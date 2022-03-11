Many states adopt the laws that the Golden State does, but sometimes that’s a bad idea.
DEAR DAVE: Is it true that California has banned the sale of gas-powered lawn mowers and leaf blowers?
ANSWER: Yes. Regulators in the state that some call “the land of fruits and nuts” will not allow the sale of gas-powered mowers and blowers starting in 2024, saying it will cut down on air pollution and hasten the state’s eventual transition to a carbon-free economy. Such laws may be coming to your area soon.
The California sales ban will also apply to gas-powered weed trimmers, chainsaws and power washers. The sale of gas-fueled generators will be phased out by 2028.
While the broad-based ban may have its merits, it has some downsides, too. For example, if more homeowners and professional gardeners start hosing down driveways and lawns after gas-powered blowers are barred, it could worsen California’s chronic annual water shortages.
Also, if millions of more electric-powered garden tools are sold in California after the gas-power ban takes effect, it could put further strain on the state’s overworked and aging power grid.
The grid’s problems include countless miles of rotting overhead power lines that have sparked fires, usually in high winds. Courts have already ruled that those crumbling lines caused the destruction of more than 10,000 California homes in 1998 alone that killed more than 80 people. It forced the nation’s largest utility, Pacific Gas & Electric, into bankruptcy to pay for damages, but the money wasn’t enough for many longtime owners to rebuild.
REAL ESTATE TRIVIA: In 2019, the latest figures available from the industry-funded Insurance Information Institute (www.iii.org), reports that barely 5% of insured homeowners — about one out of every 20 — filed an insurance claim.
DEAR DAVE: When I was talking to the financial advisor who handles our stock-brokerage account and retirement fund the other day, she suggested that we invest in one or both of the self-storage companies that her company is recommending. Would this be a good idea?
ANSWER: I can’t give you a definitive answer to your question, largely because I’m not a licensed stockbroker or certified financial planner. In addition, I don’t know which of the two stocks that specialize in building, operating, buying or selling self-storage facilities that your financial advisor is recommending.
That said, the self-storage industry has been growing fast. A staggering 38% of 17,000 Americans surveyed by storage-space locator StorageCafe (www.storagecafe.com) now rent a storage unit.
There are several factors that are contributing to that strength. One is the record number of adults who are moving back in with their parents. Those “boomerang babies” often need storage space to temporarily stash their furniture and other stuff until they move into another apartment or buy a “starter home.”
Another factor is the growing number of people who are now working from their home, a trend that has been fueled by both the pandemic and advancements in technology. Many homeowners who convert a basement or spare bedroom into a home office want to keep their old furniture or other personal items but don’t have room to put them — except for an off-site storage facility.
Again, I’m not a stockbroker. But if you trust your financial advisor and she has made a lot of money for you over the years, there is no reason to stop trusting her now.
DEAR DAVE: My father passed away in January, and now my elderly mother wants to sell their longtime home and move to a retirement facility. Will the fact that my late dad’s name is still on the title to the home cause any problems?
ANSWER: It depends on how your parents held title to the property on the day of your father’s death.
Most married couples take ownership of their home as “joint tenants with right of survivorship.” When one joint tenant dies, the survivor automatically inherits the deceased’s half-interest in the home. If that’s the arrangement that your parents had, selling the property shouldn’t be a problem — although your mother may be required to file a certified copy of your father’s death certificate and an affidavit of survivorship with the county recorder to remove his name from the property’s ownership records.
Selling could prove trickier if your parents held title through some other method, such as tenants-in-common. In a worse-case scenario, your mom might even be forced to spend several days and thousands of dollars in court to prove that she has the legal right to sell the home and keep all the profits.
Laws that govern such issues vary from one state to the next. A local real estate agent or attorney should be able to provide information about your mother’s personal situation quickly; so should the closing attorney or escrow agent who will process the sale.
