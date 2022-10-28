Whether you believe in the supernatural or not, it’s always fun to ponder the possibilities as Halloween arrives.
DEAR DAVE: We recently rented (for the umpteenth time) our favorite movie of all time, “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil.” But, does the cemetery that is the focus of the movie really exist?
ANSWER: Yes. Much of the 1997 film, based on a true story, focuses on the Bonaventure Cemetery in Savannah, Georgia. Built on the site of a former plantation, it’s the “permanent” resting home for people ranging from Civil War veterans to some of Georgia’s wealthiest families — and, apparently, countless not-so-restful spirits.
Thousands of visitors to the cemetery over the years have reported seeing several of the undead walking or floating among the magnificent marble statues that adorn their burial plots or the eerily beautiful Spanish moss that drips from its massive oaks. Sadly, some also say they hear the wailing calls of the souls those who were enslaved and sometimes tortured, or infants and babies who died too young.
Perhaps, though, Bonaventure’s busiest spirit is that of little Gracie Watson. She died of pneumonia at the age of 6 in 1889, and a beautiful statue of her was erected near her grave.
Local residents often report seeing the ghost of the girl playing with the toys that previous graveside visitors had left at the foot of her monument, sometimes with her fellow children spirits. Others say that they have seen her — looking very much alive, though in 1880s garb — walking about the main streets of Savannah.
* * *
DEAR DAVE: Is it true that some knucklehead got himself killed when he was trying to pull off a Bigfoot hoax?
ANSWER: Yes. Montana’s Randy Lee Tenley, 44, donned the type of full-body, camouflage outfit often worn by snipers in combat and decided to walk into the right-hand lane of U.S. Highway 93 on a Sunday evening.
Authorities determined that Tenley wanted to give passing motorists the illusion that they had seen a Bigfoot or sasquatch.
Unfortunately, the camouflage suit worked a little too well. The man was promptly hit by a car, knocked to the pavement and then run over by a second vehicle.
He died of his injuries, a sober reminder that you really cannot fool Mother Nature.
* * *
DEAR DAVE: My late father was a carpenter in Arkansas. He used to scare the heck out of my sister and I with ghost stories about the Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs, Arkansas, where he worked for a year or two in the 1950s. He talked about regularly seeing several spirits floating about the property, often dressed in hospital gowns, moaning and wailing in pain. But, why would a hotel be haunted by deceased medical patients?
ANSWER: Because the historic Victorian-style hotel, built in 1886, was purchased by a former vaudeville magician named Norman Baker in the 1930s and who — for about two years — used it as the home of Baker Hospital, “where sick folks get well.”
Baker promised his clients that he could cure their cancer or other ailments without any operations or the use of radiology or X-rays. Trouble was, the Iowa-born man wasn’t even a doctor and the “treatment” he offered was little more than a concoction of extracts from watermelon seeds, corn silk and clover.
Not all of the spirits who are said to haunt the hotel today were once the con man’s paying customers. There’s Michael, for example, a stonemason from Ireland who fell to his death while the hotel was being built but supposedly continues to romance a never-ending string of ghostly beauties in Room 218. Or, Theodora, dead for more than 80 years, who packs up the suitcases of guests who annoy her on the fourth floor.
But, perhaps the hotel’s saddest supposed spirit is simply known as “The Girl in the Mist.” Countless of the hotel’s visitors and guests have sworn they’ve seen her on moonlit nights, falling or flinging herself from one of the building’s east balconies and into the garden below.
No one is certain who the young lass may have been when she graced the hotel with her earthly presence, but the sightings consistently say her image is always shrouded in mist as she plummets into the darkness.
