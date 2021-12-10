Developers are building bigger and bigger new houses, making it even more difficult for millions of Americans to purchase their first home.
DEAR DAVE: We are first-time buyers, but all of the new homes in our area (which we really like) are too big for our needs, and their prices are too high for us to afford. How come builders aren’t building smaller “starter” homes anymore?
ANSWER: They are, but you’ll probably need to look elsewhere to find them or settle for a smaller, older home or condominium if you insist on remaining in your current area.
The size of newly built homes in the U.S. averaged 2,541 square feet in the third quarter of this year, according to the Census Bureau. The figure has steadily been rising, in part because the long drop in mortgage rates that began a few years ago has made it easier for many buyers to buy bigger houses.
It’s a trend that many experts say will continue for the foreseeable future. “Going forward we expect home size to increase again, given a shift in consumer preferences for more space due to the increased use and roles of homes — for work, for study — in the post-COVID-19 environment,” says Robert Dietz, chief economist for the National Association of Home Builders (www.nahb.org).
Unfortunately, that trend will further tighten the vice on first-time buyers like you. The number of for-sale “starter” homes, which the National Association of Realtors (www.nar.realtor) defines as properties with fewer than 1,850 square feet, had already plummeted by more than half over the past five years.
There were only 300,000 of such homes for sale nationwide at the end of the third quarter, NAR reports, and the median price of them was up a hefty 11% from the year before.
REAL ESTATE TRIVIA: A recent survey of U.S. developers conducted by NAHB found that key building materials — especially lumber, appliances, glass and prefabricated doors — have reached their lowest levels in history. The shortage has added several months to the construction process and more than $36,000 to the cost of a new single-family home.
DEAR DAVE: How long will the bankruptcy I filed a few years ago stay on my credit record?
ANSWER: If you filed Chapter 7 — often called a “straight” bankruptcy because no money is repaid to any creditors — it will stay on your record for 10 years from the date of the filing.
If you instead filed Chapter 11, which requires that at least some of the debt is paid back, it’ll stay on your credit record for seven years from the filing date.
DEAR DAVE: My husband and I are getting divorced. He is a dentist and makes a lot more money than I do, and says that he would like to keep our longtime home. He promises to make all of the future mortgage payments if I agree to sign a “quitclaim deed” that would give my half-interest in the home to him. This seems like a reasonable plan to me and would allow both of us to avoid messy and expensive divorce proceedings. What do you think of this idea?
ANSWER: Frankly, “not much.”
I don’t know how much you trust your soon-to-be ex, or how contentious your divorce may eventually become.
For legal purposes, though, the lender on the home that you and your spouse currently share can hold you personally liable for the entire balance of the mortgage if it goes unpaid. You and your spouse each cosigned for the loan, which means that you must pay the entire bill if he cannot or will not pay it later.
Signing a quitclaim deed would not be some sort of a legal panacea. It would simply mean that you would give up all your legal interest in the property but still be liable for its future payments.
In a worst-case scenario, the quitclaim would cede your half-interest in the home to your husband, allow him to stop making the monthly payments, and then permit the lender to insist that you continue making regular installments on a house that you no longer own.
If the bank must eventually foreclose, it would leave a scar on your credit record that would last for several years.
Your letter states that your husband is a dentist and earns “a lot more money” than you do, so he should try to refinance the current mortgage in his name only. Doing so would sever your own financial ties to both the home and the bank.
Of course, the simplest solution would be to sell. The lender would be paid from the sale proceeds, you wouldn’t have to worry about future loan payments, and any profit that’s left could be split however you and your newly minted ex agree.
If anyone needs to consult a good divorce attorney today, it’s you.
