DEAR DAVE: We bought a window air conditioner earlier this year. Do we have to remove it now that the weather is getting cooler, and we won’t need to use it until next year?
ANSWER: I get this type of question every year, as the sun sets upon summer and the cold starts creeping in.
You probably don’t need to hassle with the onerous task of removing your window air conditioner and then resealing the spot where it is now. That’s because most modern window conditioners are built to withstand colder weather, so they don’t have to be removed when outside temperatures begin to drop.
It’s worth noting, though, that experts say that taking the unit out — or at least protecting its exterior with a weather-resistant cover — will prolong its life.
Whether you leave the unit in the window or take it out, clean or change its filter one more time before shutting it down for the season and also clean its coils. And if the box has an internal water tank, drain it before you put it away. Your owner’s manual may have additional tips.
With autumn here, it’s also a good time to inspect the exterior of your home and perform some basic maintenance chores to prepare it for the colder months ahead.
Start from the ground up. Check your driveway, porch and foundation for cracks and fill any that you find with the inexpensive crack-filling liquids or paste that are sold at most hardware and home-improvement stores.
Mice and other small critters that normally live outside during the warm months like to move inside when it turns cold, so make sure to fill any small holes near the bottom of your home and cover any larger gaps with heavy-duty hardware cloth.
Moving upward, check the exterior paint for any peeling or blistering — a sign that it may have worn-out its useful life. If you don’t take care of such problems now, the painted siding itself will become exposed to the elements and could lead to costly repairs later.
Check the caulking around windows, doors and any opening where wires or pipes enter the house. If necessary, re-caulk those areas to prevent heat from escaping from the inside and driving up your utility bills.
Use a hand broom or trough to clean leaves and other debris from your rain gutters and downspouts, flush any remaining residue out with a garden hose, check the joints that hold the system together, and tighten any loose clamps or screws to keep it firmly attached to the roof and walls.
Of course, you also need to ensure that your roof is in good shape. You can give it a cursory visual inspection by climbing a ladder and using binoculars, but the chore is usually best left to a roofing professional. Either way, any missing or faulty shingles or tiles will need to be repaired or replaced to help prevent water damage when the rains come again.
* * *
REAL ESTATE TRIVIA: Though many people call an early autumn heatwave an “Indian Summer,” the beloved Old Farmer’s Almanac says that it’s a misnomer. An “official” Indian Summer can only come between St. Martin’s Day, Nov. 11, and Nov. 20 — just enough time for farmers to make one last stab at harvesting their standing crops.
* * *
DEAR DAVE: What are “long-live parts”?
ANSWER: It’s a legal term that some sellers use to attest to the structural quality of their home, such as the property’s foundation or load-bearing walls. It may prevent them from liability if other parts of the house — a water heater, dishwasher or other limited-life items — break down after the sale closes.
* * *
DEAR DAVE: We recently bought a two-bedroom home. It’s kind of small but has a pretty large unfinished basement. If we want to convert the basement into a guest bedroom or a rec room, would we have to get a building permit to do the work?
ANSWER: It depends on where you live and the extent of the work that would be involved.
Most cities and counties don’t require a homeowner to get a permit to remodel a basement or attic if the conversion involves basic changes, such as painting or paneling.
You will, however, almost certainly need to get one if you are adding, say, new electrical outlets or plumbing.
Some municipalities also require homeowners to insulate their basement or attic if they plan to convert it for a different use. Contact the local building department for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.