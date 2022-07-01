An influential public-policy group thinks that Congress should consider allowing home sellers to keep more profits away from the IRS.
DEAR DAVE: Considering the fact that home prices have skyrocketed several years in a row, is there a chance that Congress might raise the amount of profit that homeowners can keep tax-free when they eventually sell?
ANSWER: No bill that would raise the exclusion on home-sale profits has formally been introduced on Capitol Hill, but a new report by an influential public-policy group provides a glimmer of hope that equity-rich owners will eventually get to keep more of their resale profits away from the clutches of the Internal Revenue Service.
Currently, the IRS allows single tax-filers to keep up to $250,000 of their home-sale profits tax-free, provided that the property has been their primary residence for two of the previous five years before the sale. Joint tax-filers can keep up to $500,000.
Those amounts haven’t been changed since they were instituted 25 years ago. That means that many sellers today are facing huge income-tax bills because the long run-up in home prices has pushed their resale profits well above the $250,000/$500,000 limits — especially if they have owned their home for several years or live in either of the red-hot coastal markets.
Recently, though, the Congressional Research Service (crsreports.congress.gov) — a policy group that is part of Congress itself and provides federal lawmakers with nonpartisan information and suggestions — issued a report that says our elected officials may want to revisit the existing tax-free limits on resale profits.
“Given concerns about recently rising housing prices and inflation in general,” it said, “policymakers may wish to reconsider” the current caps.
Still, homesellers shouldn’t expect any new tax relief soon. Most lawmakers will be too busy running for re-election and investigating last year’s attack on Capitol Hill throughout the fall, leaving them with little time to focus on other issues.
And, of course, all of them will be going home for their month-long summer break in August.
At best, a bill to raise the current tax-free limits on home profits probably wouldn’t be introduced until next year.
* * *
REAL ESTATE TRIVIA: The National Association of Realtors (www.nar.realtor) spent $44 million on federal lobbying efforts in 2021, according to government records compiled by research firm OpenSecrets.org. Only the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, at $66.4 million, spent more.
* * *
DEAR DAVE: I saw a brief TV report that said that home sales and prices have been soaring in Montana ever since Kevin Costner’s hit show “Yellowstone” began airing on the Paramount Network four years ago. Is this true?
ANSWER: Yes. The Western-themed drama often highlights the state’s majestic mountains, meandering rivers and sprawling ranches, which in turn has persuaded equity-rich homeowners in urban areas to sell and move to “Big Sky Country” or to purchase second homes there.
The pandemic, along with the growing ability of many workers to do their jobs from home, has also played a role in Montana’s real-estate boom. Many out-of-state buyers have been opting for remote ranches, big or small, where they can work without having face-to-face contact with others.
The median price of a single-family home in the popular resort and college town of Bozeman was below $500,000 shortly before the pandemic hit about two years ago. Now, the local realty board reports that it’s nearly $750,000 Many other Montana towns and cities have seen even larger percentage gains.
It’s worth noting that not all long-time Montana residents are welcoming the state’s cash-flush newcomers. They complain about growing traffic problems and that fast-rising home values and rents have made it even more difficult for themselves — or their offspring — to purchase a house or lease an apartment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.