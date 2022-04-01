It’s still possible to find an affordable home, but it could mean moving to another state.
DEAR DAVE: My wife and I would like to buy our first home, but it seems more and more impossible every single day. Prices in our area are still rising fast, and now mortgage rates are going up, too. Aren’t there any decent areas where first-time buyers can still afford a house?
ANSWER: There are, but it might require you and your wife to move. That’s a lot easier for some buyers to do today, because so many are now working remotely and can do their job just about anywhere in the nation.
Economists at realtor.com, a useful website operated by realty giant Move, Inc., recently compiled a list of the most affordable metro areas in the country. I have personally visited many of them over the years, and most are quite nice, though some can get a bit muggy in the summer or awfully cold in the winter.
Prices in most of these areas are also rising, though not at the breakneck speed of most other cities.
Realtor.com’s “Top 10” list was headed by Peoria, Illinois, which has seen an influx of buyers who have been priced out of the expensive Chicago market. The city’s median price — the point at which half the local homes sell for more and the other half sells for less — is $98,000. That’s less than a third of the national median.
Terre Haute, Indiana, came in second. The college town’s median is $104,900.
It was followed by Saginaw, Michigan ($112,200); Youngstown, Ohio ($118,000); Davenport, Ohio ($127,400) and Erie, Pennsylvania ($148,400).
The list was rounded out by Charlestown, West Virginia ($148,900); Utica, New York ($169,450); Macon, Georgia ($174,950); and Topeka, Kansas ($184,950).
* * *
REAL ESTRATE TRIVIA: Real estate brokerage Redfin (www.redfin.com) reports that 5,897 U.S. homes sold for $100,000 or more over their original asking price in the first six weeks of this year, up 65% from the same period in 2021. The sharp rise was attributed to the shortage of for-sale homes on the market and strong competition among buyers.
* * *
DEAR DAVE: I have lived in the same small apartment for four years. The landlord has always paid for my utilities, but recently gave me a notice that I will have to start paying them myself because natural gas and electric bills have gone up. Is this legal?
ANSWER: Yes, it’s legal. You will definitely become responsible for paying your utility charges sooner or later, depending on the type of rental agreement that you have.
If you rent on a month-to-month basis, the landlord can likely force you to begin paying for your utility expenses within 30 days from the date of your notice. But if you have a long-term lease stating that those costs are included in the monthly rent, you shouldn’t have to start paying the gas and electric bills until the lease comes up for renewal.
Contact your local rent board or similar agency for more information.
* * *
DEAR DAVE: You often write that spring is the peak home-buying season. But why do more homes sell in the spring than at other times of the year? Also, do you think that sales and prices might drop over the next few months because prices and mortgage rates have been rising so fast?
ANSWER: Spring is traditionally the strongest season for home sales largely because that’s when most younger students get out of school. That allows parents to focus more on their house-hunting efforts, close a deal and complete their move before the new school year begins in the fall.
Spring also usually brings an end to the nation’s cold weather, making it easier (and more pleasant) for home-shoppers to physically tour and inspect for-sale homes rather than simply looking at them on the internet.
Don’t think that prices will fall anytime soon. Though nationwide home sales dipped a bit in February, the median price rose to a record $357,000, according to the National Association of Realtors (www.nar.realtor). That marked a staggering 120 consecutive months that values had climbed from their year-earlier levels.
The number of homes that are for sale in most parts of the nation are still near all-time lows, which should push “asking prices” even higher. There are also plenty of buyers who want to close a deal before prices and loan rates climb even more, which should continue to fuel the fierce competition for the relatively few properties that are available.
* * *
Our booklet, “Straight Talk About Living Trusts,” explains how even low- and middle-income homeowners can now reap the same benefits that creating an inexpensive trust once provided only to the wealthiest families. For a copy, send $4 and a self-addressed, stamped envelope to D. Myers/Trust, P.O. Box 4405, Culver City, CA 90231-4405. Net proceeds will be donated to the American Red Cross.
