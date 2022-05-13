DEAR DAVE: I did two tours in Afghanistan while in the Army and then bought a condominium with a no-down-payment loan that was guaranteed by Veterans Affairs after I retired. Now I would like to sell the condo and buy a larger home, because I am getting married soon and plan to start a family. Can I use the VA loan program again, or is it a one-time-only benefit?
ANSWER: You can reuse the program as many times as you wish, though you would likely have to sell your current home and pay the mortgage off before you could restore your eligibility to get a new VA loan to purchase another house.
Though Veterans Affairs has been doing a better job of getting the word out about its various mortgage plans, a new survey of 1,000 military veterans and active-duty service members by the respected Navy Federal Credit Union (www.navyfederal.org) found that there’s still a lot of confusion and downright misconceptions about the VA’s array of loan programs.
About half of active-duty members and nearly one-third of veterans incorrectly believe that a VA loan can be used only once, the survey found. Nearly 60% of active-duty members and 41% of vets think that the loans have longer processing times: They usually don’t.
Seventeen percent of veterans and 45% of active-duty members wrongly believe that a down payment of at least 20% is necessary for most of the VA’s programs. In reality, the vast majority of the loans that the VA makes require no down-payment at all.
A total of 62% of survey respondents think that VA loans don’t provide much savings over more traditional mortgages, even though those savings can total thousands or even tens of thousands over the life of the mortgage.
You can get more information about the VA’s home loan programs by calling the agency at 1-877-827-3702. The agency also publishes an excellent list of frequently asked questions-and-answers about its various plans at www.benefits.va.gov/homeloans.
Thank you for your service to our country.
* * *
REAL ESTATE TRIVIA: More than 24 million veterans have purchased a home with the help of a VA mortgage since the program was created in 1944, when our brave servicemen and servicewoman started streaming back to the U.S. as World War II ground to a close.
* * *
DEAR DAVE: What is an LLP?
ANSWER: It’s legal shorthand for “limited liability partnership” and a common form for structuring the business of a real estate company, law firm and other professional groups.
Perhaps the biggest advantage for a business to form an LLP is that it limits each partner’s financial liability to the amount of money or other property that they put into the business. If the LLP later fails, any creditors generally can’t go after the other partners’ personal assets or income for restitution.
* * *
DEAR DAVE: We have talked with four different contractors about remodeling our home. Three said that they couldn’t start work for two or three months, and the other one said he is already booked for the next four. What gives?
ANSWER: Real estate contractors across the nation have been swamped since last year, leading to a backlog of work. The long run-up in housing prices has encouraged many equity-rich homeowners to stay put and fix up their longtime homes, which also allows them to avoid buying a new house at today’s inflated prices. Spring and summer are also the peak remodeling and new-construction seasons, which is causing further delays.
With remodeling near record highs, prices for wood, insulation, prefabricated windows and other common building materials are continuing to skyrocket. That has left many homeowners and contractors devising some innovative ways to keep a project’s cost under control.
Some owners are agreeing to sign a contract now even though work won’t begin until the summer, provided that the builder agrees to do the job at today’s prices and won’t jack them up later if the cost of materials rise even more before work finally begins.
More anxious homeowners are agreeing to sign an “escalation clause,” which will pay their remodeler up to 5% or even 10% more than the originally contracted price if the builder can present evidence that the cost of the planned job has recently climbed.
And, in a more recent trend, some homeowners are safeguarding against higher material prices by selecting a contractor now and getting specific details about how much lumber, flooring and the like will be needed to complete the work later. They then go out and purchase all the required material at today’s prices, put it in their garage or a self-storage unit and then haul it out when it’s time for the remodeling job to finally start.
