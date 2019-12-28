Like rental-property owners in many other states, investors in the Land of Lincoln must now figure out how to deal with tenants in the wake of a new state law that legalizes recreational use of cannabis.
DEAR DAVE: I inherited an eight-unit apartment building outside of Chicago about two years ago and have always kept a strict “no smoking, no illegal drugs” policy there. But now, a law allowing recreational use of marijuana in Illinois will take effect on Jan. 1. Does this mean that I will have to allow my tenants to smoke dope in their individual units?
ANSWER: Not necessarily. Though you will no longer be able to prohibit your tenants from using marijuana, you can probably insist that that they get their high by eating pot-laced brownies or other edibles, using oils, or getting mellow by other means than smoking.
With the addition of Illinois, recreational use of marijuana will now be legal in 11 states and the District of Columbia in 2020. Thirty-three states already approve its use for medical purposes, and Cannabis Business Times magazine (www.cannabisbusinesstimes.com) reports that as many as 11 more states will either vote to legalize recreational use in 2020 or take initial steps in that direction.
I last wrote about the headaches that legalizing marijuana is causing landlords about 18 months ago. It’s one thing for someone to use pot in a single-family home that they own; it’s quite another when smoke, whether from tobacco or nontobacco sources, can easily waft into a neighbor’s unit on the other side of an adjoining wall, or if kids playing in a development’s common areas come in contact with the fumes.
Attorneys at the National Association of Realtors admit that landlords can’t prohibit the use of medical or recreational marijuana by their tenants in states where such usage is legal. But they generally can limit how the pot is consumed.
For example, a lease in a non-smoking building may still prohibit the tenant from “lighting up,” as long as the contract permits the use of cannabis oils, marijuana-laced edibles or other forms of non-smoking ingestion. Lease agreements should explicitly state the methods of use that are allowed on the premises.
As I wrote in that previous column, landlord-tenant laws involving the use of marijuana are changing fast. There are still a lot of gray areas, and current laws not only vary from state to state but, in many cases, from one city to the next.
You and other rental-property owners should contact your local apartment association for details about what laws govern your area. You can find the nearest chapter by calling the National Apartment Association (1-703-518-6141) or by visiting its www.naahq.org website.
Tenants with questions about marijuana laws should contact their local rent board or similar agency.
* * *
REAL ESTATE TRIVIA: Values of long-vacant warehouses in downtown Los Angeles and other parts of California have soared since the state legalized the recreational use of marijuana three years ago, as developers and other investors seek large buildings to establish massive indoor “grow houses.”
* * *
DEAR DAVE: Is it true that the top floors of the Empire State Building were once considered as a possible landing spot for blimps?
ANSWER: Yes, although some historians believe in was more of a marketing ploy than a serious plan. The idea was scuttled for good after the Hindenburg blew up in nearby Lakehurst, New Jersey, in 1936.
* * *
DEAR DAVE: We have had our current mortgage for four years. Our bank has always sent us a printed monthly mortgage statement, and we have always mailed the payment back within a few days. But last month, we never got the statement and subsequently failed to get our payment out before the deadline. Now the bank wants to charge us a $105 late fee. Is this legal, considering that it’s the bank’s fault we weren’t notified that the payment was due?
ANSWER: Sorry, but the lender has the right to charge a late fee even though you didn’t receive your usual notice that the monthly payment was due.
Every mortgage contract includes a provision that allows the lender to charge a penalty if a payment isn’t received by its due date. But the contracts rarely require the bank to send out a monthly statement, although some do so as a courtesy to their borrowers.
Several lenders over the past few years have stopped mailing out paper statements to cut costs, while others are relying solely on the internet to send out monthly reminders.
Your letter suggests that you have a good payment history, so you should contact your bank’s customer service department immediately and ask if it will remove last month’s late payment from your record and waive the $105 penalty.
Many lenders will provide a one-time waiver for customers with solid payment records like yours, but other borrowers can’t expect such a favor if they have made other late payments in the past.
* * *
Our booklet “Straight Talk About Living Trusts” explains how even low- and middle-income homeowners can now reap the same benefits that creating an inexpensive trust once provided only to the wealthiest families. For a copy, send $4 and a self-addressed, stamped envelope to D. Myers/Trust, P.O. Box 2960, Culver City, CA 90231-2960. Net proceeds will be donated to the American Red Cross.
©2019 Cowles Syndicate Inc.
All Rights Reserved
