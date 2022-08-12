Most people like the summertime, but few enjoy sharing it with pesky six-legged visitors.
DEAR DAVE: I love summertime, but it is being ruined this year because ants are invading our house. They especially like the kitchen and our two bathrooms. We have tried every kind of bug spray known to man, but none of them were very effective. What else can we do to combat these pests?
ANSWER: Most homeowners don’t know it, but many entomologists and similar experts discourage the use of store-bought sprays. As you have learned, many of them are ineffective against serious infestations or their results wear off quickly. Some also contain chemicals that can be harmful to humans and pets.
Still, there are some simple but effective steps you can take to get rid of the little buggers.
Keep all of your food, especially those that have lots of sugar, in airtight plastic containers rather than in their original packaging. Quickly clean up any spills — especially if it’s something like soda, syrup or honey — because the six-legged little suckers adore sugary liquids and will lead other members of their colony to the source of the sweet treats.
Many species of ants like damp areas in and around a home to build new colonies, so keep a watchful eye on showers, windows, your basement and the like. The common Carpenter ant likes to burrow through wood that has been damaged by water or mold, so make any needed repairs to leaky windows or moistened doors or walls immediately to keep such problems from getting worse fast.
Most experts say that inexpensive ant bait traps can be more effective than sprays because ants will carry the bait back to their colony and share it with their friends, potentially killing them all. Just make sure that the traps cannot be reached by children or swallowed by Fido or Fluffy.
It’s also worth noting that many types of indoor houseplants attract aphids or other small insects, which feed on the plants and then excrete a clear, sweet honeydew that ants really like. Regularly wipe each plant’s leaves clean to eliminate this food source and consider placing those little insect-control “spikes” in the soil to help prevent future ant attacks.
* * *
REAL ESTATE TRIVIA: The average cost to hire a professional ant exterminator is $150, according to contractor-referral giant HomeAdvisor.com, but can sometimes reach about $500 annually if regular treatments are needed over the course of the year.
* * *
DEAR DAVE: I went to my cousin’s outdoor wedding at his farm in Kentucky a few weeks back. A few days before the ceremony, I saw two of his friends burying what appeared to be a bottle of booze outside his barn. When I asked the men what they were doing, one of them simply said, “It’s a tradition, son,” and left it at that. As a city dweller, I was too embarrassed to ask any more questions. What is this “tradition” all about?
ANSWER: It’s a rather quaint custom that dates back hundreds of years and is still observed by some, mostly Southerners who are planning an outdoor wedding on a farm or ranch.
The two men that you saw digging didn’t really follow the “rules.” According to bourbon-loving website sourmash.com: “the tradition states that if you bury a bottle of Kentucky Bourbon exactly one month before your wedding date, it won’t rain on your special day and you’ll have good fortune as a married couple. The bride and groom should bury the full bottle together, upside down at the wedding site or their new home together.”
The bottle should then be unearthed on the wedding day — rain or shine — and shared with family and friends.
* * *
DEAR DAVE: Is it true that some universities and colleges rent out their dorm rooms to the public at really cheap prices in the summer, when students have gone home for a few months?
ANSWER: Yes, many schools — both in the U.S. and abroad — offer to rent their dorm rooms out for several days, weeks or even a few months to the public after their students have gone home for the summer. Some even offer shorter-term rentals during the spring or winter breaks.
It’s a great way for vacationers to save money, sometimes even more than half the cost of renting a comparable hotel room in the same area. Many offer regular maid service, gym or pool privileges, or other types of amenities. Some even provide free or discounted meal service in the school’s cafeteria.
As a bonus, you might not even have to pay for a rental car because most colleges and universities are served by good public-transit services within a short walk of their campus.
If you have a particular city or town in mind that you’d like to visit, look up the names of schools in the area on the internet and contact them to see if they offer such rental programs. One of the largest internet companies that specializes in renting overseas dorm rooms at cut-rate prices is UniversityRooms.com.
