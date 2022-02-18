Romance and relationships can raise some important issues when it comes to real estate.
DEAR DAVE: I am a single woman and live in the condominium that I purchased for myself in 2018. I will be getting married in May to a man who earns much more money than me but rents an upscale apartment. Will it be necessary to put my future husband’s name on the title to the condo? Do you think that I should ask him to sign a prenuptial agreement?
ANSWER: I get this type of question often as we’re winding down from Valentine’s Day and spring approaches, so I’m devoting this entire column to the matters of love and real estate law.
You aren’t legally required to put your soon-to-be husband’s name on the title to the condo that you purchased as a single person a few years ago. Doing so would automatically give him a half-interest in the property but no legal responsibility to help make the monthly payments unless his name is also added to the bank’s original mortgage contract or if you refinance the loan together.
Nonetheless, you probably don’t need a “prenuptial agreement” — legal jargon for a contract that’s signed before a wedding to spell out how assets would be divided if the marriage ends in divorce. Most attorneys say that prenups are needed only for those who are marrying someone with much less money or with much more debt or for people who are financially responsible for children from a previous relationship.
People who are involved in a family-owned business also sometimes sign a prenuptial agreement to reduce the chance that an eventual divorce may jeopardize an enterprise that may have been in the bride or groom’s family for decades. Discuss your concerns with an attorney.
* * *
REAL ESTATE TRIVIA: About 81% of all U.S. homeowners are married, according to the latest statistics from the Census Bureau (www.census.gov). Of the remainder, roughly 56% of single men own their own home but the rate among unmarried women is a much lower 48%.
* * *
DEAR DAVE: What is the standard federal tax deduction for married couples who are getting ready to start working on their 2021 tax return now?
ANSWER: Most of my readers know that the standard deduction is a specific dollar amount that reduces a taxpayer’s taxable income without the hassle of itemizing their write-offs.
For the 2021 tax year, the standard deduction for married couples who file their taxes jointly is $25,100. It’s $12,550 for single filers and for those who are married but file separately.
* * *
DEAR DAVE: My best friend is getting a divorce but doesn’t have a lot of cash to pay an attorney. One lawyer she contacted said he would represent her without charging a large up-front retainer or ongoing fees but only if she agrees to let him place a lien on her home that would guarantee that he would be paid for his services in full when the divorce is finalized and the property is sold. Would this type of agreement be legal?
ANSWER: Yes, provided that she lives in a state that allows the use of a “family law attorney real property lien” — a document that goes by the rather unattractive nickname “FLARPL.”
Some (but not all) states allow the use of FLARPLs, which lawyers can file if they agree to represent a homeowner who is involved in a divorce or certain other types of lawsuits but doesn’t have a lot of hard cash to pay the attorney’s fees.
To illustrate, let’s say that Jane and John Doe have a combined $100,000 equity in their house. Jane wants to sue for divorce but doesn’t have cash to pay for adequate legal representation regarding future ownership of the home, custody of the kids, child support and the like.
If Jane and an attorney sign a FLARPL, Jane can pledge her $50,000 half-interest in the home’s equity to her divorce lawyer. The lawyer would then represent Jane with little or no pay throughout the proceedings.
Jane’s attorney would only get paid when the divorce decree is issued and the house is sold or if some other type of satisfactory agreement is reached. If Jane had any of her $50,000 in equity left after the lawyer was paid, she’d get to keep the balance.
Many lawyers aren’t keen about FLARPLs or similar arrangements, largely because they may have to put in months or even years of work but won’t get paid until the case is eventually settled. On the upside, though, the lien helps to ensure that the attorney will likely be paid in full rather than having to slash the bill for an equity-rich client at the end of the proceedings.
* * *
Our booklet, “Straight Talk About Living Trusts,” explains how even low- and middle-income homeowners can now reap the same benefits that creating an inexpensive trust once provided only to the wealthiest families. For a copy, send $4 and a self-addressed, stamped envelope to D. Myers/Trust, P.O. Box 4405, Culver City, CA 90231-4405. Net proceeds will be donated to the American Red Cross.
©2022 Cowles Syndicate Inc.
All Rights Reserved
