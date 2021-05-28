Some internet websites and nonprofit groups provide free or low-cost forms and services that make “end-of-life” plans easier.
DEAR DAVE: I’m finally getting around to writing my will, but I can’t afford to hire an attorney or estate planner to help me. Are there any internet websites that offer free fill-in-the-blanks forms?
ANSWER: Sure. One of the best, according to experts at the AARP (www.aarp.org), is FreeWill.com — a website that’s funded by hundreds of nonprofit organizations from across the nation.
Because inheritance laws vary from one state to the next, FreeWill offers will documents that are tailored to each user’s specific area of residence. As a bonus, it also offers a free form to establish a health care directive (which spells out your wishes for your future medical care and treatment if you eventually can no longer make those decisions yourself) and a power-of-attorney form that lets someone you trust handle your finances and related matters if you aren’t able to perform them.
It even provides a free computer program to create a revocable living trust, which can spare your selected heirs the time, money and heartache that is involved in most probate cases.
Of course, if you had some extra cash, it would be better to have such documents prepared by a professional. The nearest office of the federally funded Legal Services Corp. (www.lsc.gov; 202-295-1500), commonly referred to as Legal Aid, may be able to prepare the paperwork for free or refer you to a low-cost provider.
One more note: Because requirements for writing and witnessing a will or related documents vary, you must follow your area’s local and state statutes precisely to help ensure that your will, trust and the like can be legally enforced.
REAL ESTATE TRIVIA: Only about 42% of U.S. adults currently have estate-planning documents, such as a will or living trust, according to a survey by Caring.com. The figure is even lower for those with children under the age of 18, with just 36% having an end-of-life plan in place.
DEAR DAVE: Can I take a tax-deduction for the rent I pay for my new apartment?
ANSWER: Probably not. The Internal Revenue Service generally prohibits people from claiming any type of write-off for a property that they do not own. There are a few exceptions to the IRS rules. For example, if you live in an apartment or rental house and use it for a trade or business — or if your employer insists that you work from home because of the lingering pandemic — you may be able to deduct a portion of the rent from your taxes. The amount you could deduct would be based on how many square feet of the property is used to make money rather than for personal use, whether you own the place or rent it. Visit www.irs.gov for more information.
Our booklet, “Straight Talk about Living Trusts,” explains how even low- and middle-income homeowners can now reap the same benefits that creating an inexpensive trust once provided only to the wealthiest families. For a copy, send $4 and a self-addressed, stamped envelope to D. Myers/Trust, P.O. Box 4405, Culver City, CA 90231-4405. Net proceeds will be donated to the American Red Cross. Send questions to that same address, and we’ll try to respond in a future column.
