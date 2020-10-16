Countless deeds still have decades-old restrictions that forbid selling or renting a home to non-white people, even though they cannot be legally enforced.
DEAR DAVE: When my husband and I recently refinanced our mortgage, we looked at our deed. There is a clause in there that states, “Said premises shall not be rented, leased or conveyed to, or occupied by, any person other than of the white or Caucasian race.” That’s disgusting! Does this mean that we can only sell or rent our place to a white family?
ANSWER: No. Though such racially biased language still appears on older property deeds, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that they were legally unenforceable decades ago.
A racial covenant like yours, technically known as a “racial restrictive covenant,” can be found in property deeds in parts of all 50 states. Though they cannot be enforced, they remain on millions of property deeds and serve as a tacit reminder of our nation’s history of prejudice.
With all the racial tension that’s gripping our nation today, I’m devoting this entire column to explaining how such despicable covenants came about and what’s being done about them today.
Q: Are all racial covenants the same?
A: No. Some are fairly straightforward, simply barring the sale or rental of a property to a particular group or groups of people. Others are more detailed, sometimes even limiting the number of hours that a person of color could stay on a white person’s own property.
All, though, have one thing in common: When they were originally written, they were effective tools of discrimination that white homeowners could use to prevent the migration of people of color or certain religious faiths from moving into their neighborhoods.
Q: When were racial covenants first created?
A: In the early 1900s. They were offshoots from earlier land-zoning measures that some municipalities had adopted to segregate their area into white and non-white communities — ostensibly to deter racial violence, control disease outbreaks and prop up the value of property in “whites-only” neighborhoods.
The U.S. Supreme Court stopped cities and counties from adopting segregation zoning laws in 1917, saying that it was an abuse of a local government’s power. But the ruling only fueled the proliferation of racial covenants in private grant deeds — especially in new housing developments, where developers could promise buyers that they’d never have to share their neighborhood with non-whites or other types of people that they didn’t like.
Q: Were all covenants aimed at Blacks?
A: Absolutely not. Most were aimed at particular groups of people that the local White community feared most.
In Minneapolis, for example, some covenants specifically included restrictions against property ownership by Turks and Mongolians. Even before the start of World War II, an estimated 80% of property in Southern California was off-limits to Japanese-Americans.
And in dozens of metropolitan areas across the nation, the now-unenforceable covenants included a prohibition against the sale of a home to anyone who could be identified as a “Jew” or “Hebrew.”
Q: When was the use of these private-sector covenants abolished?
A: The Supreme Court ruled that they were legally unenforceable in 1948, saying that it violated the Fourteenth Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause. But they continued to appear in many new deeds until the federal government made it unlawful to merely include such worthless language in new deeds in 1968.
Q: So, if racial covenants can’t be enforced, why doesn’t the federal government just remove them from the deeds that have them?
A: That’s a task that is easier said than done. There are millions of those old deeds out there, and there’s no computer program that could automatically weed them out and eliminate the offensive language quickly.
Q: Are any individual cities or states trying to get these covenants removed?
A: Yes. Seattle, for example, recently began allowing homeowners to file a no-fee request with the county auditor to strike any discriminatory language from their deed. California and some other states let owners ask county clerks to attach a “modification document” to deeds stating that such offensive covenants are now unenforceable.
And just last month, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill aimed at tearing away the red tape involved in removing the racist language found in thousands of deeds and other real estate documents across the entire state. Tallahassee attorney Jami Coleman, who helped lead the fight, said the mission was not to erase history. “Our goal was always to stop re-offending people over and over again,” Coleman said.
“I think all change starts little by little. It doesn’t happen overnight, and it certainly wasn’t created overnight.”
* * *
Our booklet, “Straight Talk about Living Trusts,” explains how even low- and middle-income homeowners can now reap the same benefits that creating an inexpensive trust once provided only to the wealthiest families. For a copy, send $4 and a self-addressed, stamped envelope to D. Myers/Trust, P.O. Box 4405, Culver City, CA 90231-4405. Net proceeds will be donated to the American Red Cross. Send questions to that same address, and we’ll try to respond in a future column.
©2020 Cowles Syndicate Inc.
All Rights Reserved
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.