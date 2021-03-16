WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced Friday that the third round of Economic Impact Payments will begin reaching Americans over the next week, and an online tool is available for those curious about the status of their payments.
Following approval of the American Rescue Plan Act, the first batch of payments are being sent by direct deposit, which some recipients started receiving over the weekend, and more receiving them this week.
Additional batches of payments will be sent in the coming weeks by direct deposit and through the mail as a check or debit card. The vast majority of these payments will be by direct deposit.
No action is needed by most taxpayers; the payments will be automatic and, in many cases, similar to how people received the first and second round of Economic Impact Payments in 2020.
People can check the Get My Payment tool first launched last year on IRS.gov to see the payment status of the third stimulus payment. To use the Get My Payment tool, taxpayers can visit https://sa.www4.irs.gov/irfof-wmsp/notice and enter their Social Security number or Individual Tax ID Number, their birth date, street address and ZIP code.
Once Get My Payment tool users enter their information, they will receive one of three notifications: Payment Status, Payment Status Not Available or Need More Information.
For those who receive the Payment Status notification, that means a payment has been processed, a payment date is available and payment is to be sent either by direct deposit or mail. Payments sent by mail will be issued as an EIP Card or a check. Some taxpayers may receive a notification they are eligible to receive a payment, but a payment has not been processed and a payment date is not available.
For those who receive a Payment Status Not Available message, the IRS has either not yet processed their payment, or they are not eligible for a payment. The IRS will continue to send the 2021 Economic Impact Payment to eligible individuals throughout 2021.
The Need More Information notification means a taxpayer’s payment was returned to the IRS because the post office was unable to deliver it. Those receiving the Need More Information notification can have their payment reissued as a direct deposit by providing a routing and account number for a bank account, prepaid debit card (must be reloadable; contact the card issuer for information) or for alternative financial products that have a routing and account number associated with them.
“Even though the tax season is in full swing, IRS employees again worked around the clock to quickly deliver help to millions of Americans struggling to cope with this historic pandemic,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a news release issued last week. “The payments will be delivered automatically to taxpayers even as the IRS continues delivering regular tax refunds. We urge people to visit IRS.gov for the latest details on the stimulus payments, other new tax law provisions and tax season updates.”
In general, most people will get $1,400 for themselves and $1,400 for each of their qualifying dependents claimed on their tax return. As with the first two Economic Impact Payments in 2020, most Americans will receive their money without having to take any action. Some Americans may see the direct deposit payments as pending or as provisional payments in their accounts before the official payment date of March 17.
Because these payments are automatic for most eligible people, contacting either financial institutions or the IRS on payment timing will not speed up their arrival. Social Security and other federal beneficiaries will generally receive this third payment the same way as their regular benefits. A payment date for this group will be announced shortly.
