate Holdings LLC at 1181 PA 356 for $250,000. James Sweeney to Howard and Amy Kadar at 80 River Forest Drive for $572,500. Ronald Yingling to Ryan Jacob and Jaime Lynn Silvis at 214 Teakwood Drive for $227,000.
ARNOLD
Frank Caliguri to Casey Claassen at 1514 Third Ave. for $1,213 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $48,298) by sheriff’s deed. Nickolas Hogan to Jason Lemke at 1820 Freeport Road for $135,900. H & M Property Holdings LLC to Michael Shayne Smith and Haleigh Nicole Patterson at 1708 Woodmont Ave. for $68,000.
BELL TOWNSHIP
Whitesell Family Farm LLC to Todd and Kristin Andree at 4140 Route 981 for $129,900. Estate of Phyllis Ann Orr to Ryan and Brandy Maglione at 143 Spur Road for $40,000. Whitesell Family Farm LLC to Todd Andree et al. and Brett Andree at Sub Station Road for $32,851.
COOK TOWNSHIP
Estate of Faye Peiffer to John and Linda Vale Whipkey at 355 McDowell Road for $360,000.
DERRY BOROUGH
WPJ Co. to Westmoreland Co. Land Bank at 415-417 E Fourth St. for $1,838 by sheriff’s deed.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Eugene Unccapher Jr. to Nelson Louviere Jr. and Renee Louviere at 192 Derbytown Road for $85,000. Dolores Hitchman to James and Linda George at 816 Everview Ln for $183,000. Mary Ann Zeglin to William Eugene Moore at 1025 Fairmont St. for $142,000. SML L.P. to Gabriel Gerhard at 2337 Route 981 for $140,000. Ricky Sheeler to Steve Govora IV and Jessica Govora at 6012 Route 982 for $274,500. Terry Fiorina et al. to William Wano at 4958 SR 982 for $158,000. James Thomas Jr. to Janet Herald and Arthur Colagrande at 572 Sunview Cir for $167,900. Estate of Veronica Meloy to Anthony Ryan and Ashley Passante at 2110 Walnut Drive for $149,900. Estate of Thelma Kosmach to Beverly Kosmach Park at 1922 Wood St. for $65,000.
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Richard Johnson to Eugene and Holly Cook at Unknown Address for $35,000. Frank Hitlan to Melissa Dillman at 113 Ashton Drive for $263,000. Donald Porter et al. to Daniel Sartor and Heather Marsh at 510 Hodge Road SR 981 for $95,000. Jeremy Garsteck to William and Victoria Schuler at 233 Neal Ln for $167,900.
EAST VANDERGRIFT
Emily Sophia Petrouski to James and Amy Byers at Elm St. for $1,100.
GREENSBURG
Jackie Costabile to Trevor Durkot and Christina Kuzminski at 445 Arch Ave. for $100,000. Richard Bigi to Joyce Czyrnik at 75 Glenview Ave. for $162,000. Howard Thompson to Philip Hanyak at 564 N Main St. for $180,000. Keith Moyer to Micks Properties LLC at 531-537 New Alexandria Road for $500,000. James Davis to Nathan Jeremy and Kathleen Anderson at 106 Oakland Ave. for $400,000. Estate of David Robinson to Brenda Willett and Enrique Elizondo at 540 Tremont Ave. for $29,000. MAKO Holdings LLC to Kevin and Hope Giddings at 433 Vine St. for $150,000.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
Todd Slezak to Samantha Linsenbigler and Christopher Malik at 68 Barnhart Road for $278,340. George McN Weidlein to Ryan and Amy Steffey at 402 Casa Vita Drive for $147,000. Walter Sugent to Gordon Moretton II at 10 Clemons Ave. for $190,000. Samantha Wolfe to Makayla Carleen Anderson at 1204 County Home Road for $105,000. Nathan Apel to Chad Dickson and Alexandria Jakub at 240 Farmbrook Drive for $190,000. David Evans to Primo Sette and Linda Seranko at 115 Greenock Drive for $318,876. Gary Liston to Brett and Yui Soken Jacoby at 544 Hickory Drive for $160,000. William Rigney to Philip Reiche and Karen Ferri at 415 LeCove Road for $191,000. Estate of Joanne Ditter to Timothy and Patricia McClelland at 1213 Lewis Ave. for $50,000. Estate of Augusto Sotelo to Gregory Dorundo and Patricia Barkley at 340 Maple Drive for $265,000. Robert Struhala to Mark Stefanick at 333 Price St. for $70,000. Marino Denunzio Marino LLC to Patrick Hassler Jr. and Valerie Hassler at 3095 Ravenwood Drive for $120,000. Helen Davis to Howard Daniel and Karin Lynn Thompson at 331 Satinwood Ln for $370,000. Judi Russell to Brian and Julie Anne Spencer at 1085 Sunview Ave. for $1,438 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $31,818) by sheriff’s deed. James Stitt to Jeffrey Elam and Tess Laraway at 120 Van Ave. for $240,000. Yvonne Anderson to Ronald and Matthew Suszek at 52 W Glennis Drive for $100,000. Estate of Shirley Wolinsky to Michael Fedor and Kathleen Sollecchio at 521 Westchester Drive for $235,000. Estate of Charles Thomas Qualey to Selina Youngblood at 603 Westchester Drive for $228,500.
IRWIN
Jesse Neal to Allison Karissa Glazar at 409 Sixth St. for $122,500.
JEANNETTE
Joseph Lamia to All Around Properties LLC at 223 Harrison Ave. for $26,000. Lloyd McCullough to Christopher Stairs and Cecilia Young at 310 Harrison Ave. for $50,000. Ronald Abate Jr. to Henry Povlik and Jessica Altstetter at 313 Lafferty St. for $63,500. Estate of Arthur Yorio to Jason Klingensmith at 103 Magee Ave. for $105,000. Valerie Smith to John Smarto Jr. and Nicole Howard at 130 N Third St. for $69,900. Austin Naugle to Robert Lock at 308 N Fifth St. for $98,000. Ryan Morrison to Destiny Swindle at 606 Sellers Ave. for $110,000.
LATROBE
Anna Mary Ament to Joanne Nelson at 29 E Madison St. for $106,500. Binkers Properties LLC to Christopher Kemerer and Kristina Cunningham Kemerer at 200 Miller St. for $167,500. Jacob Logan to Thomas and Amy Panigall at 630 Walnut St. for $188,000.
LAUREL MOUNTAIN BOROUGH
Mary Annette Hughes to Andrew Rayman at Locust Road for $3,899 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $10,682) by sheriff’s deed.
LIGONIER BOROUGH
Jane Potter Cookson to Linda Hall at 235 W Main St. 202 for $335,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Diane Bearer to John and Darcie Mosso at 226 Byers Ln for $150,000. Henry Gailliot to Liggail LLC at 171 Country Club Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $936,278). Edward Hauer et al. to Derek Downey at 913 Darlington Road for $12,000. Enterprise Bank to Randall and Faith Bennett at 118 128 Foxley Ln for $850,000. Terence Ryan to Jon Bobbera at 139 Ladybug Lane for $300,000. Theodore Dornin to Howard and Carla Effron at 808 Martz Drive for $87,000. Estate of Mildred Marshall to Daniel and Catherine Thompson at 330 Nature Run for $179,000. Estate of Nancy Vucina to Mark and Jill Klima at 112 Otterbein Ln for $136,300. Ruth Miller to John Hassler at 250 Ross Mountain Park Road for $122,000. William Gardner Jr. et al. to Phey and Sarah Hoyman at 201 Sequoia Drive for $457,000. Estate of Mary Ellen Gick to Dalton Clark at 126 W Old Lincoln Highway for $159,000.
LOWER BURRELL
Margaret Mary Ulizio to Kenneth Sebastian at 3148 Kipp Ave. for $145,000.
LOYALHANNA
William Lenker to Gregory Tarosky at 351 Moween Road for $76,525. Rose Lorusso to Kimberly Spinnenweber at Pheasant Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $3,815). Christopher Kemerer et al. to Tanner Master and Kaylie Rypcinski at 528 Wild Fire Road for $140,000. Ronald Booher to Steven and Danielle King at 317 Willow Drive for $189,000.
MANOR
William Hearn to Westmoreland Co. Land Bank at 1235 First St. for $1,840 by sheriff’s deed. Katie Oliver to Michael and Amber Scharer at 22 Butler St. for $96,000. Larry Haubrich to Westmoreland Co. Land Bank at 39 Harding St. for $1,544 by sheriff’s deed.
MONESSEN
Mary Swantner to Jerome Daniel Frankie at 1633 Coolidge Ave. for $110,000. Patricia Luce Show to Linette Reed at 908 Dennis Ave. for $65,900. David Schwab to Wealth Capital Group LLC at 1116 Graham Ave. for $3,252 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $81,947) by sheriff’s deed. Tracy Manderino to Path Property Solutions LLC at 616 620 Manown St. for $63,800. Liza Ann Naccarato to Brian Foulks at 115 Myers St. for $95,000. Brian Thieser to Ryan Donella at 1339 Reeves Ave. for $85,000. Justin Tessler to Nicholas Gordy at 509 Ridge Ave. for $163,000. Romeo Robin Zitelli to Benjamin Crawford at 319 Robinson St. for $110,000. Aaron Lamm to D’Andrea Basara at 1312 State Road for $122,500. John Mayfield to Samuel Lepresti at 1336 State Road for $147,000. Federal National Mortgage Assn. to John and Frances Orris at 28 Washington Drive for $37,500.
MOUNT PLEASANT BOROUGH
Estate of Mary Anne Bishop to Robert Henkel at 11 Frick Ave. for $85,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
US Bank Trust NA to Chestnut Equity Partners LLC at 538 Ankney Hill Road for $25,000. Richard Ankney to Brian and Kelly Lowery at 42 Fitch Ln for $174,900. Adolph Rutkowski to Ricky and Jennifer Sheeler at 56 Fitch Ln for $158,107. Ricciuti Enterprise Inc. to Michael and Kaylee Cross at 520 Shannon Drive for $349,900.
MURRYSVILLE
Mark Ashby to Robert and Kathleen Stalkie at 2929 Arrowhead Ct for $180,000. Geraldine Williams trustee to Debra Fox at 3174 Chestnut St. for $155,000. Yannian Li to Ammer Adnan and Huda Adnan Khattab at 4929 Cypress Drive for $332,400. Estate of Roger Nelson to Scott Alan Boyer and Lisa Livecchi at 3703 Gun Club Road for $50,000. David Reiter to Anthony Traficante and Stephanie Merle Riggle at 2661 Haymaker Farm Road for $529,900. Susanne Pagett to Fox Jr. Development Inc. at 4403 Old William Penn Highway for $247,500. Guorong Huang to Stephen Hardesty and Abigal Graham Pardus at 3905 Princess Ct for $315,000. Timothy Lee to Adam Katus at 2953 Sunset Cir for $179,900.
NEW KENSINGTON
William Palmer to Ashley Booher at 359 Fourth Ave. for $117,000. Karen Tobin to Robert Strickland at 400 Fifth St. for $97,000. Jeffery Smith to Alyk Harris at 1767 Seventh St. for $115,000. Donald Noll to Mackenzie Quinn at 747 Earl Ave. for $106,500. Ursula Long to Camden and Kierstin Kelly at 1222 Forest Ave. for $53,000. Joshua Auclair to Joshua McClain and Joyce Padgett at 337
1/2
Freeport Road for $70,000. Janice Najewicz to Todd Nuttall at 436 Keystone Drive for $63,000. Estate of Denise Ziglinski to Michael Bonatesta and Maribeth Werner at 205 McLaughlin Drive for $183,500. Estate of Francis Pivar to Bruceline FRU at 1234 Taylor Ave. for $25,000.
NORTH BELLE VERNON
Dorothy Reed to Kevin Boyd and Casondra Jarvis at 330 Broad Ave. for $8,000. Mountaineer Timber Co. to Heet Holding Co. at 821 Broad Ave. for $40,000. Estate of Veronica Evey to PPP Assets LLC at 306 Grant St. for $83,000.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
PT Property Management LLC to David and Julianne Dixon at 1075 First St. for $172,000. Richard Baldrige to Michael and Jennifer Dollman at 14040 Audrey Jane Ct for $365,000. Harold Bost to Bozana Murray at 1050 Brownstown Road for $37,200. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB to James Lesczynski and Kenneth Weaver at 484 Colonial Manor Road for $67,000. Kevin Bubb to Robert and Jalina Robosky at 481 Corey Drive for $190,000. DMS Group Inc. to Paul Diegelman at 727 Elliot Ln for $367,250. DMS Group Inc. to Thomas and Julie Amantea at 741 Elliot Ln for $420,000. Justin Ryan Pyle to Thomas and Laura Trabold at 2294 Haflinger Drive for $295,000. Jeffrey Kestner to Mark Heckert at 2599 Hi Ridge Drive for $149,900. Penn Equipment Parts LLC to Bradley Jordan and Kristin Papariello at 211 Jacksonville Road for $210,000. Estate of Thomas Vozar to Alicia Peripanos at 900 Lemontree Drive for $140,000. Keith Hines to Seth and Rebecca Listisen at 13786 Marven Drive for $183,000. RWS Land Co. Inc. to Robert and Christine Demarcki at 9203 Riley Way for $65,000. George Yeager to Shawn Tomko at 2340 Robert St. for $38,159 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $86,601) by sheriff’s deed. Yueyan Zhang to David and Jeanette Soliday at 539 Westminster Drive for $319,900.
PENN TOWNSHIP
RWS Land Co. Inc. to Brenan and Kerry Ramler at 2010 Austin Ct for $105,000. NVR Inc. to Timothy and Christine Fox at 1012 Black Sands Drive for $354,952. David Rothrauff to Anthony and Kiera Horner at 1074 Bushy Run Road for $178,000. Dennis Miller to John and Allison Pierce at 2005 Bushy Run Road for $338,000. Tracy Keller to Marc and Aylesa Kanski at 301 Chestnut Ln for $175,000. Dale Hanks to Corey and Emily Bierer at 5896 Claridge Export Road for $239,900. RWS Land Co. Inc. to Adam and Brittany Rosneck at 310 Durst Road for $95,000. VA to Marco LaQuatra at 2060 Harrison Ave. for $84,000. Matthew Handwork to Sean Greece and Ashley Bartley at 801 Harrison Ave. for $92,500. Mark Primus to Cameron Scanio and Ashley Karp at 210 Locust St. for $138,000. Gladys Jacobs to Colleen Spirl at 106 Long Drive for $125,000. NVR Inc. to Ariadne Biscaro and Sergio Seiffer at 1035 Moria Ct for $296,000. Rivendell Development L.P. to NVR Inc. at 1051 1053 Moria Ct for $92,000. Rivendell Development L.P. to NVR Inc. at 1061 Moria Ct for $92,000. Patrisa Corp. to Derrick and Carla Hemby at 1001 Patrisa Drive for $115,000. NVR Inc. to Samuel and Louise DiNardo at 1034 Rohan Ct for $294,120. Christopher Kistler to Thomas and Norma Bertosh at 1008 Sweetgum Ct for $399,281. Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at 1082 Wedgewood Drive for $72,189.
ROSTRAVER
Entech LLC to Maronda Homes Inc. at 121 124 Azalea Cir for $115,400. Pamela Luckowski to Judd and Claudette Zickefoose at 209 Bonnie St. for $199,000. David Tomaino to Hunter Green and Sebastian Michael Guevara at 207 Cypress St. for $159,000. Entech LLC to Maronda Homes Inc. at 552 Gardenia Drive for $115,400. Nathaniel Stevens to Jerry Andrew and Lana Bliner at 433 Matty Drive for $278,900. Andrea L.P. to Nathan and Britni Allison Tarr at 172 Morningstar Drive for $60,000. Estate of Iretta Lynch to Dennis and Pamela Beard at 1299 1313 Ridge Road for $15,000. National Mentor Healthcare LLC to Capgrow Holdings JV Sub VI LLC at 1356 Ridge Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $934,295). Eli Myers III to Westmoreland Co. Land Bank at 1003 Shell St. for $1,568 by sheriff’s deed. Entech LLC to Maronda Homes Inc. at 238 Stump Drive for $115,400. Rostraver Energy Co. to Jeffrey Johnson at Van Meter Road for $100,000.
SALEM TOWNSHIP
John Faith to Joseph and Dorothy DeBone at 1041 Ashfield Way for $385,000. James Howard Ghrist to Justin and Jamie Carolan at 221 Story Road for $190,000.
SEWARD BOROUGH
Dale Allyn Malloy Jr. to Jill Snyder and Caleb Hansen at 1220 Ninth St. for $24,000.
SEWICKLEY
Alan Spoonhoward to Robert Spoonhoward and Kimberly Tierney at 210 210 Andrews St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $84,617). Alan Spoonhoward to Robert Spoonhoward and Kimberly Tierney at 212 Andrews St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $22,737). Goose Creek Holdings LLC to Jody Moore at 180 Cody Road for $74,900. Glenn Whitfield to Commercial B&T PA at 9-11 Evans St. for $19,049 by sheriff’s deed. Newcastle Property Group LLC to Westmoreland Co. Land Bank at 312 Madison Ave. for $1,760 by sheriff’s deed. Guy Gongaware to Jessica Johnson at 239 Maple St. for $159,900. H.R. Lewis to Brass Knob Properties at 2304 Monroe Road for $3,347 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $27,163) by sheriff’s deed.
SOUTH GREENSBURG
Ronald Falkosky to Eric Michael Karnes at 2024-2026 Western Ave. for $60,000.
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
William Mears trustee to Marie Pottinger at 2506 Fifth St. for $117,500. South Huntingdon Township to Rodney Lamley Jr. at River Road for $1,500.
SOUTHWEST GREENSBURG
Elizabeth Kiel trustee to Anthony and Kristi Shroyer at 417 Chestnut St. for $117,600. James Wilson to Man Leung Kung and Tang Kiu Cheung at 619 Sidney St. for $40,000.
SUTERSVILLE
Douglas Taylor to Jared and Tracey Filapose at 145 Fourth St. for $26,000.
TRAFFORD
James Koehler to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. at 687 Sixth St. for $115,000. Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. to Dane Ficiak at 687 Sixth St. for $115,000. Estate of Marjorie McKee to Brennan and Alexandria Wright at 409 Fairmont Ave. for $85,000.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
Evelyn Bock to Mandy Jessel at 1436 Fourth Ave. for $95,000. R&M Properties LLC to Erik and Sarah Fichter at Bell Memorial Church Road for $77,650. Brett Myslewski to Charles and Maryann Cleaveland at 311 Dolomite Ct for $134,900. Kevin Kuncher to Deborah Myers at 1038 Donohoe Road for $635,000. Marie Zanotti to Pamela Halula at 439 Eton Drive for $304,500. Thomas David Hall to Theodore and Nancy DiNardo at 440 Eton Drive for $345,000. Federal National Mortgage Assn. to Michael and Roberta Bell at 77 Lightcap Road for $69,000. James Kail to Nelson Robert and Kimberlie Beth Rieffannacht at 480 Marguerite Road for $430,000. Wells Fargo Bank to Roger Pechart at 588 Pacek Road for $44,100. Bryan Shrum to Timothy and Jean Carr at 870 Pens Ln for $450,100. LuxCesare Investments LLC to Alan and Karen Baum at 645 Rachel Court for $53,500. Alex Kitta to William and Andrea O’Neal at 2659 SR 130 for $180,000. CCP Mountain View 2228 LLC to 227 Sand Hill Road Realty LLC at 227 Sand Hill Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $9,000,000). Michael Frazier to Raymond and Monica Tietsworth at 232 Sussex Way for $295,500. Derek Lutterman to Alexander David and Andrea Marie Katich at 2013 Timbercrest Drive for $435,000. Lewis McCurdy to Carlton Capital LLC at 571 Unity St. for $17,893 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $124,904) by sheriff’s deed.
UPPER BURRELL
Eric Bitar to Trent Johnson and Kimberly Graziano at 447 Chapeldale Drive for $310,000. Estate of Harry McCutcheon to Michael Thomas and Heidi Thornton at 787 Myers Drive for $184,900.
VANDERGRIFT
Erica Curci to Sandra Lemon and Brett Orait at 105 E Adams Ave. for $97,750. Kenneth Johnson Jr. to Charles Cogley at 319 Emerson St. for $48,000. Rebecca Cyr to Mason Rupert at 266 Sherman Ave. for $55,000. Guerino Defalco Jr. et al. to Todd and Skye Reesman at 429 Walnut St. for $59,900. Get Dressed Formals LLC to Nate Black at 187 Washington Ave. for $50,000. WASHINGTON Mark Yorio to Stephen Dudzik and Melissa Zurick at 5010 Beech Road for $350,000.
WEST NEWTON
Kyle Polechko to Desiree Opalenik at 205 School St. for $140,000. Robert Bovard to Theodore Baer and Kristine Brookshire at 1205 Vine St. for $175,000.
Real Estate Transactions provided by . Contact at 412-381-3880 or visit www.RealSTATs.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.