Owning a house, vacation home or rental property with someone else can be a complex task. It may become even more difficult when one owner later wants to sell but the other doesn’t.
DEAR DAVE: I bought a vacation home with my sister as joint-owners, each of us taking a 50/50 interest in the property. Now she wants to sell, but I would like to keep it. What can I do?
ANSWER: This is a fairly common issue among co-owners of a home or investment property, especially if the owners aren’t married to each other or have jointly inherited a property from a parent or other relative.
The easiest solution here would be to sell the house and split the profits. As an alternative, if you have lots of cash lying about, perhaps you could pay your sister for her half-interest in the home and then remove her name from the property’s title so you would become the sole owner.
If you don’t have enough money to buy out her half-interest, you might be able to refinance the property and — assuming that it’s worth more than you and your sister paid for it — take out enough cash to pay your sister off.
I hope that you and she can work out a mutually agreed-upon deal. If not, don’t be surprised if she files a “partition” lawsuit.
A successful partition suit could allow her to sell her half-interest in the property without your permission. That could mean that you would wind up co-owning the vacation home with a total stranger and all the headaches that may come with it. Contact a real estate lawyer for help.
REAL ESTATE TRIVIA: The National Association of Home Builders (www.nahb.org) reports that there are about 7.2 million second-homes in the United States. Florida has the most, followed by California, New York, Texas and Michigan.
DEAR DAVE: My neighbor tore up his yard as part of a big plumbing project. In the process, he killed a large tree that is on my side of the property line. Can I make him pay to replace the tree?
ANSWER: Yes. The general rule is that a neighbor who cuts down, removes or hurts a tree without permission owes the tree’s owner compensation for the harm that was done.
Hopefully, your neighbor will write you a check once you explain how the law works. There’s a chance that his homeowners insurance policy might even pay for the damage.
If your neighbor refuses to “do the right thing,” you’ll be in the awkward position of either suing the man in small claims court or paying to remove and replace the dead tree out of your own pocket.
Your own homeowners insurance company, though, may be willing to pick up some or all of the tab. Call your insurance representative for more information.* * *
DEAR DAVE: My husband and I have been looking for our first home. We found a really nice one that is within our price range, but there are some large electric transformers nearby and some power lines that go across the neighborhood’s main streets. Is it true that transformers and power lines give off radiation and cause cancer?
ANSWER: Power lines don’t directly emit radiation, but they do create electromagnetic fields. These low-level EMFs are roughly the equivalent of what you would get by using a microwave oven or other small household appliance.
Exhaustive studies by both the U.S. government and the World Health Organization (www.who.int) say that there’s no convincing evidence that exposure to low-level EMFs create a health risk. Yet, many buyers still avoid homes near transformers or power lines because they aren’t persuaded by those extensive reports.
Because of that reluctance, homes near power lines or transformers often sell for less than comparable properties in neighborhoods where the lines don’t exist or are buried underground.
Their home’s potential resale profit, though, can be limited, too, because a future buyer may share the same concerns that you do today.
