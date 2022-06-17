All 50 states now have laws that buyers and existing homeowners have a right to know if there is a convicted sexual predator living in a neighborhood.
DEAR DAVE: How does the Megan’s Law sex-offender registry work? We are shopping for a home in a new community and want to make sure it will be safe for our two young children.
ANSWER: The first Megan’s Law was passed about 30 years ago following the horrific rape and murder of 7-year-old New Jersey resident Megan Kanka by a sex offender who lived in the girl’s neighborhood but whose parents didn’t know about it. Soon after, the federal government implemented a requirement that all states establish sex-offender registries and provide the public with information about the registered offenders.
Though each state’s version of its Megan’s Law statutes vary, all require that convicted sex offenders register with law enforcement officials and that neighbors who live near the convict’s home be notified of his or her presence.
In most states, the information that is filed includes at least the offender’s name, address, picture and the nature of the crime. The information is provided to the public for free, usually through state-run internet websites or after a visit to the local police or sheriff’s department.
One of my favorite legal-related websites, FindLaw.com, has links to each state’s official Megan’s Law site. Another helpful site is the U.S Department of Justice’s National Sex Offender Public Website, www.nsopw.gov.
* * *
REAL ESTATE TRIVIA: With more homebuyers checking out sex-offender registries before they make an offer on a home, betterhousekeeper.com says that sellers who live next door to a registered convict will get an average of 12% less than sellers who don’t. Living just one-tenth of a mile away — roughly one city block — will decrease the property’s resale value by an average of 4%.* * *
DEAR DAVE: We have been approved for a 30-year loan at a 5% interest rate to buy a home. The bank is giving us the option of paying the roughly $6,200 in closing costs either in upfront cash or through monthly installments that would be added to our regular payments for the mortgage’s principal and interest. What would be the best choice?
ANSWER: The decision largely depends on how much extra cash you’ll have after making the actual down payment.
Paying the $6,200 in upfront cash would allow you to avoid financing that amount and then paying it back over the next 30 years, thus saving you $6,098 in future finance charges if you kept the mortgage for all of the next three decades.
That’s a tempting offer, but don’t do it if the down payment itself will leave you strapped for cash, you’ll need a lot of money to fix up the new house, or you don’t have an amount equal to at least six months’ or a year’s salary socked away to pay the bills if you or your spouse lose a job or run into unexpected big expenses.
* * *
DEAR DAVE: My husband and I contacted an estate planner about creating the type of basic living trust that you often recommend. He said that forming a trust and putting our house into it would be a good idea, but that we should also create a “pour-over” will. Is a pour-over necessary, or is he just trying to pad his profits by selling something we don’t need?
ANSWER: Some planners and attorneys recommend the use of a pour-over will, but others are adamantly against it.
The trust will allow your home and other assets it contains to quickly pass to your heirs without going through the long and costly probate process. A pour-over will is sort of a backup: It states that any items that were purposely or inadvertently omitted from the trust also may automatically pass to the trust — in other words, “poured over.”
A pour-over often includes a provision stating that, in the unlikely event that some or all of the trust is ruled invalid, distribution of your assets will be made under the same terms as stated in the invalid trust.
The problem with pour-overs is that, in most states, assets that are poured into the trust after you die are still subject to probate proceedings. So, while items that you put into the trust today will still quickly go to your heirs, the trust itself often can’t be dissolved until probate for the remaining items has been completed. That can be an inconvenience for your heirs, as well as for the person you have named to distribute your assets.
