Co-signing for a mortgage is a great way for parents to help their kids buy a house, but Mom and Dad should first consider the potential pitfalls.
DEAR DAVE: My son and daughter-in-law have asked my husband and I to co-sign their mortgage application so they can buy their first home. Do you think we should co-sign?
ANSWER: The decision to co-sign is, obviously, entirely up to you. But don’t do it until you first consider some possible consequences.
When you co-sign a mortgage application, you become legally bound to make the monthly payments on the loan if the other borrowers — in this case, your son and daughter-in-law — cannot or will not make the payments themselves.
If you can’t make the payments either, the lender can foreclose on the property and may even be able to sue you to recover any money that it may have lost.
I’m sure that your son and his wife aren’t planning to purchase a house and quickly stop making the payments, leaving you to foot the bill.
Yet, I also know several well-meaning parents who co-signed for an offspring’s mortgage and then were financially ruined by circumstances they could never have foreseen — including the unexpected loss of a job that left the kids unable to pay or a marriage that ended in a contentious divorce a decade or two later.
It’s also important to realize that co-signing for a loan can hurt your own borrowing power in the future. That’s because you will be responsible to repay the money if your kids don’t.
To illustrate, let’s say that you co-sign for your son’s mortgage today but then decide to buy a new house or car for yourself a few years from now. The lender who reviews your future loan application might consider your current legal obligation to repay your son’s debt and reduce the amount of money that you can borrow.
I am certainly not trying to discourage you from helping your son and daughter-in-law from buying their first home. Just make sure that you understand all the ramifications of co-signing for their mortgage.
* * *
REAL ESTATE TRIVIA: A survey conducted by Realtor.com found that a staggering 52% of Americans who bought their first home in 2020 said they got help with their down payment from family or friends. The No. 1 source of that help came from the buyers’ parents.
* * *
DEAR DAVE: Do banks still offer “zero-down-payment” mortgages?
ANSWER: A few do, but they are hard to find. Most lenders who provide them charge above-average interest rates because there is a greater likelihood that the borrower will default.
There are a few exceptions. The most important is for veterans of the U.S. military, who can purchase a modest house at a good interest rate provided that they were honorably discharged.
Call the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs toll-free at 800-698-2411 or visit the federal benefits.va.gov website if you think that you, your spouse or a child may be eligible.
The Federal Housing Administration doesn’t offer no-money-down loans, but it will insure that payments will be made by homebuyers who make a down payment as small as 3.5% of the home’s purchase price.
The federal Department of Housing and Urban Development operates the FHA. You can find more information about its various low-down-payment programs by visiting hud.gov or by calling the agency at 800-225-5342.
* * *
DEAR DAVE: Our youngest son moved out of our house in September to attend college, so my New Year’s resolution is to convert his former bedroom into a “man cave” for me and my buddies. Would I save money by buying a new TV for the room now, or should I wait until the Super Bowl comes around?
ANSWER: Assuming that your wife has given approval to your man-cave plans — and that’s a big assumption on my part — it would probably be best to buy the television now rather than waiting until a few days before the Big Game on Feb. 7. That’s because retailers today are anxious to dump their unsold holiday inventory and clear space for the new models that will be unveiled at the giant Consumer Electronics Show on Jan. 5.
I previewed several of the 2022 sets, and they’re not much different from the 2021 models (except bigger and a slightly better resolution). Look for savings of 25% or more on the 2021 lines in the next few weeks, which will give you plenty of time to install a new television before the Super Bowl arrives in early February.
January also brings the start of the traditional “white sales” season, when retailers offer bedroom, bath and kitchen linens at discounts of 30% or more.
John Wanamaker, considered by some as the originator of our nation’s first department store chain, is also believed to be the creator of the first “white sale” in 1878.
Wanamaker suddenly discounted prices on thin bed linens, which only came in white back then, because they didn’t sell very well in his chilly winter hometown of Philadelphia or in his handful of other stores in the Northeast.
* * *
Our booklet, “Straight Talk about Living Trusts,” provides the information readers need to determine whether forming an inexpensive trust to avoid long and costly Probate proceedings would be a good idea based on their individual circumstances. For a copy, send $4 and a self-addressed, stamped envelope to D. Myers/Trust, P.O. Box 4405, Culver City, CA 90231-4405. Net proceeds are donated to the American Red Cross.
©2022 Cowles Syndicate Inc.
All Rights Reserved
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.