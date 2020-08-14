ALLEGHENY
Gary Shepler et al. to Colton Clark and Jamie Karlo at 580 Markle Road for $175,500. Estate of Leo Homzuk to Frank Mercurio Jr. at 206 Oxford Drive for $142,000. Wei Zhao Guo to Vincent and Karen Durso at 880 Talon Ct for $136,000. Estate of Dorothy Steffan to Victor Kabay and Alexis Abel at 4220 Waco Drive for $189,900. Merrill Foster Jr. to Matthew and Erica Smith at 354 Woodberry Drive for $334,354. Leona Hartford to Devin and Jessa Doutt at 114 Woodland Drive for $250,000.
ARNOLD
Sean Bridgen to Nathan and Heather Lynn Davis at 1754 Alcoa Drive for $133,000.
AVONMORE
James Wilson to Gabriel Robert Carrier Peiffer at 133 Westmoreland Ave. for $90,000.
COOK TOWNSHIP
Martha Knupp to Luke and Tracy Edwards at 2026 Route 381 for $87,000.
DELMONT
David Huczko to Scott and Jessica Gordon at 524 Athena Drive for $228,500. Joseph Sesti to Robert Cole II and Kerri Rae Cole at 319 E Pittsburgh St. for $90,500. Brianne Krebs to Kevin Dick at 139 W Pittsburgh St. for $162,800.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Jacquelyn Beth Davis to Jeffrey Boggio at 5285 State Route 982 for $137,000.
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Richard Cavallo Jr. to Stephen Long at 120 Buckeye Road for $165,000. KW NSP LLC to NGCRE Investment IX LLC at 217 E View Drive for $10 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $7,961,388). James Reagan to David and Lauren James at 530 Pine Valley Drive for $39,000.
EXPORT
Forbes Trail Building Assn. Inc. to Kotwica Holdings LLC at 5783 Lincoln Ave. for $75,000.
GREENSBURG
Michael Sauter to Bradley Roth at Unknown Address for $100,000. Nathan Darazio to Anthony Monstrola at 24 Forest Ave. for $143,500. Henry Dailey to James and Tiffany Deloch at 305 307 George St. for $43,000. Richard Orbin to LKMathews Holdings LLC at 651 Grove St. for $59,000. Ralph White to Laken Smith and Samantha Stewart at 779 Highland Ave. for $45,000. Adam Delligatti to Lyle Janathong Lee at 511-513 N Main St. for $83,000.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
F. Michael Alfery to Darren and Jill Dorn at 620-622 Alfery St. for $420,000. Estate of Mary Ranieri to Jose Pablo and Maria Lourdes Dominguez at 904 Beacon Valley Road for $214,000. Jody Inc. to Jacob Cole and Julie Duffy at 58 Forest Drive for $140,000. Michelle Thomas Boudadi to Patrick and Ariel West at 522 John Edward Ln for $164,000. Dane Zimmer to Brian Walters at 207 Lakeview Drive for $169,800. Jordan Mack to Samuel and Ashley Sokol at 507 Mabeth Drive for $285,000. James Graham to Matthew and Shaina Betzler at 221 Murdock Way for $349,900. Gary Szekely to Kody Rosensteel and Carly Harshell at 236 Naugatuck Drive for $147,500. Deborah Lynn Jackson et al. to MPC Highland LLC at 231-233 Prisani St. for $30,000. Piotr Buczynski to Garrett and Danielle Campbell at 606 Raleigh Drive for $345,000. Kenneth Mowl to Mike McHugh and April Simms at 1 Redgrave Drive for $207,500. Candace Van Horn to James and Elizabeth Graham at 4535 Ridgeview Drive for $243,000. Mary Paich to Phyllis Deitt at 5 S Rolling Hills Drive for $148,000. Triple B Properties LLC to Kelley Politi and Anita Barchetti at 4082 Stratford Drive for $169,900. Peter Louis Dasta to John Swartz and Tracie Southern at 230 Trouttown Road for $150,000.
HYDE PARK
Afton Dobrosky to Sara Hoover at 263 Railroad St. for $132,000.
JEANNETTE
Estate of Laura Wizzard to Samantha Prodanovich at 909 Wylie Ave. for $84,550.
LATROBE
TCE Properties LLC to Amber Gates at 40 E Fourth Ave. for $135,000.
LIGONIER BOROUGH
Anndale LLC to Daniel Verna II and Stephanie Verna at 500 Chestnut St. for $95,000. Vaughn Cost to Weir Lunko at 140 E Main St. for $122,000. George Lasure Jr. to Joshua Dichello and Angela Mariotti at 236 Indian St. for $85,000. Cynthia Swank to Daniel McGinley Jr. and Susan McGinley at 418 North Ave. for $135,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
John Klinchock to Allen and Amanda Friend at 102 Charlotte Drive for $272,000. Davine Heider to David Kerlin at Lincoln Highway for $3,000. Harry Clark to Bert and Jennie Clark at 146 Ruth Ln for $4,000. William Daugherty Jr. to Haley Daugherty at 550 Starrett Ln for $25,000.
LOWER BURRELL
Dolores Smeisko to Brandon and Lyndee Lavrine at 233 Kansas Drive for $180,000. James Patterson to Teri Lyn Kemp at 2749 Valleyview Drive for $145,000. Courtney Leigh Daniels to Patrick Huff at 2760 Van Buren Drive for $179,900.
LOYALHANNA
Frederick Grove et al. to Corey and William Jenkins at County Road for $250,000. Marcus Mazur to Dominic Stango at 842 County Road for $145,000. William Mock to James and Felicia Nalevanko at 125 Forest Drive for $1,500.
MONESSEN
Robert Camp to Sulaiman and Keadra Savage at 12 Center Drive for $165,021. Bruce Gray to Khoeuth Long and Jennifer Pravlik at 636 Delaware Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $27,468). US Bank NA to Mel Raymond Anastasiu at 1040 Dennis Ave. for $17,000. James McFarland to John and Toni Pollard at 653 McMahon Ave. for $15,000. Federal National Mortgage Assn. to Gerald and Karen Walters at 410 Oneida St. for $15,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Linda Wilkins to Richard Cavallo Jr. and Kristy Cavallo at 1115 Bair Hill Road for $200,000. Kenneth Smith to Andrew Klejka at 358 Bridgeport St. for $100,000. Robert Johnson III to Jeffrey and Stephanie Szolek at 214 Cooperage Ct for $195,900. Brian Hare to Daniel Sivak at 52 Fitch Ln for $140,000. HMS Development LLC to Douglas Conn at 273 275 High St. for $11,000. Estate of Glenna Mott to Daniel and Kelly Scherer at 213 Holly Place for $159,900. Audrey Booher to Carter Booher and Lisa Griffith at 2336 Route 982 for $10,500. George Hare Jr. to John and Cheryl Lennert at 513 Shannon Drive for $375,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Clement Eicheldinger to Nickolas and Melinda Bruner at 4315 Bulltown Road for $300,000. Joseph Manly Evans III to Thomas and Malissa Wrobleski at 4068 Hills Church Road for $337,500. Craig Rea to Glenn Mercer and Melissa Shipley at 7030 Lyons View Ct for $479,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB to Jeffrey and Nicole Law at 4019 Mayflower Ct for $340,000. Estate of Dr Ross Miller to Angelo Thomas John Manifest at 4996 Northlawn Cir for $289,900. Kenneth Wilson to Ricky Gantt and Anna Stulga at 5045 Sequoia Ct for $210,000.
NEW ALEXANDRIA BOROUGH
Jayne Hoy to Richard Urban Jr. at 210 W Main St. for $120,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
Bank New York Mellon to Michael and Theodore Saganis at 1080 Third Ave. for $23,000. Estate of Joseph Runski to Paul Albin and Steliana Vassileva at 233 McLaughlin Drive for $191,000. Harry McRoberts to Kelly Baranowski at 176 Woodstone Ln for $135,000.
NEW STANTON
Federal National Mortgage Assn. to Walter Armstrong at 357 Arona Road for $92,000.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
HPD Flip 2019 L.P. to Painter Property Development LLC at Unknown Address for $65,000. Jeffrey Muenk to Eric and Robin Hoffman at 2182 Bradbury Ln for $667,000. Chad Stoughton to Robert Guthrie Jr. at 10416 Cannas St. for $140,000. NVR Inc. to Timothy and Alicia Latta at 1171 Giulia Drive for $519,510. Donato Pasquarelli to NVR Inc. at 1199 Giulia Drive for $88,000. Zane Bell to Robin Ferko and Andrew Estok at 1938 Ivanhoe Drive for $219,000. Beth Cowles to SegaVepo LLC at 14080 Lexington Pl for $167,000. Estate of Anna Marie Dzura to Janna Sandleitner and Janice Kass at 14059 Lexington Place for $180,000. Jeffery Braid to Thom Betz and Tara Gerenyi at 11470 McKee Road for $225,000. Estate of Joachim Burczyk to Michael and Lindsay Fleming at Pinewood Road for $205,000. Ritz Marketing LLC to Kirsten Edwards at 1211 Robbie Drive for $185,000. Mark McGrath to Mary Matoney at 270 Sherrick Drive for $184,000. Gary Blasko to Felix Contreras at 10060 South St. for $138,500.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Frank Minnick to John Lawrence Jr. and Beth Ann Lawrence at 132 Ashbaugh Road for $34,000. Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at 1015 Black Sands Drive for $72,189. Tudor Holdings L.P. to Jason and Bree Capezzuto at 1097 Bushy Run Road for $100,000. Estate of Mary Blazetic to Aaron Thompson and Hannah Ashley Toski at 110 Dogwood Ct for $223,000. Housing & Urban Development to Elizabeth Sipos at 5 Lavon Ct for $125,000. NVR Inc. to Andrew and Nancy Louise Forsty at 1023 Moria Ct for $267,090. Joseph Gombach Jr. to Rachelle Rizzo at 2203 Pleasant Valley Road for $25,000. Albert Markijohn to John and Denise Samuels at 4054 Route 130 for $205,000. Estate of Carol Jean Lagnese to Derek Durst at 203 Sagerville Ln for $134,000. Estate of Lori Williams to Connor Williams at 204 Seanor Road for $125,000. NVR Inc. to Sean and Olivia Seidler at 1118 Wedgewood Drive for $392,920.
ROSTRAVER
Tomaino John to SegaVepo LLC at 385 Chestnut St. for $140,000. Citimortgage Inc. to Brian Rigatti at 913 Collinsburg Road for $1,494 by sheriff’s deed. Stuart Boyd to Bhumika Upreti and Narayan Subedi at 209 Country Drive for $341,500. James Gillingham to Stuart and Arlene Boyd at 3050 Midway Ln for $298,000. Thomas Clark to 12 Arentzen Assoc. L.P. at 4592 Route 51 for $725,000. James Nescot to Ashley Weaver at 416 Somers St. for $25,200. Bruce Gray to Lindsey Manko at 533 Webster Hollow Road for $1,500. PNC Bank to Jerry Yaroscak at 658 Webster Hollow Road for $18,000.
SALEM TOWNSHIP
Kevin Edwards to Dave Ero and Santina Jenkins at 8 Delmar Ct for $195,000. Housing & Urban Development to State Rte 22 LLC at 8113 SR 22 for $109,043.
SEWICKLEY
LSF10 Master Participation Trust to Scott and Sarah Hope at 10814 Guffey Rillton Road for $120,000. Estate of Carl Klun to Flips N’ Rentals LLC at 204 206 Violet St. for $54,000. William Cochran to Kenneth Peddicord et al. and Janet Kramer at 17 Whyel Road for $35,000.
SOUTHWEST GREENSBURG
Tiadaghton Properties LLC to James Lazzara at 526 Guthrie St. for $115,000.
TRAFFORD
Joseph Dovyak to Brian and Elizabeth Pochiba at 411 Wallace Ave. for $304,500. Jeffrey Enos to Shane and Tara Staiger at 207 Woodlawn Drive for $130,000.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
Estate of John Poklembo to Kent and Joanne Abegglen at 176 American Legion Road for $105,000. Dennis Trice Jr. to Anthony and Angela DeGram at 404 Ashwood Ct for $359,000. Donald Hackman to Matthew and Amy Makoski at 582 Bell Memorial Church Road for $289,900. Gary Firestone to Michael and Rose Barchesky at 305 Bingham Road for $385,000. Guangqin Chen to Zachary Williams at 502 Brighton Ct for $320,900. Jack Petrill to Sharyn Fisher at 201 Lewis Road for $289,000. Matt Cavalier to David and Susan Rothrauff at 303 Marigold Drive for $335,000. Richard Kuenzig to PTV 1095 LLC at 4443-4449 Route 30 for $250,000. James Goshorn to M.E. Realty at 223 Sequoia Ct for $105,000. James Bechtold to Garett Elliott at 1507 Woodlawn Drive for $149,900.
UPPER BURRELL
Ronald Wojnar to David Brian Williams Jr. and Kelly Ann Williams at 212 McIntyre Ln for $224,950.
WASHINGTON
Swanks Steel City Shows Inc. to TJH Ventures LLC at 232-234 Beaver Run Road for $370,000. VA to Thomas James Wagner Jr. and Lori Williams at 419 Hoover Drive for $144,000. Thomas Lester Jobe Jr. to Eric Valetti at Mamont Drive for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $24,187). Estate of James Donald Parks to Craig Barrowcliff at 258 Mamont Drive for $69,000. Estate of Betty Grinder to Marco and Sandra Schirato at 707 Owens Road for $152,000.
WEST NEWTON
James Singer II to Scott Babilya at 211 Allison St. for $150,000.
YOUNGWOOD
Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB to MWT Holdings LLC at 611 S Sixth St. for $63,000. ———
Real Estate Transactions provided by RealSTATs. Contact at 412-381-3880 or visit www.RealSTATs.net.
