Filing a lien against someone can be easy, but it’s a useless endeavor if it isn’t done properly.

DEAR DAVE: I designed a website for a guy who was planning to start his own business, and we signed a contract that called for him to pay me $4,000 for the work. He paid me $1,000 up-front, and I completed the job, but then he stiffed me for the remaining $3,000 because he decided not to start the business. Can I file a lien against his house to collect the $3,000 that he still owes me?

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.