Many parents believe that adding underage offspring to the title of their house will make it easier to settle their estate after they die. Nice thought; lousy idea.
DEAR DAVE: I am a single mother with an 8-year-old son. Would it make sense to put him on the title to my house so that we would own the property as joint tenants? By doing so, I’m thinking that he would automatically inherit my half of the house if I died, and his deadbeat dad wouldn’t get anything.
ANSWER: Your heart may be in the right place, but listing your young son as a joint tenant on the title to your home is a really bad idea.
Although many states permit a minor to hold title as a joint tenant, most also prohibit a child from conveying that title to someone else. So, if you named your 8-year-old as a joint tenant and then decided to sell or refinance before he reaches legal age, you might have to go through the costly and time-consuming task of getting a court-approved guardian to protect his interest in the house. You probably couldn’t act as your child’s own guardian because your status as a co-owner would create a conflict of interest.
You obviously need to draw up a will that names a guardian for your son, if you haven’t already done so. It might even make sense to form a living trust, naming your son as the beneficiary and an adult as your successor trustee to oversee your assets if you die before your boy turns legal age. Consult both a lawyer and an estate planner for details.
DEAR DAVE: I am buying my first house and followed your advice to have the property reviewed by a professional home inspector. Her report said that the house is “physically sound,” but states that she “does not warrant that the property is free of termites or other pests” and that I should hire a separate inspector to look for such problems. Isn’t looking for damage caused by pests part of her job?
ANSWER: No. General home inspectors, like the one you hired, do not look for damage caused by termites or other wood-destroying agents. The job is usually left to a separate, licensed pest control specialist.
Damage caused by termites and the like can be extremely hard to spot, but expensive to repair. That’s why many lenders will not issue a loan on a home until it has been examined by a qualified expert.
Such an inspection typically costs between $50 and $90, according to the Federal Reserve Board, but can run much higher based on the size of the property or other factors. It’s money well spent if it helps you to avoid purchasing a property with a serious pest problem.
DEAR DAVE: We are going to buy a new house, but we would also like to keep our current home and rent it to tenants. If we rent the home out and our lender finds out, could the bank force us to pay the loan off in a lump sum because we no longer live there?
ANSWER: Probably not. Most mortgage lenders require that a borrower live in his or her home for the first six months or a year after the sale closes. But, you have apparently lived in the property several years, so I doubt you have anything to worry about.
Still, you should be on the safe side. Haul out your copy of your original loan contract and read all the fine print. Call the bank for a duplicate if you can’t find your own copy.
In the unlikely event that you are among the few borrowers who must pay their loan immediately if they move out, there’s a chance the lender will waive this requirement if you have a good payment record. Another option would be to refinance your mortgage through one of the many institutions that make loans on rentals.
