Savvy buyers always make their purchase offers contingent on obtaining a satisfactory report from a professional home inspector, but it doesn’t force a seller to pay for unexpected repairs.
DEAR DAVE: Our full-price offer on a home was accepted, contingent on us getting a satisfactory report from a home inspector. The inspector found that the home has some serious electrical problems that could cost $10,000 or more to repair. Are the sellers required to pay for the work, because they accepted our offer contingent on an inspection?
ANSWER: I get this type of question frequently. No, the sellers aren’t obligated to make the repairs in order to close the sale — but, you are not required to complete the deal either.
You were wise to make the purchase of the home contingent on first obtaining a satisfactory report from a professional inspector. A typical inspection contingency allows buyers to cancel a sale and get their deposit back if the report uncovers previously undetected problems, such as a faulty or outdated electrical system, a badly leaking roof or plumbing that needs a complete overhaul.
An inspection contingency does not, however, require a seller to fix any problems that the inspector might find. When problems are discovered, buyers have four basic options: renegotiate with the seller to have the needed repairs made before the sale closes; ask for a lower sales price or closing credit so the buyer will have the money to make the repairs after moving in; purchase the property “as is,” or cancel the sale and have their deposit returned.
As you have recently found out, a bad electrical system can cost thousands of dollars to fix and thousands more to totally replace.
If you still want the house, contact two or three professional electricians to ask for written estimates for the cost of the work that needs to be done. You can then show these bids to the sellers in an effort to make them pay for some or all of the work, or at least to lower the sales price or provide you with a closing credit so you can afford to take care of the problem after you move in.
Should the sellers refuse to renegotiate, you’ll have to decide whether to accept the house in its current condition and pay for the repairs yourself or to instead exercise your contingency to cancel the sale and demand that your deposit be returned.
REAL ESTATE TRIVIA: About 80% of homebuyers insist on making their offers contingent on a satisfactory report from a professional home inspector, according to the National Association of Realtors (www.nar.realtor).
DEAR DAVE: How do you know so many statistics and so much trivia about real estate?
ANSWER: I’d like to say that it’s a result of my 40 years of writing about housing and business. But in reality, it’s mostly the result of exhaustive searches on the internet and more than 500 reference books in my home office.
To illustrate, look at the question at the top of this column. After answering it, I started fishing around on the internet to find a bit of trivia that was related. After a couple of tries, I simply Googled “how many home sales involve an inspection contingency” and found a source for the tidbit that I needed.
DEAR DAVE: You wrote that a bankruptcy filing can stay on a person’s credit record for up to 10 years. My husband and I have been married for 13 years, we have never declared bankruptcy and we have never been late on our mortgage or credit card payments. So, how long will this “good” credit information stay on our record?
ANSWER: Positive information about any open and active accounts you currently have will stay on your record indefinitely. Even if you closed one of those accounts today, your sterling payment history on the account would stay on your report for the next decade.
Congratulations on handling your debt so responsibly over the past several years. The excellent credit score that you and your spouse have earned should allow you to qualify for the best interest rate and other terms when you apply for another mortgage or credit card in the future — an especially important advantage now that rates have skyrocketed since the start of this year and will likely keep moving even higher.
Our booklet, “Straight Talk About Living Trusts,” explains how even low- and middle-income homeowners can now reap the same benefits that creating an inexpensive trust once provided only to the wealthiest families. For a copy, send $4 and a self-addressed, stamped envelope to D. Myers/Trust, P.O. Box 4405, Culver City, CA 90231-4405. Net proceeds will be donated to the American Red Cross.(c)2022 Cowles Syndicate Inc. All Rights Reserved
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.