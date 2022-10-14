Many parents believe that adding underage offspring to the title of their house will make it easier to settle their estate after they die. Nice thought; lousy idea.

DEAR DAVE: I am a single mother with an 8-year-old son. Would it make sense to put him on the title to my house so that we would own the property as joint tenants? By doing so, I’m thinking that he would automatically inherit my half of the house if I died, and his deadbeat dad wouldn’t get anything.

Our booklet, “Straight Talk About Living Trusts,” explains how even low- and middle-income homeowners can now reap the same benefits that creating an inexpensive trust once provided only to the wealthiest families. For a copy, send $4 and a self-addressed, stamped envelope to D. Myers/Trust, P.O. Box 4405, Culver City, CA 90231-4405. Net proceeds will be donated to the American Red Cross. ©2022 Cowles Syndicate Inc. All Rights Reserved

