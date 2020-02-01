ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP
William Kelly Booth to Christopher and Katie Van Essen at 697 741 Bagdad Road for $95,000. Barbara Lewis to Brian Dorn at 154 Elder St. for $99,900. Four Boys Supermarkets Inc. to Sublimation LLC at Route 356 for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $59,961). Ditech Financial LLC to Brian Edward Albertson at 1715 SR 356 for $14,000. Estate of George Truby Jr. to Timothy Wills Jr. at 511 Wills Ln for $105,000.
ARNOLD
Estate of Isabella Cunningham to Wells Fargo Bank NA at 1370 Fourth Ave. for $3,267 by sheriff’s deed. Housing & Urban Development to Joseph and Dolores DiMaria at 1726 Alcoa Drive for $49,000. Mark Danison et al. to M&G Capital Investments LLC at 600 Drey St. for $37,000. HSBC Bank USA to MSP Management Capital LLC at 1519 Kenneth Ave. for $4,050. Larry Milito to Nicholas Krizmanich at 421 Murray Ave. for $113,800. Breavett Champion to Christopher Shurina at 447 N St. for $5,000. Daniel Borowski to Bud Lattanzie at 1522 Riverside Drive for $20,000. Charles Jordan to Steven Paul Matto at 1617 Taylor Ave. for $15,000.
DELMONT
Brian Lunn to Sean and Jessica Glew at 232 Aurora St. for $119,000. Dean Tortorice Jr. to Ethan Edward Shirey at 132 Barrington Ridge for $220,000.
DERRY BOROUGH
Smittys Inn Derry Inc. to Katcro LLC at 132 First Ave. for $16,661.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Derek Dumas to Paul Jones at 354 Strawcutter Road for $155,000. Richard Rudnick to Bryan and Angela Piper at 609 Uschak Road for $6,500. Estate of Richard Elliott to Samuel Monteparte II and Danielle Durick at 116 W Penn Ln for $45,000.
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP
Elaine Voke to Denise Voke Miller at Unknown Address for $4,500. William Steele III to Kenneth Austin Jr. and Rachelle Austin at Camp Run Road for $133,650. Estate of Dorothy Voke to Cameron and Jessica Henderson at 660 Old Franklin Road for $140,000.
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Sheryl Sanners to Chimera REO 2018-NRI LLC at 407 Echard Ln for $1,239 by sheriff’s deed. Gary Hixson to Markus McCullough at 115 Null Drive for $40,000.
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
Jeffrey Bell to Austin Hine at 607 Bluegrass Drive for $125,000. Central Penn Capital Management LLC to Robert and Cora Fairman at 136 Firetower Road for $254,000.
GREENSBURG
Sandra Mellinger to Taylor Smail at 215 Center Ave. for $130,000. John Bossi to Hayley Rogachesky at 818 Dornin St. for $135,000. Lingsch Properties LLC to EW Investment Group LLC at 10 E Otterman St. for $275,000. DDE Associates to 110 112 E Otterman St. LLC at 110 112 E Otterman St. for $149,000. Tyler Reese to Michael Watkins at 620 Fairmont St. for $147,500. Joseph Maruca to NL Real Estate LLC at 645 Mt. Pleasant Road for $157,000. Weston Banks to Steven and Ashley Pegg at 571 N Main St. for $141,400. Housing & Urban Development to Sergio and Lisa DiLascio at 950 Orchard Ave. for $73,200. Peter Landram to Everyday Properties LLC at 427-429 S Maple Ave. for $100,000.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
Gary Strelec to Joseph Pikovsky at 54 Adrian Drive for $268,000. Sheryl Klingensmith to Kevin and Melissa McFeaters at 586 Armbrust Hecla Road for $240,000. Mary Whitehead to Vincent Vitolo and Laura Krunszyinksy at 604 Browntown Road for $222,000. Estate of Barbara Hall to Jeffrey Cerny at 628 Courtview Drive for $245,000. Ronald Draskovich to George and Lisa Draskovich at Elm St. for $20,000. Bank New York Mellon to Hamza and Emine Pehlivan at 1009 Fairway Oaks Drive for $260,000. Keith Neill to Peter Oblinsky at 110 Gettemy Road for $30,000. Timothy Szekely to Riley and Ashley Jordan at 8051 Gladstone Road for $162,000. Agnes Longenecker to Dorothy Repasky at 1401 Hunt Club Drive for $200,000. Elizabeth Bossart et al. to US Bank NA at 417 Juniper St. for $2,634 by sheriff’s deed. Anna Zruno to Christian Home Properties LLC at 432 Juniper St. for $26,000. Joseph Balega to Richard and Jodi Rodman at 212 Millersdale Road for $42,500. Laura Balsley to Heidi Warner at 408 Newport Drive for $165,000. Ronald Smith Jr. to Timothy Lewis and Cezanne Smith Harrer at 506 Point Drive for $200,000. Franklin Taddeo to 2MB Investments Inc. at 2439 Race Track Road for $725,000. Chia Wei Fang to Star Equity LLC at 580 Reed Court for $115,000. Alphas Glenn Ammons Jr. to Shawn Lewis at 113 Starry Ln for $139,900. Daniel Morelli Jr. to Irene Dipietro and Jada Breegle at 266 Vermont Ave. for $110,000.
HYDE PARK
Housing & Urban Development to John Harmon and Penny Lynch at 109 School St. for $75,000.
JEANNETTE
Albert Corona to Daniel Ranieri at 312 Cedar St. for $44,500. Lugene Woods to PA Housing Finance Agency at 420 Chestnut St. for $4,287 by sheriff’s deed. Joel LaVelle to US Bank NA at 1201 Frank Ave. for $1,675 by sheriff’s deed. Richard Bandel to Alicia Grinsley at 350 Frothingham Ave. for $49,900. Richard Walter Jr. to Chad Miller at 926 Gaskill Ave. for $29,000. RTR Property LLC to JT Spangler Holdings Inc. at 240 Harrison Ave. for $2,194,000. Karen Vita to Timothy Detweiler and Timothy Detweiler Jr. at 511 Jefferson Ave. for $77,000. Susan Lambie to Nicolas Patterson at 408 N Fourth St. for $98,000.
LATROBE
Christina Williams to Jordan Davis at 1702 Dailey Ave. for $62,500. Veterans Administration to Frank Klim at 107 E Madison St. for $24,500. Michael Strayer to Central Penn Capital Management LLC at 43 Howard St. for $53,601 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $108,194) by sheriff’s deed. Dale Hiltabidle Jr. to Patricia Laur at 2305 Ligonier St. for $117,000. Latrobe Pattern Co. to B&B Adams LLC at 121 North Ave. for $200,000.
LIGONIER
William Ruffing to Central Penn Capital Management LLC at 411 E Church St. for $122,000 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $134,497) by sheriff’s deed.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Nicholas Serenyi to James and Amelia Gerlach at 113 117 Horner Hill Road for $170,000. Bruce Gray to CG Management LLC at SR 2045 for $10,000. Michael Allan Smitley to Hunter and Jennifer McKain at 301 Wilpen Road for $94,500.
LOWER BURRELL
Shawna Maire Hughes to Jeffrey Johasky at 112 Eastern Drive for $48,000 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $153,235) by sheriff’s deed. Kenneth Feroce to Brandon Carson and Caitlin Enciso at 105 Florida Drive for $159,450. Joseph Martinka to Joel and Chelsea Parknavy at 2788 Grant St. for $109,000. Richard Hamilton to Markus Starr at 2862 Hastings Drive for $187,500. Helene Reifschneider to Fred and Amy Wigginton at 744 Idaho Drive for $180,000. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Salus Management LLC at 2620 Kenview Drive for $48,700. Estate of Geno Arthur Trinciante Jr. to Dibra 1 LLC at 2709 Leechburg Road for $150,000. R.G. Witchey Jr. to Blue Hermit Tattoo LLC at 2800 Leechburg Road for $160,000. Joseph Edward Bobshosky to Robert Sims Jr. and Judith Sims at 106 Madison Drive for $165,000. John Hynes to Lathan Gross and Danielle DeStefano at 3120 New Hampshire Drive for $179,900.
LOYALHANNA TOWNSHIP
Timothy Troup to Sarah Dunn Treter at 131 Spruce Road for $126,000.
MANOR
Troy Nedley to Dominic Disso and Areana Hensler at 31 Cleveland Ave. for $165,000. Joseph Pikovsky to Ronald and Kathy Coll at 109 Tanglewood Court for $319,900.
MONESSEN
Housing & Urban Development to Primetime Property LLC at 6 Huston St. for $30,000. Edna Ongaco to M&T Bank at 335-341 Schoonmaker for $4,405 by sheriff’s deed. Kenneth Deangelis to Joel Nick at 18 Stanton Drive for $80,000. Tyneil Allums to Clarence Belsar at 1303 Summit St. for $2,000.
MT. PLEASANT BOROUGH
CR2 Realty LLC to Jared Lehman and Gabriele Cassa at 99 College Ave. for $170,000. Eric Torrance to Jonathan and Jill Gesinski at 403 Eagle St. for $50,000. 2019 Castle LLC to Aaron House at 521 Washington St. for $11,555.
MT. PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Tyrus George to Steven and Jennifer Shepler at 127 Carnation Court for $206,000. Gnagey Development Co. L.P. to McLuckey Development LLC at 247 E Main St. for $890,000. Ralph Miranda to Brian Ronald Stairs and Mary Denise Seman at 458 Freeman Falls Road for $105,000. Dennis Rosenberry Jr. to Dustin Vinsek at 125 Jims Ln for $100,000. Beth Shaw to Richard and Katie Bizon at 85 Liberty St. for $95,000. Debbi Noble to Kevin Weum at 713 N Church St. for $41,500. Agnes Kuznik to Michael and Sarah Martino at 33 Seneca Drive for $105,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Stephen Bisco to Anthony and Jessica Prosdocimo at 7005 Craig Ln for $165,000. John Wilson to Jose Rivera and Joella Reed at 450 Edgetree Ln for $164,200. Donna Whiteside to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. at 3312 Hills Church Road for $2,815 by sheriff’s deed. Ian McClelland to Dean James Tortorice Jr. and Jeannine Marie Tortorice at 3026 Juniper Court for $371,000. Linda Strock to Henry Miller III at 1441 Lyons Chase Circle for $180,000. Marquis Apartments L.P. to Marquis Place Apartments Owner LLC at 1003 Marquis Place for $18,450,000. Jack Diehl to George Nicholas Kreatsoulas at 3473 Meadow Gate Drive for $252,000. Louis McQuaide to William John Paronish Jr. and Trisha Lynn Paronish at 5061 Pennsylvania St. for $325,000. Joseph Hughes to Bruce Austin Waters at 6007 Saltsburg Road for $222,000. Larry Hill to Marissa D’Altorio at 4938 Simmons Circle for $200,900. JV10 LLC to Suncrest Homes Inc. at 4036 Sinan Farm Drive for $159,900. Anthony Prosdocimo to Jamus and Nicole Lauren Shaw at 4691 Tomer Drive for $225,000. Mark Romeo to Larry and Barbara Breitenstein at 2348 Wheatland Circle for $255,000. Estate of David Fleck to William and Susan Ott at 3369 Windgate Drive for $93,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
Bernard Joseph Smith Jr. to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. at 2010 Seventh St. Road for $1,836 by sheriff’s deed. Robert Dombrowski to Susan Markmann at 531 Campbell Ave. for $87,500. Dormer Properties LLC to Thomas and Traci McAninch at 105 Helen Way for $45,000. Richard Specht to Jonathan Powell and Amanda Sylvester at 1064 Martin Ave. for $72,000. John Ylosvai to PNC Bank at 39 Robinson St. for $3,909 by sheriff’s deed. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB to 2019 Castle LLC at 1314 Victoria Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $1,250).
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
David Carmichiel to Lloyd McIntosh Jr. and Rennae McIntosh at 10179 Broadway St. for $2,500. Albert Zych to Joseph Kile Birkheimer and Alecia Arline Gilbert at Brokers Ln for $45,000. Donald Salada to Ruggeri Realty LLC at 8310 Delaware Ave. for $400,000. Margaret Ann Williams to Michael Hodge and Jennifer Pollins at 2977 Dirling Ln for $77,500. Donato Pasquarelli to NVR Inc. at 1182 Giulia Drive for $90,000. Chad Hamilton to Mark D’Amico at 302 Huntingdon Ave. for $115,000. G. David Reinhardt to John Jayson Angus at 338 Huntingdon Ave. for $113,500. Richard Walter to Michael and Elizabeth Walter at 12300 Roth Drive for $160,000. Allcity Hospitality Irwin LLC to Invicta Hotels LLC at 8400 Route 30 for $3,375,000. Judy Rebich to Joseph and Sandra Dykta at 8538 Walthour Drive for $25,000. RWS Development RC LTD to Stanley and Pamela Lapek at 1222 Weber Court for $93,000.
OKLAHOMA
Dorothy Margaret Hilty to 158 Thorne Land Trust at 158 Thorn St. for $15,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Robert Beltz to Trevor Gombach and Nia DeCenzo at 2331 Baloh St. for $200,000. Denmark Manor Evangelical Lutheran Churc to Manor Church Woodlawn Cemetery Associati at Denmark Manor Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $75,299). Manor Church Woodlawn Cemetery Associati to Denmark Manor Evangelical Lutheran Churc at Denmark Manor Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $7,287). Frances Hamilton to B Christina Malley at 2032 Main St. for $41,291. Sheldon Moore to Jason and Stephanie Carter at 103 Pheasant Run Road for $269,700. NVR Inc. to Susan Boss at 1026 Rohan Court for $301,745. Steven Stricko to Steven Michael Stricko at 190 Saunders Station Road for $50,000. Steven Stricko to Steven and Janice Stricko at 204 Saunders Station Road for $50,000. John Picciano to Brian and Rachel Duncan at 100 Villa Picciano Ln for $520,000. Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at 1011 Wedgewood Drive for $70,575.
ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP
Donald Cooper to John and Dawn Ulery at 104 Birch Drive for $494,900. Buddtown Associates to Michael and Susan Fine at Budds Ferry Road for $120,000. Russell Crusan to US Bank NA at 921 Collinsburg Road for $8,297 by sheriff’s deed. RWS Land Co. Inc. to John and Cynthia Ambrogio at 168 Municipal Drive for $77,000. Michael Aldrich to Paul Pritchard at Route 356 for $30,000. Carlo Borriello to Miles Goodwin at 4197 State Route 51 for $12,000.
SCOTTDALE
Summerill Tube Corporation to Easter Acquisition LLC at 220 Franklin St. for $875,000. Mark Seibel to Zachary Earnesty at 402 S Grant St. for $117,000.
SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP
William Ryckman to Jesse and Kelsy Wunderlich at 127 American Ln for $389,900.
SMITHTON
Elsie Lampl to CLN Properties LLC at 426 Fourth St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $20,000).
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Albert Peden Jr. to Christopher and LeeAnne Walko at 247 Mendon Road for $120,000.
SOUTHWEST GREENSBURG
Joel Zupancic to David Marven at 218 Foster St. for $38,000. PKJ Dream Homes LLC to Randy William Miller Jr. and Stephanie Kohl at 525 Foster St. for $138,000.
ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP
James Galbraith et al. to Jenae Smith at Mallard Ln for $4,000.
TRAFFORD
Pete Cuda to Adrienne Alger at 97 First St. for $104,000. William Laspin to Angela Tarli at 159 E Gilmore Ave. for $106,500. Nancy Lovre to Michael and Amanda Gable at 326 Edgewood Ave. for $165,000. Estate of Norman Schufft to Kristi Collins at 407 Homewood Ave. for $85,000.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
Steven Patten to Federal National Mortgage Assn. at 77 Lightcap Road for $1,436 by sheriff’s deed. United States Department Agriculture to Joseph Lee Frye at 12 Ric Mic Ln for $17,500. Elizabeth Mottle to Scott and Vikki Silvis at 1455 Route 130 for $154,836. Vincent Michael Fiorica to James Marino at 1210 Shady Hill Road for $260,000.
UPPER BURRELL
Shawn Connelly to TCS Real Estate L.P. at 159 Prominence Drive for $975,000.
VANDERGRIFT
Kathy Freeman to Staci Troilo at 414 Hancock Ave. for $145,000. Donald Hollenbaugh to Jessica Rimmel at 718 Holland St. for $35,000. Sean Flascher to James Cramer at 404 Longfellow St. for $79,900.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP
Thomas Stern to Tangenay Spinks at 78 Kiskiminetas Drive for $81,500. Celesta Kiebler to Barron and Kristyn Greenwalt at 1133 Pine Run Road for $380,000. Eugene Ritter to Stephen and Angela Jones at 624 Route 380 for $189,500. Caw Properties L.P. to Richard Bier at 794 SR 380 for $165,000. Crystal Tummala to Bank America at 350 352 Yockey Road for $15,993 by sheriff’s deed.
YOUNGSTOWN
Everbank to KLA Construction Inc. at 321 Main St. for $35,000.
