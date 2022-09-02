Sales and new construction are down, but prices are not-yet.
DEAR DAVE: We want to buy our first home, but we are worried that prices are going to fall and the home we buy will soon be less than we pay for it. What do you think?
ANSWER: I have to admit that today’s housing market may be the strangest I’ve seen in the four decades that I have been writing this column. But, if you plan on keeping your new home for several years instead of selling again quickly, you should be fine.
The National Association of Realtors (www.nar.realtor) reports that nationwide sales of existing homes fell 5.9% in July. It was the sixth consecutive month of declines, due largely to the steady rise in mortgage rates that began at the start of this year.
Sales of newly built homes tumbled 10% from a year earlier, to their lowest level since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
“We’re witnessing a housing recession in terms of declining home sales and home building,” admits NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun.
“However, it’s not a recession in home prices,” Yun adds. The number of available for-sale homes is still near record lows, he notes, “and prices continue to rise nationally, with nearly 40% of homes [on the market] still commanding the full list price.”
Certainly, the days of double-digit annual price gains that sellers in many U.S. markets are over. They are stabilizing in most areas and might even drop in some over the coming months.
If you’re home-shopping in a market that is cooling, it may be wise to wait a bit before you make an offer. It’s a gamble, but you may be rewarded with a better bargain than you could get today.
But whether home values drop in the near future, the long-term outlook for the housing market remains bright. So again, if you plan on keeping your new home for several years instead of hoping to sell again quickly and reap a fat profit, you should be fine.
* * *REAL ESTATE TRIVIA: Realty giant Zillow.com forecast a modest 2.4% increase in home values through the end of next July, down from a sizzling 16% hike over the past year.
* * *
DEAR DAVE: My elderly mother wants to move in with us, so now we’re looking for a larger apartment or small single-family rental. We’re not having any luck, though, because the rental market in our area is extremely tight and there are often more than 20 or 30 applicants for every vacancy. We’re at our wits’ end. What can we do?
ANSWER: First, if it’s any consolation, millions of prospective renters across the country are having the same problem that you are.
Rental-vacancy rates nationwide have plunged to a near record low of 5.6%, the U.S Census Bureau (census.gov) reports, and hover around a scant 2% in many urban markets from the West Coast to the Eastern Seaboard. Most of the drop can be explained by the dearth of new construction over the past several years and a long runup in home values, which has forced many potential first-time buyers to stay in their apartments longer.
Landlords in the tightest markets can afford to be choosey about which applicants they approve. There are, however, some easy steps you can take to improve your chances of snaring the next rental unit that comes along.
Start by making sure that your credit score is as high as possible. Avoid making any major purchases over the next few months and be sure to pay your upcoming bills promptly.
Also get a free copy of your credit report by visiting www.annualcreditreport.com or by calling 877-322-8228 to ensure that there aren’t any errors in your file that could drag your overall score down and give the landlord cause for concern. If there’s a mistake, take steps to fix it immediately because it can take at least a month to clear the problem up and another month for the change to be reflected on your report.
Take copies of your report with you each time you file a rental application. Also bring along copies of a few of your most recent paystubs and bank statements, and perhaps even a copy of your W-2s and latest tax return (especially if you are self-employed). Most landlords today want to ensure that applicants earn at least three times the proposed monthly rent, and the documents can provide the proof that they need.
It will also help if you can provide a reference letter from your current landlord that states that you have been a quiet and dependable tenant who has always paid the rent on time. A reference from your employer can help, too.
Prospective tenants in the hottest markets shouldn’t even attempt to bargain for lower rent. However, the landlord might look more favorably at your application if you’re willing to sign a long-term lease for a year or two rather than insisting on a month-to-month arrangement.
Offering a hefty security deposit, plus an amount equal to a total of the first and last month’s rent, could improve your chances of getting the rental, too.
