Some homebuyers are offering an unusual type of financial incentive to sellers in order to make their offers stand out from competing bids.
DEAR DAVE: The market in our area is still hot, with multiple offers on most of the homes for sale. We have lost out on two full-price offers, so now our agent is suggesting that our next offer include a “closing guarantee” that would pay the sellers an extra $5,000 more if they accept our offer but we cannot close the transaction on the date that we scheduled. Would this be a good idea?
ANSWER: It could be, but only if you are sure that you have the needed financing already lined up and that any contingences (inspections, etc.) can be quickly fulfilled.
A closing guarantee can help assure homesellers that the deal will be completed on time, or that they will be financially compensated if it isn’t finalized by the agreed-upon closing date, and the seller is not at fault for the delay.
To illustrate, let’s say that Buyer Bob agrees to purchase Seller Sam’s house, and the two agree that the deal will close on June 15. Buyer Bob includes a $5,000 closing guarantee as part of his offer.
If there’s an unexpected delay — such as Bob’s chosen mortgage lender can’t process his application promptly, or his home inspector can’t file a report soon enough — Seller Sam would get to keep the $5,000 guarantee to compensate him for any inconvenience caused by the blown June 15 deadline.
It’s worth noting that some lenders can help fund some or all of a borrower’s closing guarantee.
Chase Bank (www.chase.com), for example, offers borrowers who have already filed all of their paperwork up to $5,000 if the loan doesn’t close within 21 days. If the delay forces the borrower to then delay the closing date of the actual home sale, the $5,000 can be used to help pay any closing guarantee that the buyer may have made.
* * *
REAL ESTATE TRIVIA: The number of housing markets where sellers have enjoyed multiple offers over the past few years will likely drop sharply in the months ahead, a new report by the National Association of Realtors (www.nar.realtor) suggests, largely because the higher-than-expected recent jump in mortgage rates has knocked countless potential buyers out of the home-buying arena.
* * *
DEAR DAVE: I watch a lot of movies and documentaries about war. When a sergeant tells his men that a village or enemy camp is, say, “four clicks away,” how far would that be?
ANSWER: A click, sometimes spelled with a “k” rather than a “c,” is military slang for a single metric kilometer.
A kilometer, the standard measurement of distance in America’s military and armed forces around the world, is equal to 0.6214 U.S. miles. So, a village or enemy that is “four clicks away” would be about 2.5 miles from the sergeant and his (or her) squad.
* * *
DEAR DAVE: I recently woke up one morning, looked out of my kitchen window and was horrified to see a man who I didn’t recognize rummaging through my trash can that I had put on the street for pickup. Worse, he took some papers and other stuff out of the can, tucked them into his backpack and took off running when I opened my front door to confront him. What can I do if he comes back?
ANSWER: I hope you reported the incident to local law enforcement officials. But even if you didn’t, they would have told you the same thing that I will tell you now: It is generally considered legal for anyone to rummage through the trash that has been left in a public area, such as a curb for pickup.
Once you placed the garbage can on the curb, you essentially forfeited your ownership rights to its contents and could no longer expect what the courts call a “reasonable expectation of privacy.” Anyone was free to take what was inside.
There are some exceptions to this rule. For example, if a trash can or dumpster is in an enclosed area or still on private property, a “dumpster diver” could be cited for trespass or even for theft if they try to rummage through the discarded stuff.
It’s important to remember that a lot of those identity thieves who are out there view trash cans as a veritable gold mine of information to further their despicable trade.
Old mortgage or other bank statements, utility bills, canceled checks and the like are perfect fodder for an identity thief to launch a scheme that could ruin your life. Make sure that any such documents that you put on the street or other public place for disposal is first passed through a paper shredder, most of which can be purchased for less than $50 or $100 at any electronics or office supply store.
