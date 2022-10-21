Home sellers hoping to get the best price need to give their property maximum public exposure, and a “pocket listing” usually won’t provide it.
DEAR DAVE: We are getting ready to sell our home. A sales agent who we really like would take our listing and charge a 6% commission to put it on the Multiple Listing Service for all the other agents to see, but would charge only 4.5% if we gave her a “pocket listing” that would allow her to market the property directly to buyers. The pocket listing would cut about $3,000 dollars off our final sale expenses, and would help to protect our privacy. Are these types of marketing arrangements a good deal for sellers?
ANSWER: Usually not. The best way to ensure snaring the highest possible sales price is to give your property the most public exposure that you can, and the only way to do that is to publish the offering on the Multiple Listing Service. The MLS is read religiously by brokers, who then share information about the most appealing homes with their buyers. The MLS also is read online by millions of consumers every day.
A pocket listing, sometimes called an “exclusive” listing, won’t give your home that kind of high-profile exposure. Instead, the agent will keep the listing “in her pocket” — marketing it primarily to other licensees in her own office, to the limited number of buyers that she may be working with, and perhaps through newspapers, direct mail or over the Internet.
Sure, it would be swell to slash $3,000 off your final marketing costs by paying the lower 4.5% commission that the pocket listing would entail. But you’ll be left licking your financial wounds if that limited exposure would result in a final sales price that would be just $4,000 less than you would have received by putting the home on the MLS. And more than likely, the difference would be a lot more than $4,000.
There are a number of steps you can take to help protect your privacy even if you put your home on the MLS. For example, you can ask the agent to omit the property’s street address and instead use a phrase like “located in a great family-oriented community” and request potential buyers to call the agent for additional information. Also consider asking the agent to pre-qualify each caller for a mortgage before showing the home: It’ll help to eliminate nosey neighbors and other lookie-loos from visiting.
You can even ask that only exterior pictures of the home be used in the marketing efforts so viewers can’t see the personal possessions that you have inside. Of course, you’ll also want to keep valuables, financial documents and personal correspondence locked up or hidden away when a potential buyer comes to view the house.
REAL ESTATE TRIVIA: Termites cost property owners an estimated $20 billion per year — $16 billion to repair damages, plus $4 billion in preventive treatment.
DEAR DAVE: Did President Barack Obama really build a room under the White House that cannot be blown up by a nuclear bomb?
ANSWER: No, he didn’t build it. But the federal government admits that it’s there, tucked about 30 feet below the East Wing of the White House.
It’s stocked with food, water, medicine and telecommunications equipment and supposedly could survive a nuclear attack, unless the bomb struck it directly.
The room was constructed by the Roosevelt administration during World War II, a time when our nation feared a nuke attack by China, Japan, Russia and other foes. It is guarded around the clock by military personnel, the State Department and the CIA.
Our booklet, “Straight Talk About Living Trusts,” explains how even low- and middle-income homeowners can now reap the same benefits that creating an inexpensive trust once provided only to the wealthiest families. For a copy, send $4 and a self-addressed, stamped envelope to D. Myers/Trust, P.O. Box 4405, Culver City, CA 90231-4405. Net proceeds will be donated to the American Red Cross. ©2022 Cowles Syndicate Inc. All Rights Reserved
