The onset of memory-robbing Alzheimer’s disease or other serious medical problems can be compounded if the victim lacks the capacity to sell or refinance the family’s home.

DEAR DAVE: My wife and I hold title to our home as joint tenants with right of survivorship, which means her half-interest in our house will automatically pass to me if she dies first, and vice versa. She recently was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, and the doctor says it’s almost inevitable that she’ll eventually need to move into a specialized nursing home. If that day comes, would we be able to sell our home to help pay for her medical care?

Our booklet, “Straight Talk About Living Trusts,” explains how even low- and middle-income homeowners can now reap the same benefits that creating an inexpensive trust once provided only to the wealthiest families. For a copy, send $4 and a self-addressed, stamped envelope to D. Myers/Trust, P.O. Box 4405, Culver City, CA 90231-4405. Net proceeds will be donated to the American Red Cross. ©2022 Cowles Syndicate Inc. All Rights Reserved

