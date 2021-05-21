The plan will help many homeowners who have been locked out of the nation’s “re-fi” boom.
DEAR DAVE: Do you know any details about the new government program designed to help homeowners refinance? I could sure use the help, because I lost my job last year and have since had to accept a new job that pays a lot less, which is making it very difficult to continue making my monthly mortgage payments.
ANSWER: The new program, which was announced by the Federal Housing Finance Agency (fhfa.gov) at the end of April, is aimed at helping millions of low- and moderate-income homeowners who have missed out on the continuing refinancing boom to finally get a chance to take advantage of today’s near-record low interest rates.
Those who qualify could save an average of between $100 and $250 a month, the FHFA says, which works out to between $1,200 and $3,000 a year. Your lender would have to cut your interest rate by at least one-half of one percentage point, guarantee a minimum monthly savings of $50 and also provide a credit of up to $500 for any needed property appraisal.
Only borrowers who own a single-family home and have a loan that’s owned by either Fannie Mae (fanniemae.com) or Freddie Mac (freddiemac.com) are eligible. Fannie and Freddie purchase loans from lenders and together own more than 50% of all mortgages in the U.S., even though borrowers continue to make their monthly payments directly to the bank that originated their mortgage.
You cannot have missed a payment in the past six months and have no more than one missed payment in the past 12 months.
In addition, you can’t make more than 80% of your area’s median income. Many local lenders can provide you with that figure, or you can find it by searching Fannie Mae’s website.
The final three requirements are that you have at least a 3% equity stake in your home, your debt-to-income ratio (total monthly debt payments divided by your gross monthly income) cannot be above 65%, and your FICO score cannot be lower than 620.
The new program won’t go into effect until sometime in the summer, so you’ll need to do all you can to continue making your mortgage payments in a timely fashion over the next few months to qualify for the money-saving refinance plan.
* * *
REAL ESTATE TRIVIA: Borrowers can quickly find out if their mortgage is held by Fannie or Freddie by filling out a short form available on their respective websites. The alternative is to call your mortgage servicer at the phone number listed on your monthly statement or coupon book.
* * *
DEAR DAVE: What is an “arpent”?
ANSWER: It’s a measure of land, about an acre in size, that was used in France for centuries before it was phased out in the 1970s. But it’s still used in parts of Louisiana, Florida, Arkansas and other states that were part of the 1803 Louisiana Purchase to establish legal title to a property.
* * *
DEAR DAVE: We made a full-price offer on a house, with the standard contingency that the sellers would have to accept or reject it within 72 hours. On the last day of the contingency, the sellers’ agent called to say that our offer had been rejected, and that the home had been sold to another buyer for $3,000 more. Didn’t the sellers’ agent have a legal obligation to tell us about the competing offer so we could match or exceed it?
ANSWER: No, the salesperson had no legal obligation to tell you or your own agent about the competing offer. It was a private matter between the sellers and their agent, and the agent wasn’t required to tell you about it unless the sellers told him to do so.
You might think that the sellers would have wanted you to know about the competing bid, hoping that you would offer even more. However, there might be a good reason why the sellers instead decided to stay mum.
For example, the sellers may have worried that the offer for $3,000 more might have been withdrawn in the time it would take to notify you so that you could modify your original offer.
Or, perhaps the other buyer made an all-cash offer that could close quicky or because your bid included contingencies that the competing offer did not.
* * *
Our booklet, “Straight Talk about Living Trusts,” provides the information readers need to determine whether forming an inexpensive trust would be a good idea based on their individual circumstances. For a copy, send $4 and a self-addressed, stamped envelope to D. Myers/Trust, P.O. Box 4405, Culver City, CA 90231-4405. Net proceeds are donated to the American Red Cross. Send questions to that same address, and we’ll try to respond in a future column.
©2021 Cowles Syndicate Inc.
All Rights Reserved
