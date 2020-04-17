There are several steps that owners and renters can take to keep their utility bills as low as possible if the COVID-19 virus is forcing them to spend more time inside their home.
DEAR DAVE: My husband and I were ordered by our employers to work from home until the coronavirus gets under control, which is kind of cool because we get to spend more time with our kids. The problem is, our utility bills have gone way up because we now both live and work here. What can we do?
ANSWER: I understand your problem. Millions of families have seen their utility bills skyrocket after stay-at-home orders were enacted across the nation, leaving many homeowners struggling to keep their house warm, their water running and their lights turned on during the COVID-19 pandemic.
To lessen your financial burden, start by contacting the companies that provide your gas, electric, water and other services. Many are willing to temporarily suspend bills now or offer other types of financial relief.
Focus on what you can do in your own home to keep your energy and water costs as low as possible. Try to keep your thermostat at around 68 degrees, even if means wearing a sweater or jacket while working at your desk or dining-room table.
Make sure that you turn off lights in a room when you or your loved ones leave it. This is especially important for parents who now have a kid learning from home because most public schools are closed: It’s easy for a child or young teenager to forget to turn off a light, TV or video console after spending a day attending online classes or playing games to unwind.
Similarly, make sure to kill your “energy vampires.” Unused lamps, or even the cellphone you might plug into the wall to charge overnight, can ramp-up your bills if they are still connected to an outlet even when they are no longer in use.
Turn off your coffeemaker after you have had your cup or two of morning Joe. Many, like mine, have an automated warming pad that keeps the coffee hot for an hour or two after brewing is finished, which energy-monitoring firm Sense (www.sense.com) claims can add an extra $5 each month to your utility bills.
It costs next to nothing to shut the warming pad down and instead reheat your cup of java in a microwave, Sense reports.
And finally, make sure that you have swapped out your old-fashioned incandescent light bulbs with energy-saving LED bulbs.
The LED bulbs can trim your monthly electric bill by 75% or more, according to the federally run Energy Star website (www.energystar.gov) reports, saving you a lot of money in both monthly and long-term costs because they provide as much light as conventional bulbs at a much lower cost and will last much longer.
* * *
REAL ESTATE TRIVIA: Energystar.gov provides several other tips to save money on utilities and includes a feature that allows you to create a customized “energy profile” of your home to help discover ways to cut down on gas and electric bills.
* * *
DEAR DAVE: What does it mean when a mortgage loan is advertised “at par”?
ANSWER: A par rate is the rate on a loan to a borrower who does not want to pay any upfront points. A point is prepaid interest, with each point equal to 1% of the total loan amount.
For example, one nationwide lender was recently offering 30-year fixed-rate loans at 3.1% to borrowers who were willing to pay one point in advance. The par rate for a loan that involved no points was a bit higher, at 3.4%.
* * *
DEAR MR. MYERS: My wife and I recently gave $12,000 to our daughter to help her with the down payment on her first home. Can we deduct this amount on the federal 2020 tax return that we will fill out next year? Also, will our daughter owe taxes on the money that we gave her?
ANSWER: No, you and your spouse cannot deduct the $12,000 on your next tax return because gifts to an individual are not deductible. But fortunately, your daughter won’t owe any taxes on the money because the Internal Revenue Service doesn’t tax most gifts the way that it does earnings from a job or business.
Current IRS rules allow a taxpayer to give away up to $15,000 per year to any individual without triggering any immediate tax consequences.
Because you are married, you could have written a check for up to $15,000 to your daughter and your spouse could have written another check for the same amount. Even though the two checks combined would have totaled $30,000, no taxes would be owed.
* * *
Our booklet “Straight Talk About Living Trusts” explains how creating an inexpensive trust can allow your heirs to inherit your home and other assets quickly instead of suffering through the long and costly probate process. For a copy, send $4 and a self-addressed, stamped envelope to D. Myers/Trust, P.O. Box 4405, Culver City CA 90231-4405. Net proceeds this month will be donated to the national Meals on Wheels program to help keep seniors fed during the pandemic.
©2020 Cowles Syndicate Inc.
All Rights Reserved
