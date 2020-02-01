The Big Game is still on, but the stadium itself isn’t really within the boundaries of Florida’s “Magic City.”
DEAR DAVE: Is it true that Hard Rock Stadium, where this year’s Super Bowl is being played, isn’t really in Miami?
ANSWER: Technically, yes. It opened in 1987 in unincorporated Miami-Dade County and had a Miami mailing address. But residents and business leaders in the area incorporated in 2003, calling their newly minted town Miami Gardens.
The stadium is roughly 15 miles north of downtown Miami, nicknamed the “Magic City” about 100 years ago by winter visitors who remarked that the city grew so fast from one year to the next as if it were magic.
It’s interesting to note that the stadium was the first multipurpose sports venue in the U.S. that was built entirely with private funds.
When Miami Dolphins’ founder Joe Robbie started planning the new arena in the 1980s, he knew that it was only a matter of time before major league baseball would come to Florida. He ordered that the stadium be built in a rectangular configuration, allowing it to easily be converted for baseball and soccer purposes.
Baseball’s Florida Marlins moved into the facility in 1993 but left in 2012 for a stadium of their own, renaming themselves the Miami Marlins.
* * *
REAL ESTATE TRIVIA: Miami is the only major U.S. city that was founded by a woman. Julia DeForest Tuttle owned the land where its sun-drenched buildings now stand and successfully pushed for railroad service to the area in the 1890s, triggering a real estate boom.
* * *
DEAR DAVE: Do you know anything about the new stadium where the Los Angeles Rams and L.A. Chargers will play this fall?
ANSWER: Sure. I recently took a walking tour of the facility, which is roughly 85% complete and is on-track to open in late summer, well before the 2020-2021 football season begins.
The $5 billion, 70,240-seat arena is actually in the city of Inglewood, roughly midway between downtown L.A. and Los Angeles International Airport. The see-through roof of the futuristic domed stadium will allow fans to enjoy Southern California’s famous sunshine in a temperature-controlled environment.
A key component of the facility is what the developer calls “the Oculus” — a halo-shaped video board that hangs from the ceiling and spans nearly the length of the field, providing giant images of the action on the gridiron that can easily be seen even by ticketholders in the nosebleed seats.
The new stadium is just part of a 298-acre development that will include a 6,000-square-foot performance venue, 1.5 million square feet of office and retail space, 2,500 homes and at least one hotel.
The football field is called SoFi Stadium, after the financial conglomerate agreed to pay a reported $30 million annually over the next 20 years for naming rights. You can view artists’ renderings of the new facility at www.sofistadium.com.
* * *
DEAR DAVE: Did they ever find any sign that Jimmy Hoffa was really buried in the end zone of the old New York Giants Stadium when it was torn down about 10 years ago?
ANSWER: No. But like most urban myths, it just won’t go away.
For decades, rumors have circulated that Jimmy Hoffa — the late president of the Teamsters’ Union — was murdered by the Mafia in 1975 and his body buried under the tons of concrete that were then being poured to build a football stadium where both the Giants and New York Jets would play.
A self-described “hit-man for the mob” testified that Hoffa’s chopped up corpse was placed under the west end of the field, which the news media and fans quickly named “coffin corner.”
The FBI checked the man’s claim, yet found no evidence that Hoffa was buried there. But there’s little doubt that others were: A retired FBI agent once told the Associated Press how contractors would call the county prosecutor’s office each time they uncovered a corpse while excavating the old site in the 1970s, but then quit reporting their findings because the resulting investigations were holding up their work.
“After about the fifth [unearthed corpse], they stopped calling,” the agent said.
It’s unlikely that anyone will ever find Hoffa’s remains. And even if the now-demolished stadium is indeed his final resting place, he’s buried deeper than ever: The site of the old arena is now a parking lot for the newer MetLife Stadium, where both the Giants and Jets play today.
* * *
