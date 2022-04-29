Our friends in the Great White North believe the move could help their own citizens buy their first house.
DEAR DAVE: My husband and I will retire next month, and then we plan to buy a home in Vancouver, B.C., because it would be fairly close to our kids in Seattle and also my parents in Canada. Now I heard that the Canadian government is planning to ban Americans and other “foreigners” from purchasing homes there. Is this true? If so, would there be some way to get around the new law?
ANSWER: It may be a bit early for you to start worrying about Canada’s plan. That’s because it’s merely a proposal that was recently made by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. A bill must then be cobbled together by the cabinet, the first step in a lengthy lawmaking process that sometimes makes our own U.S. Congress look like it works at lightning speed.
Home prices in Canada have been soaring for many of the same reasons that they have been skyrocketing here, including a shortage of for-sale homes and a sharp slowdown in new construction. By banning most foreign buyers, Trudeau hopes that it will slow price growth and make it a bit easier for Canadian first-time buyers to purchase a house.
Though there’s no need to panic, you and your husband might want to put your plan to purchase a new home up north on the front burner. Though the Canadian lawmaking process typically is slow, the proposal to ban most foreign buyers appears to have a lot of early support and thus could make it into national law sooner rather than later.
It’s worth noting that Trudeau’s new proposal would exempt foreign citizens who are permanent residents of Canada from the housing ban.
So, assuming that your parents are permanent residents of Vancouver — be they Canadian citizens or resident aliens — you might be able to purchase your house through them and then have them deed the house over to you if the proposed ban becomes a reality.
* * *
REAL ESTATE TRIVIA: About 1 million Americans now live full time in Canada, according to Wikipedia.com, about the same number of Canadians who live in the U.S.
DEAR DAVE: Is an “absolute” real estate auction the same thing as a “reserve” auction?
ANSWER: No. Most real estate auctions are “absolute,” meaning that the sale of the property is awarded to the highest bidder regardless of the size of the winning bid.
Conversely, in a “reserve” auction, the seller reserves the right to yank the property off the auction block if even the highest bid is lower than the seller wanted.
There’s a third type of auction, known as “minimum bid.” This allows the seller to set a minimum price that will be accepted: If the highest bid doesn’t reach the published minimum, the home remains unsold.
* * *
DEAR DAVE: Is it true that homeowners who have pets should never get a home security system because their dogs or cats will set off a false alarm every time they pass under or near the system’s motion detectors?
ANSWER: No, it’s not true — although some burglars would like you to believe otherwise.
First, not all systems involve the use of motion detectors. The most basic are instead hooked into the home’s electrical circuitry and sound only when the system is turned on and a window or door is opened.
More advanced systems include motion detectors, but the gizmos can be turned off while other parts of the package remain armed.
A more recent (and really cool) innovation in home security systems is something that is often called “pet mode.”
It typically involves scanning a picture of your pet into your home’s system: The motion detectors can be left on 24/7, but the alarm won’t sound if they recognize Rover or Fluffy when they move to get a drink of water or relieve themselves in the middle of the night.
* * *
