DEAR DAVE: My wife passed away a month ago after a long illness, but I would like to stay in our home because it has so many great memories and I can easily make the monthly payments from my Social Security benefits and pension. We bought our house 11 years ago, with a loan that was in both of our names. If the bank finds out that my wife has passed, could it demand that the house be sold or the loan balance be immediately paid in a lump sum?

ANSWER: I’m sorry about the loss of your loved one. Though it’s little consolation, you don’t have to worry about the bank foreclosing on the loan or demanding that its outstanding balance be paid immediately.

