Canceling a little-used credit account may seem like a good idea, but it can hurt those who hope to get a mortgage soon.
DEAR DAVE: We are planning to buy our first home this spring. Could we improve our credit score and qualify for a better interest rate if we cut up two or three of the credit cards that we never use?
ANSWER: Maybe, but think twice before hauling out the scissors. Though canceling unused cards might seem like a no-brainer, doing so can lower your credit score in the short term and thus force you to settle for a higher mortgage rate when you hit the house-hunting trail.
The same is true for current owners who hope to soon refinance.
Why? Because your credit score is partly based on what bankers call your “credit-utilization ratio” — the amount of available credit that you’re using. You can calculate your current ratio by totaling all of your credit-card balances, dividing the figure by the total borrowing limits on the cards, and then multiplying that figure by 100.
To illustrate, say that you have four credit cards. Each one has a credit limit of $5,000, for a combined limit of $20,000. The unpaid balance on two of them totals $4,000, but the other two have a balance of zero because you never use them anymore.
Your utilization ratio would be 20% ($4,000 divided by $20,000 equals 0.20; 0.20 multiplied by 100 equals 20).
Most lenders offer the best rates and larger loan amounts to borrowers with a ratio of less than 30%, so your current 20% ratio would help put you in a good position to obtain the best loan rate and terms.
Now, let’s instead say that you decide to close your two zero-balance cards and give up the combined $10,000 in available credit that comes with them. Cutting your borrowing power in half would double your utilization rate to 40% ($4,000 divided by the new, lower $10,000 limit equals 0.40). The higher ratio could then require that you pay a higher rate, accept a smaller loan or both.
Talk to your lender or mortgage broker to determine whether it would be wise to close some of your accounts. If you’re told that such cancellations won’t adversely impact your loan application, it would probably be best to first close the ones that charge an annual fee: After all, paying money each year for a card that you never use is like throwing dollar bills out of the window.
REAL ESTATE TRIVIA: America’s 128 million households carried an average credit-card debt of $7,849 near the end of last year, according to financial website wallethub.com. That was down from $8,798 the previous year, in part because consumers cut their spending as the COVID-19 pandemic began to spread.
DEAR DAVE: Did the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development follow through with its plan to extend housing-discrimination protection to the LGBTQ community?
ANSWER: Yes. In a landmark decision, HUD recently announced that it would use provisions of the federal Fair Housing Act of 1968 to prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. The move effectively expands civil rights protections to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and “queer” Americans seeking housing and housing-related services.
Previously, HUD only used the Act to ban such discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status or national origin.
DEAR DAVE: My husband and I are getting divorced, and he has agreed to deed his half-interest in our longtime home to me. If our lender finds out about our plans, could it require that the mortgage be paid in a lump sum immediately because the loan to purchase our house was taken out jointly?
ANSWER: No. Under the federal Garn-St. Germain Depository Institutions Act, lenders are prohibited from demanding a lump-sum payment for the outstanding balance of a mortgage simply because two joint borrowers get divorced. The same protection is afforded to a joint borrower who loses a spouse.
Realize, though, that you could lose your Garn-St. Germain rights if you don’t keep making the required monthly payments after your divorce is finalized.
Should you miss one or two, the lender may be able to demand that you immediately pay the loan balance in full or sell the property at a foreclosure auction.
