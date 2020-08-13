“You Raise Me Up” and “Fight Song” are just two of the songs Alabaster, an eclectic vocal ensemble, are set to perform live at 7 p.m. today, Aug. 13, in an outdoor concert at St. Emma Monastery in Greensburg.
“People need encouragement,” said Mary McCormack, who will be singing “Spirit” from “The Lion King,” and “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”
“Our show is designed pour hope into our audience. Music delivers a powerful energy like nothing else can,” said McCormack, of Greensburg, who has toured across the United States and internationally over the past 20 years. “We love all different styles of music. This show has a light summertime vibe, with genres from swing and jazz to powerful inspirational show stoppers like ‘To Where You Are’ and ‘This Is The Moment’ from ‘Jekyll and Hyde,’ sung by Jessie Glover of Jeannette.”
Among other songs Alabaster’s set list includes: “Let’s Face the Music,” “Fly Me to the Moon,” “When I Fall in Love” and “Can’t Take My Eyes off You.”
The trio, including McCormack, Glover and Rick Reed of Brownsville were doing 20 shows a month until the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March. “We are so happy to be able to perform at St. Emma,” Glover said. “The audience is thrilled, too. Just glad to enjoy an outdoor summer concert.”
The show will raise money for St. Emma’s Retreat House, which has had most fund raisers canceled since the spring.
Tickets are $15 and may be purchased by calling Alabaster Box Office at 724-516-5189, or by visiting www.AlabasterPerformingArts.org.
