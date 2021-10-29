With Halloween here, it’s time to answer a few spirited questions from readers.
DEAR DAVE: My grandfather spent his entire life in West Virginia, and he used to tell me about how he and my grandma stopped just short of the Silver Bridge in Point Pleasant before it collapsed in 1967. He said that they stopped because they were silently warned of the coming catastrophe by a huge, flying creature that locals call “Mothman.” I’ve since read that some people believe that Mothman may have actually caused the bridge to collapse. What do you think really happened?
ANSWER: For the record, federal inspectors determined that the collapse — which killed 46 people — was triggered by a single, inch-long link under the bridge that failed. The bridge spanned the Ohio River, connecting Point Pleasant in West Virginia to Gallipolis, Ohio.
Authorities aside, many believe that the creature known as Mothman may have had a role in the disaster.
The first documented sightings of Mothman began in the 1960s. Witnesses said his body resembled that of a large and muscular man, but with an insect-like face, fiery red eyes and wings that spanned 10 feet across.
Some people have said they were stalked by the flying figure while driving down U.S. Route 35, sometimes moving more than 100 miles per hour to outrun him.
Many folks, like your grandfather, have said that they were so frightened by the sudden appearance of Mothman just minutes before the Dec. 15 collapse of the bridge that they turned around and went home. The decision may have saved their lives.
Others point a sinister finger at Mothman, claiming that he was fleeing the bridge after silently wreaking havoc on the structure’s girding.
At least one scientist has claimed that Mothman is really just a large crane or other type of bird that may have been contaminated by leakage from a nearby site that was once used to manufacture ammunition for World War II and, possibly, later used for nuclear testing.
Mature cranes can stand 6 or even 7 feet, and many have red feathers around their eyes.
The good folks in Point Pleasant (population 4,350) erected a 12-foot, stainless-steel statue of the mysterious Mothman in their quaint downtown area in 2003. The sculptor designed the figure based on his interviews with people who claimed to have seen the winged beast.
Several websites feature images of the frightening steel figure. Simply Google “Mothman statue.”
* * *
DEAR DAVE: Does a seller have to tell a buyer if he believes that the house he is selling is haunted?
ANSWER: It depends on state law. According to an exhaustive survey by internet realty giant Zillow (zillow.com), only four states — New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Minnesota — specifically deal with paranormal activity in their real-estate disclosure laws.
In New York state, Zillow reports, courts can rescind a home sale “if the seller creates and perpetuates a reputation that the house is haunted and then takes unfair advantage of a buyer’s ignorance of the home’s ghostly reputation.
“For example, if you invite reality television ghost hunters to your home, then later sell your poltergeist palace to an unwitting buyer who prefers sitcoms, a court could make that sale vanish.”
In New Jersey, a seller must truthfully tell a buyer if their property comes with phantom roommates — but only if they are asked.
Many states have statutes that say property facts that could cause “stigma” or “psychological impact” need not be disclosed. Massachusetts and Minnesota deliberately mention paranormal or supernatural activity as a “psychologically affected” attribute that a buyer doesn’t have to be told about.
You can view Zillow’s 2019 state-by-state report at zillow.mediaroom.com.
Of course, sellers should always ask their agent about real-estate disclosure laws in their area.
* * *
DEAR DAVE: Is the house that was the setting for “The Amityville Horror” movie still standing?
ANSWER: Yes, the three-story Dutch Colonial is still standing in the village of Amityville in the southern part of New York’s Long Island.
I get questions like yours every year as Halloween approaches.
The Amityville House, of course, is known as the home where 23-year-old Ronald DeFeo Jr. went on his renowned killing spree in 1974, after claiming he was urged to commit the murders of his six family members by disembodied voices.
The really strange stuff, though, supposedly happened when the next owners moved in. They fled the property just 28 days later, after reporting startling paranormal activities that included beatings by unseen hands, walls that inexplicitly oozed with green slime and occasional visits from a demon-like pig that could grow as large as the house itself.
The resulting movie about their alleged ordeal was released in 1979 and is still considered one of the scariest motion pictures in history.
Subsequent owners have remodeled the property several times over the years, so it looks little like it did when the murders and alleged hauntings occurred in the 1970s. Its address was legally changed to deter tourists.
None of those owners have reported any major events that experts would consider paranormal in nature.
* * *
