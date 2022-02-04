Regulators say increasing a key lending rate would help keep a lid on inflation.
DEAR DAVE: I have recently seen several reports that the Federal Reserve Board may start raising interest rates to fight inflation. Do you think this will really happen? And why would raising rates curb inflation when it would seem like it would only make things worse?
ANSWER: It’s not a matter of whether the rate-setting Fed will raise rates, but when, by how much and how often.
The Fed’s chief weapon to combat inflation is to raise its so-called federal funds rate, which is the rate at which commercial banks borrow and lend their excess reserves to each other overnight. The rate was slashed to near-zero about two years ago to keep the economy afloat as the pandemic took hold, and mortgage rates subsequently fell to historic lows.
Now, though, inflation has been rising as the economy gains traction. The consumer price index was up 7% in December from a year earlier, to its highest level in 40 years.
By raising interest rates, the Fed can slow borrowing and economic expansion to keep inflation from soaring out of control.
Fed officials signaled in late January that they’re willing to raise rates starting in March, likely by one-quarter of 1%. If mortgage rates soon followed suit, the increase would add about $28 a month to the cost of a 30-year, $200,000 fixed-rate loan.
Most economists say that at least two or three more quarter-point increases will be coming later this year.
* * *
REAL ESTATE TRIVIA: The prospect of higher rates could start the peak spring home-buying season a bit earlier than usual, some real estate analysts say, as buyers rush into the market to beat the expected rate hikes.
* * *
DEAR DAVE: I already own my own home, but now I would like to begin investing in rental real estate. I can’t afford to buy an existing rental property, so I am thinking about buying a small piece of less-expensive raw land. Would it be a good investment?
ANSWER: I get asked that question often, usually from first-time investors like you. And my response is almost always the same: With rare exception, undeveloped land is almost always a poor investment choice.
For starters, raw land doesn’t generate any rental income to help offset a buyer’s mortgage payments, property-tax bills and related carrying costs. Your letter states that you “can’t afford to buy an existing rental property,” so you can imagine the pickle that you would find yourself in if the monthly bills start piling up but you didn’t have the money to pay them.
In addition, raw land cannot be “depreciated” — an important tax benefit that only investors can use if their property provides at least a modicum amount of rental income.
Buying raw land is also a risky proposition, because the resale market for such properties is typically thin. You won’t make much money but could lose a lot of it if sellers outnumber buyers when you eventually put the property back up for sale.
You should probably postpone your real-estate investment plans until you have saved enough to make a down-payment on a rental house, duplex or small apartment building that will generate some monthly cash flow rather than buying an undeveloped parcel that will likely leave your bank account more barren than the raw land itself.
* * *
DEAR DAVE: A young couple made a full-price offer on our home about three weeks ago, with a contingency that they could get a 30-year, fixed-rate loan for 3.3% or less. We accepted their offer, but now they say that the recent rise in rates has made them unable to get the loan and that they want their $11,000 deposit back. Our real estate agent says that there are still lots of banks willing to make loans at a 3.3% interest rate, and he says that we should not return the deposit or (as an alternative) consider filing a breach-of-contract lawsuit against the buyers. What do you think we should do?
ANSWER: I would return the couple’s deposit and simply put your house back up for sale.
Your sales agent was correct when he told you that many lenders are still offering 30-year mortgage rates that are below 3.3%. But your agent doesn’t know everything that the buyers’ prospective lender does: A recent loss of a job, unexpected medical bills or other factors that can scuttle buyers’ plans and prevent them from getting a mortgage that they thought that they could just a month or so ago.
The contingency that they included in the original purchase offer will probably let them cancel the sale and require that you return their deposit.
Sure, you might be able to successfully sue the buyers for breach-of-contract and force them to complete the purchase. But in reality, the money that you would spend on a lawyer and the time it would take to have a judge finally render a verdict probably wouldn’t justify your efforts.
Considering the fact that there’s no guarantee that you’d win the suit, your best move now would likely be to return the reluctant buyers’ deposit and then place your home back up for sale. Your letter states that the buyers offered full price for your home, so that might be a sign that you would get even more if the local housing market stays strong.
* * *
Our booklet, “Straight Talk About Living Trusts,” explains how even low- and middle-income homeowners can now reap the same benefits that creating an inexpensive trust once provided only to the wealthiest families. For a copy, send $4 and a self-addressed, stamped envelope to D. Myers/Trust, P.O. Box 4405, Culver City, CA 90231-4405. Net proceeds will be donated to the American Red Cross.
©2022 Cowles
Syndicate Inc.
All Rights Reserved
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.