ALLEGHENY
Paul Hughan III to Gregory and Sarah Roudebush at 17 Hillcrest Drive for $310,000. Kathleen Davis to Cameron Pioth at 516 SR 356 for $90,999. Ronald Donatelli Jr. to Brian Keil and Teresa Vokish at 150 Sunrise Drive for $297,500.
ARNOLD
Scott Dickinson to Gabriel Golding at 1913 Leishman Ave. for $22,000.
BELL
Margo Winnier to Mark and Michelle Filosemi at 2545 SR 286 for $65,000.
DELMONT
Ronald Glover to James and Peggy Wien at 541 Athena Drive for $90,000.
DERRY BOROUGH
Albert Saenz Jr. to Jeffrey Nease at 696 Highland Ave. for $110,000. Zachary Faith to Shawn and Alexis Ann Hillman at 408 N Chestnut St. for $129,000. Shawn Hillman to James Heacox at 116 W Fifth Ave. for $95,000. Charles Adams Jr. to Dylan Siebert and Kristen Slapinski at 400 W Seventh Ave. for $140,000.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
David Piper to Ronald and Karole Mileca at 216 Best Ave. for $214,900. Jonathan Stickle to Katie Davis at 409 Edward St. for $117,000. Carolyn Burgh to Michael and Joy Horwat at 480 Green Park Ln for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $36,921). Teresa Minni to James and Martha Bucci at 426 High St. for $16,500. John Baum Jr. to Christopher Kelly at 151 Kingston Club Road for $169,900. Ryan Simonds to Erica Legge at 378 Route 217 for $247,000. Estate of Kathleen Smith to Amy Hughes and Ryan Simonds at 444 Twin Maples Road for $125,000. Ronald Mileca to Danny Angelo at 2134 Walnut Drive for $86,000.
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP
Karen Temple to Rte 31 Properties LLC at 3919 Route 31 for $240,000.
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Thomas Hoburn to Dahlton Lindquist at 138 First St. for $77,500. Chuck Wright to James Johnson and Heather Brockhoff at 421 Lou St. for $140,000.
EAST VANDERGRIFT
PNC Bank to John Renyck at 425 McKinley Ave. for $20,000.
GREENSBURG
Emily Greene to S Mark Rayburg at 521 College Ave. for $116,000. Irene Rothschild to Jacqueline Lucchetti at 1072 Cranston Drive for $129,900. Janice Stewart to Daniel Mihalko and Hannah Williams at 103 Edinboro Drive for $245,000. Jason Frederick Ludwig to David and Samantha Rykala at 82 Glenview Ave. for $132,000. Thomas Medley to Kevin Householder at 111 Hawksworth Road for $234,900. Estate of Randall Fauth to AJ Aberman Inc. at Hudson Ave. for $20,000. Jacquelyn Johnston to Mikay and Arelly Deise at 75 Madison Ave. for $64,000.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
Veena Agarwal to Leonard Joseph Cavalier and Leonard Joseph Cavalier Jr. at 965 Academy Heights Drive for $67,000. Raj Gopal Kansal to John Harenski at 973 Academy Heights Drive for $68,000. Luna Holdings LLC to Dion Lee at 2633 Brown Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $3,815). Chris Falatovich to Jacklyn Sinemus at Colfax St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $4,349). James Morgan to Robert and Lauren Permuka at 183 Dunn Road for $400,000. Value Investments Partners to Robin Zollinger at 222 Farmbrook Drive for $219,900. Earl Colborn to Tor Day and Kaitlyn Walton at 23 Greenview Drive for $260,000. Matthew James Schmidt to Francis and Kathleen Johnson at 809 Hidden Trail for $400,000. Gary Hayden to Cordial Metsger Real Estate Partn. at 225 Humphrey Road for $935,000. Richard Lucas to Daniel Lekawa at 25 Lakeridge Drive for $255,000. Estate of Wilma Jeanne Luchansky to Scott and Lara Stinebiser at 905 Sandra Drive for $172,500. Estate of Antonio Celio to Cody Celio at 140 Sycamore St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $50,000). Joseph Kondisko to David and Karen Harper at 333 Via Nobile St. for $460,000. Christine Brewer to Charles Timothy White and Billie Cheryl Bray Mekic at 420 Westland Drive for $208,000.
IRWIN
Robert Gilmartin to Gibran Turner at 623 Cedar St. for $234,700.
JEANNETTE
CR2 Realty LLC to Devon Paul and Tyla Cesario at 441 Agnew Road for $142,400. Donald Vilsack Jr. to Taylor Joseph Meetze at 429 Cedar St. for $94,500. Bernard Dobos to Brian and Tara Brucker at 333 Charles Terrace for $54,500. Estate of Christine DiSaia to P & B Property Investments LLC at 1105 Grandview Drive for $30,000. Kenneth Kerlin Jr. to Ryan Morrison at 606 Sellers Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $2,500).
LATROBE
Matt Hrubes to Jennifer Lynn Cholock at 122 Ave. C for $125,000. SPP Citizens NLREF V LLC to Carl Schuman trustee at 2841 Ligonier St. for $850,000.
LIGONIER BOROUGH
Raymond Valosik to Susan Grill at 264 Angela Ln for $127,500. Milad Shaker to Loyalhanna LLC at 216 Glessner St. for $966,356.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
David Strauser to Jeremy and Elizabeth McCall at 951 Bridlewood Drive for $300,000. David Strauser to Jeremy and Elizabeth McCall at 909 Bridlewood Ln for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $17,244). Estate of Harold Gordon to Samuel and Catherine Pollina at 302 Cobblestone Ln for $385,000. Kevin McClatchy to MDF Properties LLC at 1323 Old Forbes Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $2,965,300).
LOWER BURRELL
Ralph Baker to Angela Bottles at 536 Braeview St. for $160,000. Justin Haws to Russell and Christa Winters at 3101 Endlich St. for $175,500. Ronald Cessna to Sean and Hilary Williams at 733 Idaho Drive for $199,900. Chester Mientus Jr. to Sarver Road Enterprises LLC at 3025 Leechburg Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $121,469). Housing & Urban Development to Brandon Buys Houses LLC at 240 Trailer Blvd. for $57,156.
LOYALHANNA
John Oliver to Rebecca Myers et al. and George Myers at 109 Cardinal Drive for $2,000.
MADISON
Estate of Richard Edward Kennell to RE Broadwater Holdings LLC at 1102 Maughan Ln for $25,000.
MANOR
Evan Worthington to Kyle Owen at 12 Penn St. for $65,000. Estate of Lillian Cline to Amy Good at 32 S Railroad St. for $40,900. Douglas Grimes to David and Betsy Smith at 2031 Stonebridge Ct for $420,000.
MONESSEN
Monica Johnson to Johnny William and Angela Dawn Dotson at 208 Aliquippa Ave. for $8,000. Carol Aten Frow to Clayton and Dawn Marie Winter at 368 Balazia Ave. for $168,500. Estate of Christopher Bolias to Scott Mayernik and Angela LaFollette at 22 Colonial Drive for $95,000. Brian McManus to Dawnisha Thompson at 1408 Lincoln St. for $60,000. Jared Jyachosky to Dylan Backus at 4 Pacific Blvd. for $129,900. James Rogers to Robert and Debra Haggerty at 23 Washington Drive for $46,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT BOROUGH
Ronald Kastner to Joshua and Carolyn Hinely at 216 N Church St. for $245,000. Ronald Tate to Iron City Rentals LLC at 402 W Smithfield St. for $52,000. Ann Miele to Brandi Nicole Barrick at 214 Washington St. for $95,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Mt. Pleasant Area School District to Merakey PA at Unknown Address for $300,000. Violet Quashnock to Jesse Beck at 27 Ave. C for $12,000. Joshua Comp to John and Stephen Sheehy at 4088 SR 981 for $134,000. Estate of Regina Sestak to Joel and Aleia Humbrecht at 211 Washington St. for $95,000. Estate of Gene Kirchner to Harry and Judith McElwain at 504 Wimbledon Drive for $220,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Westmoreland Conservancy to Crowfoot Rod & Gun Club Inc. at Unknown Address for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $19,085). Bib Real Estate Co. LLC to Gary Bowser II at Unknown Address for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $1,222). Jason Bittel to Seth and Allison Fox at 4947 Ashbaugh Road for $579,900. Rose Kummer to Rettger Real Estate Co. at 3395 Douglas Drive for $100,000. Catherine Greenslade to Emmanuel Markantone at 4101 Dundee Drive for $245,300. Mark Iampietro to Maria Chichilla at 3645 Forbes Trail Drive for $265,000. Michael Giacchino to Robert and Lauren Finkel at 5603 Fox Chase Drive for $482,500. Michro Holdings LLC to Bushy Run Investments L.P. at 3875 Franklin Towne Place for $95,000. John Ring to Mark and Elena Mikol at 3797 Haney Ct for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $112,914). Sandra Dinzeo to Kurt and Dayna Lorenz at 4957 Harvest Drive for $349,900. Paul Wells to Jeffrey and Patricia Knapp at 3212 Hills Church Road for $100,000. Brian Stone et al. to Nabeel Abdulhameed and Yasameen Ibrahim at 5063 Impala Drive for $286,000. Leia Lyneise Williams to Alice Artman at 5865 Mamont Road for $75,000. Casey Desautels to Ryan Kearns and Ashley Verrico at 3538 Meadow Gate Drive for $260,000. Aaron Swecker to Michael Bumbera Jr. and Jennifer Holzman at 2003 Penns Ct for $337,000. William McFadden to Ivan and Natalia Shulikov at 5126 Scenic Road for $411,500. Brian Panzik to Trenton and Rebecca Cowart at 6830 Stephanie Ct for $385,000. Dianne Zuber to Daniel and Adrienne McManus at 3347 Windgate Drive for $215,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
Edward Swiech Jr. to Shane Dudley at 1667 Beamer Ave. for $88,000. Mark Berland to Charles Cobourn IV at 493 Birch Way for $175,000. Carol Drish to Antonio Vazquez Cabrera and Gildina Di Prinzio at 208 Elmtree Road for $255,000. Central Penn Capital Management LLC to Herbert and Janice Wilson at 217 Falcon Ridge Drive for $216,000. James Healy to Amy Grondwalski at 301 Greenridge Road for $136,500. Lora Dambroski to Mia Provenzo at 1801 Kensington St. for $89,500. Melissa Evans to Joshua James and Taylor Eileen Kinnear at 424 Summit St. for $147,000. Jericho Real Estate Co. to CJ Real Estate Management at 1125
1/2
Victoria Ave. for $107,000. Estate of Mary Catherine Hydock to Creekside Rentals LLC at 1249 Woodmont Ave. for $18,000.
NEW STANTON
Theresa Koshurba to Joseph and Samantha Manderino at 243 Melrose Drive for $171,000.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Robert Frye Jr. to Jodi Gass at 160 Clairmont St. for $97,500. Estate of Margaret Gongaware to James and Margie Ramsey at 1983 Clay Pike for $100,000. Donald Cochenour to Michael Douthit and Rebecca Hunt at 961 Colonial Manor Road for $199,995. Denise Gray to John Hohman at 390 Corey Drive for $189,900. Kenneth Cutrell to Cody and Leah Downes at 9760 Downing Place for $420,000. Huntingdon Development Inc. to Daren and Anne Marie Morgante at 653 Forest Oaks Trail for $75,000. NVR Inc. to John and Natalie Sanner at 1243 Giulia Drive for $391,440. Maronda Homes Inc. to Frank and Patricia Pulice at 2223 Haflinger Drive for $319,900. VA to JPG Property Management LLC at 9650 Laurel Ave. for $55,201. Torgent Management Co. LLC to SS Real Estate Holdings LLC at 13370 Lincoln Way for $225,000. Jonathan May to Richard Colston Jr. and Lori Colston at 2500 Lindale Ct for $525,000. Garret Campbell to Todd McManus at 13950 Marven Drive for $202,000. Estate of Geraldine McCabe to Kathleen Haluck at 11725 McKee Road for $149,900. Adam Spitznagel to Lance Hartman and Kristy Zeek at 7838 Natalie Ln for $587,500. Pamela Juart to Seth and Ashley Critchfield at 7533 Pennsylvania Ave. for $165,000. Brian West to Ryan and Hillary Morgan at 11769 Quarter Horse Drive for $400,000. C. Ronald Lash to Lauren Steiner at 1330 Reed St. for $165,000. Curtis Beeson to Frank Lusher at 1906 Sandy Hill Road for $125,000. Steven Penrod to Timothy Andrew and Sarena Carpenter at 12101 Sedona Drive for $505,000. Estate of Wesley Scarbrough to Joseph Polovich at 591 Semple Drive for $157,900. Estate of Patricia Swanson to Tonya Maxx Properties LLC at 508 Sherrick Drive for $113,950. Katie Chop to X Pro Real Estate LLC at 377 Skellytown Road for $60,000. William Harrison to Naveed Malik at 10800 Sophia Ct for $30,000. Estate of Delores Wicker to Paul Smith and Lynda McKinnon at 639 Westminster Drive for $310,000.
OKLAHOMA
Norman Humes to Sarah Porter at 1330 Hancock Ave. for $133,500.
PENN TOWNSHIP
NVR Inc. to Christopher and Ashley Bailey at 5006 Augusta Ln for $272,665. NVR Inc. to Theodore Cole III and Christina Cole at 1013 Black Sands Drive for $402,270. Michael Preziosi to John and Katie Carlisle at 37 Brooklane Drive for $247,500. Leonard Jon Schussler to Michael and Lauren Manning at 703 Cherry Drive for $286,500. Stephen Kramer to Aaron and Megan Pascazi at 4 Colonial Cir for $425,000. Paul Michael Smith Jr. to Rob Gaeta and Erin Kucic at 12 Heritage Ln for $229,000. Estate of Robert Elgin to Scott and Annamarie Spencer at 537 Manor Harrison City Road for $114,900. Estate of James Cortazzo to Kyle James Short and Ashley Renee Greene at 105 Meadow Drive Ext. for $150,000. NVR to Thomas Lewis at 1021 Moria Ct for $250,115. David Pallision to Pin Lin and Mandi Keller at 112 Murrysville Road for $199,900. Robert Lotz to Mark and Jennifer Lynn Trozzi at 4057 Route 130 for $7,000. PNC Bank to John and Kandee Lojas at 1008 Small Road for $59,500.
ROSTRAVER
Michael Paul Pearce to Geddy Stoneman at 610 Fawn Ln for $10,000. Mon Valley Development Co. L.P. to Belle Vernon Lodging Ventures LLC at 189 Finley Road for $2,300,000. WP Latrobe Development LLC to Kenneth and Elizabeth Cutrell at 344 Forest Drive for $578,505. Dean Rapacchietta to Ijeoma and Lonnie Cheatham at 344 Forest Drive for $275,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB to James and Dianne Welsh at 131 Laurel Drive for $125,000. James Gillingham to Kerry Alan Wingard at Patterson Ln for $46,900. Michael Shuman to Kristopher and Erinn Peterson at 324 Patton Road for $250,000. Michael Dugan to Robert Rendina at 119 Pleasant Valley Blvd. for $159,900. Janna Sandleitner to Eric Inman and Gena Keebler at 112 Ray Drive for $252,350. Pamela Labuda to Brandon and Elizabeth Roberts at 642 Rosewood St. for $329,900. Maronda Homes Inc. to Phillip Ronald McMullen at 258 Stump Drive for $279,900. Douglas Byron Jr. to William Depaoli III and Vanessa Depaoli at 143 Valley View Drive for $302,000. Charles Adam Dunlap to Angela Casale and Robert Dale Manges at 423 W Spring Grove Blvd. for $312,000.
SALEM TOWNSHIP
Ricciuti Enterprise Inc. to Richard and Cindy Lee at 1125 N Ashfield Way for $340,200. Sergio Dilascio to Robert and Patricia Withers at 2444 2446 SR 819 for $293,000. Brandon Donnelly to Kaitlyn Elwood at 476 Trees Mills Road for $157,000.
SCOTTDALE
Kristi Burgh to Matthew Adam and Haley Geyer at 419 Orchard Ave. for $148,400.
SEWICKLEY
William Grichar Jr. to Andre and Maria Maldonado at 216 Cherry St. for $135,000. Estate of Dirk McCallen to Donald Ruffing and Cassie Doege at 135 Emerald Ave. for $120,000. Robert Cantini to Colton Oldham and Andrea Kusiolek at 1032 Greensburg Pike for $123,000.
Karen Kindred to Bradley Paul Berggren and Hilary Morrison at 210 Violet St. for $59,900.
SOUTH GREENSBURG
Fallon McKlveen to Matthew Hissem at 1625 Broad St. for $60,000.
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Joseph Kroll to Amy McClure at 613 Liberty Ln for $200,000.
TRAFFORD
P Daugherty Properties LLC to W&J Real Estate L.P. at 408 Cavitt Ave. for $10,000. Ronald Capezzuto to Adrian Rutter at 204 E Gilmore Ave. for $117,000. James Durhan to Cara Colley and Katie Carlisle at 219 Timber Drive for $147,900.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
Donna Jeffery to Daniel and Michele LaCarte at 316 American Legion Road for $657,500. William Hill Jr. to John and Kelli Hildenbrand at 1773 Bethel Church Road for $326,400. John Marsh to Peggy Zirkle at 1023 Boniface Drive for $375,000. Estate of Edna Jean Wise to Brady Smith at 1132 Circle Drive for $155,985. Susan Sharp to Irene Rothschild at 407 Glacier Ct for $320,000. James McHenry to Douglas and Emily Fullman at 142 Lentz Road for $302,500. WP Latrobe Development LLC to Katie Danielle and Sarah Elizabeth Carter at 4003 Noble Ct for $550,000. Robert Sosko to Garrett Varner and Cristy Marsh at 4328 Route 982 for $113,800. Frank Rozik II to Christopher Bossart and Heather Samide at 116 Stoney Ridge Ln for $440,000. Estate of Mary Ann O’Connor to Steven and Carol Prock at 1174 Sunset Drive for $179,900. Leann Falbo to Judie Thomas at 114 Unity Square Drive for $195,000.
UPPER BURRELL
Oliver Natural Resources LLC to Larry McDougal Jr. at Lower Drennan Road for $98,500.
VANDERGRIFT
Thomas Fouse to Joshua Salm at 202 Holmes St. for $35,000. Ida Mae George to Dylan Kostelansky at 937 La Belle Vue Road for $57,000. Donald Hollenbaugh to Eric Gustafson at 402 Longfellow St. for $49,000.
WASHINGTON
Rocco Yallum to Amy Smith at 118 Acadia Ln for $135,000. Frank Mercurio Jr. to Joshua Robert and Crystal Lee Kosecki at 1037 King Arthur Drive for $205,000. Mardell Walker to Trent John McCullough at 763 Kiski Park Drive for $119,900. KT Grant LLC to Store Master Funding XVII LLC at 3073 SR 66 for $5,320,000. Tina Mehler to Kevin Crosby at 138 Walnut Hollow Drive for $90,000.
WEST LEECHBURG
Christopher Beard to Trevor and Danielle Love at 1213 Edgewood Drive for $138,000.
WEST NEWTON
Ivory Keys Investment Trust to William Mahalko at 171 N Second St. for $170,000. Federal National Mortgage Assn. to Noah Gebadlo at 304 S Fifth St. for $25,000.
YOUNGWOOD
Janet Trump to 105 Depot Inc. at 105 Depot St. for $140,000. Joel Humbrecht to Joshua Wendell Lewis and Rachel Ann Byers at 704 Painter St. for $135,000. Daja Alford to Erik Brandt at 226 S Third St. for $110,000.
Real Estate Transactions provided by RealSTATs. Contact at 412-381-3880 or visit www.RealSTATs.net.
