Hundreds of different species of plants and other vegetation can sicken or even kill dogs, cats and horses.
DEAR DAVE: We recently went to our local nursery and wanted to purchase several azaleas to replant in our backyard. The clerk who helped us asked if we have any dogs or cats (we have two of each) because the flowers can be toxic to them if they are eaten. Is this true?
ANSWER: Yes, it’s true. The colorful and popular plant is among hundreds of species of flowers, shrubs and other vegetation that the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says can be poisonous when ingested by dogs, cats or horses.
A complete list of toxic and nontoxic plants can be found at www.aspca.org/toxic. Many of the potentially deadly ones can be found at millions of homes across the nation, from the beautiful azaleas and majestic birds of paradise to the showy wisterias and sword-leaved yucca.
If your pooches or cats have a penchant for eating things that they shouldn’t, your safest bet would be to remove any of the dangerous plants you find on the ASPCA’s list and replace them with nontoxic ones. An alternative would be to put small wire fencing around the exterior of the potentially dangerous plants and make sure the ones inside your home are in tall or hanging planters that your pets can’t reach.
* * *
REAL ESTATE TRIVIA: Rodent poisons and insecticides kept in a house or garage are the two biggest “in-home” killers of pets each year, according to the Humane Society of the United States (humanesociety.org).
* * *
DEAR DAVE: We have a traditional IRA and would like to use some of the account’s funds to make a downpayment on our first home. Does the IRS still allow such withdrawals without levying a tax penalty?
ANSWER: Yes, but there are limits on Uncle Sam’s generosity.
If you’re younger than 59 1/2 years old, any withdrawals you make from a conventional individual retirement account will usually result in a hefty 10% penalty.
However, the IRS will waive the penalty on up to $10,000 in withdrawals if you use the money to help buy or build your first home. The emphasis here is on “first.” The withdrawal exception is not provided to move-up buyers or to those who want to sell their existing home and purchase a smaller one.
I usually advise buyers that taking money out of their retirement accounts to make a down payment on a home is often a bad idea. It’s $10,000 less that they would have to grow and compound tax-free over time, which in turn could put a sizeable dent in their retirement lifestyle.
A better alternative may be to look at the low down-payment loans insured by the Federal Housing Administration (hud.gov/buying/loans; 1-800-569-4287), which can help get you into a home with as little as a 3.5% down payment.
Most active and retired military personnel qualify for a zero-down loan guaranteed by the Veterans Administration (benefits.va.gov; 1-877-827-3702).
Other options may include getting a loan or gift from your parents or other relatives, looking for a less-expensive home that would require a smaller down payment, or simply postponing your home-buying plans until you can save up more money to put down.
* * *
DEAR DAVE: What is a “smart bed”?
ANSWER: It’s a bed that uses various technologies to improve your sleep and, in top-of-the-line models, provides a variety of other creature comforts.
Some smart beds come with mobile apps that deliver information about your sleep straight to your smartphone. They show how well you snooze and can provide suggestions on how you can sleep even better.
Others come with fancy gizmos that can make simply lounging in bed a more enjoyable experience. They may include a high-definition TV screen that rises from the foot of the bed and then automatically retracts when it’s turned off, built-in Wi-Fi connectivity or a top-notch stereo system.
A few models even have a system that includes a quiet electric motor and hidden metal rails that are connected to the bedsheets: When you get up for the day, you just press a button and the bed will automatically make itself.
Not surprisingly, smart beds can be expensive. Most basic models start at around $2,000 or $2,500, but the price can easily top $5,000 or even more than $10,000 if you want lots of extra bells and whistles.
