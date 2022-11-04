The onset of memory-robbing Alzheimer’s disease or other serious medical problems can be compounded if the victim lacks the capacity to sell or refinance the family’s home.
DEAR DAVE: My wife and I hold title to our home as joint tenants with right of survivorship, which means her half-interest in our house will automatically pass to me if she dies first, and vice versa. She recently was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, and the doctor says it’s almost inevitable that she’ll eventually need to move into a specialized nursing home. If that day comes, would we be able to sell our home to help pay for her medical care?
ANSWER: I’m so sorry to hear about your wife. The two of you are in a tough spot, both medically and emotionally, but taking quick action now could save even more heartache caused by our nation’s judicial system later.
Here’s the problem: The signatures of all joint tenants on a deed (or the similar “tenants by the entireties” option available in a handful of states) are required to sell or refinance a jointly held property.
If your wife’s health deteriorates to the point where she cannot understand that your current home would need to be sold to pay her medical bills, or simply can no longer sign her name to the sales contract and deed, you couldn’t legally transfer title without her signature. You would instead have to go to court and ask a judge to appoint an independent conservator to act in her own best interests. Compounding problems, some states specifically prohibit one spouse from being named conservator for the other.
You need to seek the help of an attorney who specializes in family and real estate law, and perhaps also consult an estate planner. Do it now, while your spouse is still competent to make decisions for herself.
It’s quite likely that the lawyer or planner will suggest that you and your wife quickly create an inexpensive living trust, and then place the home and other major assets into it. Both of you would be named co-trustees while she’s still able to make decisions for herself. If the day comes that she can no longer do so, you automatically will become the “successor trustee” and will have the legal power to sign documents on her behalf — including the deed to sell the home in order to pay her medical bills. No lengthy and expensive court proceedings likely would be required, and your wife could quickly get the long-term care that she would need.
REAL ESTATE TRIVIA: The first log cabins in America, built about 400 years ago, were only around 7 feet tall. That’s the height that settlers could lift the heavy logs above their head without the help of neighbors or a spouse.
DEAR DAVE: We recently made the final mortgage payment on our home. Our lender always required that we paid for a homeowner’s insurance policy. Now that we have paid the loan off, can we drop our insurance?
ANSWER: Yes, you can cancel your policy, but it would be foolish to do so.
Banks always require their borrowers to pay for a homeowners’ insurance policy to protect the lender’s own financial stake in the property if it’s damaged or destroyed. That legal obligation disappeared when you made the final payment on the loan.
Still, it would be silly to cancel your policy now. About two-thirds of a typical American’s net worth is wrapped up in their home, studies say. If your house is seriously damaged (or worse) but you were uninsured, the financial loss could be catastrophic and all that hard work you put in to dutifully pay off your loan in the past several years would be lost.
DEAR DAVE: We are in the final week of a 90-day listing agreement with a real estate agent to sell our home, and the saleswoman yesterday finally produced a buyer who made a full-price offer that we find acceptable. If we delay accepting the offer until after the listing expires in a few days, could we avoid paying the agent our agreed-upon 6% sales commission?
ANSWER: No, delaying acceptance until after the listing expires wouldn’t free you of the legal obligation to pay the agent the sales commission. And frankly, it wouldn’t be fair or ethical, either. Real estate law in all 50 states requires that a seller who has a legally binding listing agreement with an agent must pay the agreed-upon commission if the salesperson produces a “ready, willing and able” buyer who makes an offer that the seller finds acceptable. Your agent garnered a full-price offer that you admit is acceptable, so you would still owe the commission even if you signed the sales contract after the listing expired or even decided to nix the sale altogether.
Trying to cheat the agent out of her hard-earned pay by “timing” your acceptance date to occur after the listing expires would be morally and ethically wrong, too. Think how you would feel if you spent several weeks on a job, only to find that your employer refused to pay you without a good reason.
Finally, remember that most purchase offers are usually only valid for 48 or 72 hours. If you don’t respond within the allotted time frame, the offer will become null and void, and the buyer could cancel without penalty. That means that you’d lose out on the sale but likely would still owe the agent a commission and could be sued if you didn’t pay it.
Our booklet, “Straight Talk About Living Trusts,” explains how even low- and middle-income homeowners can now reap the same benefits that creating an inexpensive trust once provided only to the wealthiest families. For a copy, send $4 and a self-addressed, stamped envelope to D. Myers/Trust, P.O. Box 4405, Culver City, CA 90231-4405. Net proceeds will be donated to the American Red Cross. ©2022 Cowles Syndicate Inc. All Rights Reserved
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.