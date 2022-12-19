Make Chanukah special with these traditions

For eight nights each winter, candles burn in commemoration of a miraculous and joyous event. Hanukkah, often referred to as the Festival of Lights, commemorates an ancient miracle that occurred after the Jewish people waged a hard-fought battle against religious oppression.
A small contingent of Jewish warriors led by Judah Maccabee rebelled against Syrian Greek rulers who desecrated the holy Second Temple in Jerusalem and tortured and persecuted those who did not adopt their religious beliefs. After the Maccabees came out victorious, they set out to rededicate the Temple, which included lighting a menorah. They could only find enough oil for the candelabra to burn for one night. Miraculously, the oil burned for eight nights and the Temple was kept holy. This miracle is the inspiration for Hanukkah.
Various iconic Hanukkah traditions have been borne out of that evening in 164 BCE. Below are some of the most prominent traditions associated with Hanukkah festivities.
Jews were forbidden from studying their own religious texts like the Torah, but they found ways to do so anyway. They would quickly hide their books and take out spinning tops to pretend to be playing with them when the Greeks were watching. In commemoration, these little tops, or dreidels, are taken out on Hanukkah. The dreidels are marked with four Hebrew letters, which represent the phrase “nes gadol haya sham,” or “a great miracle happened there.”
Frying foods in olive oil has become tradition and a way to acknowledge the miraculous Temple oil burning. Jelly-filled doughnuts called “sufganiyot” are popular, as are latkes, which are fried potato pancakes.
In addition to Hanukkah gelt (small chocolate coins) and money given out to children and adults, many Jewish families make “tzedakah” (donations) to nonprofits and other charitable organizations during Hanukkah. The sixth night of Hanukkah has recently become associated with charitable giving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.