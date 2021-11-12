A growing number of homeowners are replacing their yards with artificial grass to slash their maintenance costs, save time and add to their property’s value.
DEAR DAVE: Our front yard looks pretty crummy, with bald spots in some areas and lots of weeds in others. My wife and I are getting too old to constantly maintain it, and the cost of watering the lawn keeps going up. We don’t have the money in our limited budget to hire a professional landscaper to restore the grass and then hire a gardener to regularly mow it. What would it cost to replace the yard with artificial grass?
ANSWER: It might not be as expensive as you think. And over the long run, you might actually offset the upfront cost of installing the artificial grass by slashing your water bill and ongoing maintenance expenses.
Many states and water companies, especially those in drought-prone areas, are even offering tax credits or cash rebates to homeowners who replace their thirsty natural-grass lawns with synthetic ones.
Today’s artificial grass has been vastly improved since it first gained nationwide attention when it was introduced as “AstroTurf” in 1966 at baseball’s then-new Houston Astrodome. It’s much softer, more resilient to constant wear-and-tear, and looks great no matter the season.
Realty website HouseLogic.com reports that artificial grass costs between $5 and $20 per square foot, installed, depending on its style, quality and other factors. The average price is $12.50, which works out to $6,250 to cover a 500-square-foot yard.
That might seem like a big upfront expense. But by eliminating the annual cost of watering and other typical maintenance expenses, real estate data provider CoreLogic says, you’ll recoup the $6,250 in about seven years and then save hundreds of dollars each year thereafter.
You can find lots of useful information, including a list of rebate programs offered in most areas, by visiting the website that’s operated by the Association of Synthetic Grass Installers at www.asgi.us/consumers.htm.
* * *
REAL ESTATE TRIVIA: A survey of 1,250 agents conducted by the National Association of Realtors (realtor.org.) found that grass is the most important landscaping element that adds value to a home, followed by trees and flowers. About 24% said that poor landscaping cuts 10% off a property’s market value, but a staggering 40% believe it can whack 20% or even more than 30% off its eventual sales price.
* * *
DEAR DAVE: A home in our area is advertised as having a “granny flat.” What is it?
ANSWER: It’s a space dedicated for the use of relatives, visitors, nannies or others to live either part-time or full-time in (or on) the property. In many parts of the country, they’re called “in-law space” or an “in-law apartment.”
Granny flats can take any number of forms. Some are simply finished basements or attics, often with their own small bathroom and cooking facilities. Others are converted garages or a freestanding (often prefabricated) tiny house behind the primary residence.
* * *
DEAR DAVE: My wife and I created the type of basic living trust that you often recommend so that our home and other assets can pass quickly to our heirs after we die instead of going through the expensive probate court process. Do we have to give copies of the trust document to each heir now, or can we just put the original in our bank safe deposit box and let the heirs read it later?
ANSWER: A trust, unlike a will, is considered a “private letter” that is not open to public scrutiny. You can certainly give copies of the trust to your kids, but you’re under no moral or legal obligation to do so.
As I wrote earlier this year to another reader, you can put a copy into your safe deposit box but do NOT put the original document in there. That’s because, after both you and your spouse pass away, the bank will automatically seal the box until your successor-trustee or executor can prove that he or she has the right to access it. That can lead to long and costly delays, and your heirs will have to wait several months or even years to get their share of the inheritance.
Instead, keep the original trust document or will at your attorney’s office or someplace else where your trust’s successor trustee or will’s executor can easily get to it without having to jump through a bunch of legal hoops.
* * *
Our booklet, “Straight Talk about Living Trusts,” provides the information readers need to determine whether forming an inexpensive trust to avoid long and costly Probate proceedings would be a good idea based on their individual circumstances. For a copy, send $4 and a self-addressed, stamped envelope to D. Myers/Trust, P.O. Box 4405, Culver City, CA 90231-4405. Net proceeds are donated to the American Red Cross.
