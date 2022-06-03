A growing number of folks now prefer to rent a home rather than a hotel room when they go on vacation, and scammers are eager to take advantage of the trend.
DEAR DAVE: We would like to book a private home to rent for a late-summer family vacation, but we’ve read or heard lots of horror stories about people getting scammed out of their money and never getting the home that they were promised. Do you have any tips to help keep us from getting ripped off?
ANSWER: There’s really no surefire way to avoid falling victim to vacation-rental scams, but there are several steps you can take to reduce your chances of getting burned.
The biggest red flag that a rental offer may be fraudulent is if the alleged owner asks a renter to leave an online listing site, such as Airbnb.com or Vrbo.com, and instead send the deposit directly to a private bank account or through an online payment platform like Zelle. Those latter types of transfers are instant and cannot be reversed, said Michelle Couch-Friedman, executive director of pro-consumer nonprofit Elliott Advocacy (www.elliott.org).
“The best payment method for any kind of vacation rental would be credit cards, because then you have [the] protection of the Fair Credit Billing Act,” Couch-Friedman recently told CNBC. “If you are scammed, your credit card company can get your money back.”
Also, be wary of vacation-rental listings that have only recently been posted and have few or no reviews: It’s a sign that the listing may be a fake. Older listings that have multiple reviews that repeat the same phrases — such as “picture-perfect views” or “the best fishing ever” — could be phony, too.
Finally, beware of listings that have grainy photos of the property that’s supposedly for rent. It’s easy for a scammer to simply copy a picture of a vacation rental from another website and then transfer it to his own, but the transferred photo doesn’t always look very good.
* * *
REAL ESTATE TRIVIA: A survey by travel and vacation-planning website thevacationer.com says that a staggering 208 million American adults, or 81% of grown-ups, expect to take a summer vacation this year. Two key reasons for the 19% jump from last summer: Fears about the pandemic have eased, and many want to make up for the travel plans they canceled in 2021.
* * *
DEAR DAVE: Is it true that mixing household bleach and ammonia can kill someone?
ANSWER: Yes. You would think that just about every homeowner or renter already knows this, but the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a 20% increase in the number of calls to poison-control centers in 2020 because of exposure to household cleaners — a spike that it attributed to the extra cleaning that many Americans performed as the COVID-19 virus spread.
Mixing products that contain chlorine bleach with products containing ammonia releases chloramine gas, which is toxic to people and animals alike. Depending on how much of the gas is released and the length of time you’re exposed to it, inhaling the gas can make you sick, damage your airways and even cause death.
If you want to use chlorine bleach to clean and disinfect hard surfaces in your home, don’t mix in ammonia. Instead, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests that you use just 4 teaspoons of bleach combined with 1 quart of water.
* * *
DEAR DAVE: I say that water damage caused by a burst pipe would be covered by our homeowners’ insurance policy, but my husband says that it wouldn’t. Who is right?
ANSWER: You are. Sort of.
Most insurers will cover the cost to repair damage to floors or walls caused by a pipe that suddenly bursts. Some will even pay for what they call “access,” like the cost of having a plumber knock a hole in the wall or even jackhammer into the foundation to reach the broken pipe.
Insurers, though, usually will not pay to fix or replace the pipe itself. And your entire claim might be flatly denied if the adjuster determines that the breakage resulted from a lack of maintenance, such as a crack or slow leak that you knew about but didn’t take immediate steps to remedy the situation.
As with most of your home’s systems, an ounce of prevention regarding your plumbing is worth a pound of cure. Most experts say you should have a professional check your pipes and water-supply lines at least once every five or seven years.
It’s also wise to regularly look for leaks or cracks in the hoses that lead to your appliances and replace them if necessary. Though rubber hoses aren’t very expensive, it’s usually best to pay a bit more for more durable and longer-lasting hoses made of braided metal.
