It’s OK for most city, county or homeowner’s association officials to limit how much you can decorate outside of your home.
DEAR DAVE: Is it legal for a community to limit the amount of holiday lights and other decorations that we put on our front lawns this time of year?
ANSWER: Yes, as long as those limitations are reasonable.
Many communities across the nation now have ordinances that impose restrictions on holiday decorations, especially if they’re particularly bright or include recorded sounds affects so loud that they keep neighbors up at night. Some homeowners have been cited because their extravagant displays drew too many people from other areas, creating traffic and parking problems throughout the block.
People who live in condominiums, townhomes or other places that are governed by a homeowners association often face even more restrictions.
For example, the association’s rules might not let an owner put decorations on an HOA-owned lawn because it could prevent other members from using it or might make the entire association financially liable if someone trips on an extension cord that’s strung across the grass.
Another common HOA rule forbids putting lights on the roof, trying to avoid damage to shingles or a lawsuit that a poorly stepping homeowner might file after falling while trying to install holiday festoons.
REAL ESTATE TRIVIA: Not really trivial at all, but the National Fire Protection Agency (nfpa.org) reports that about 160 home fires are started each year by Christmas trees that are overloaded with lights, burning candles or the like. The fires result in three deaths, 15 injuries and $10 million in direct property damage each year.
DEAR DAVE: You recently wrote about the town of North Pole, Alaska. But what would it be like to live in the real North Pole?
ANSWER: You probably wouldn’t like it.
There are two other North Poles, each hundreds of miles north of the Alaskan community of the same name, but both are essentially huge blocks of floating ice that can’t support construction of a traditional home or the common utility systems needed to regularly deliver heat, fresh water and the like.
The “magnetic” North Pole is the Earth’s iron core, the point that makes the compasses we use when hiking, camping or driving point upward. It’s in the area of Ellesmere Island, part of Canada’s northernmost territory, and has about 200 inhabitants — most of whom are either native-born people, scientists or military personnel. It’s about 1,900 miles north of Alaska’s capital, Juneau.
The “real” North Pole, which you appear to be asking about, is typically called the Geographic North Pole. It’s roughly 311 miles farther north than Ellesmere Island, making it the northernmost spot on our planet.
You probably wouldn’t want to live there, either. Because the Earth rotates around the sun on a somewhat tilted axis, according to experts at livescience.com, there is only one sunrise and one sunset each year. When the sun falls in September, you would have to gird for temperatures that often plunge to 40 below zero or worse before they start edging higher in March.
You would essentially live in total blackness for one half of the year and 24 hours of unrelenting (but still chilly) sunlight in the other.
DEAR DAVE: How fast would Santa have to travel to visit all the homes in the world on Christmas Eve?
ANSWER: Estimates vary, in part because mathematicians use different variables to arrive at their conclusions. For example, some base their findings only on homes occupied by one or more children. Others struggle to define what a “home” really is, while still others eliminate the estimated number of families that don’t celebrate Christmas at all.
That said, one of the best-known estimates was made by an expert at Indiana’s Purdue University a few years back. He calculated that St. Nick would have to travel about 99,419,391 miles — a distance farther than the Earth is from the Sun — as he crisscrossed the world to reach 800 million homes on Christmas Eve.
Santa would technically have just 10 hours to achieve this task if his sleigh left the North Pole at 8 p.m. and arrived back home at 6 a.m. the next morning. But because he and his reindeer would be traveling across so many different time zones, he’d actually have 34 hours to get the job done.
To complete his mission in the allotted time, then, he’d have to cruise along at more than 2.92 million miles an hour. Now, that’s what you call “Christmas Magic!”
