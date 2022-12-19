Make Chanukah special with these traditions

For eight nights each winter, candles burn in commemoration of a miraculous and joyous event. Hanukkah, often referred to as the Festival of Lights, commemorates an ancient miracle that occurred after the Jewish people waged a hard-fought battle against religious oppression.

A small contingent of Jewish warriors led by Judah Maccabee rebelled against Syrian Greek rulers who desecrated the holy Second Temple in Jerusalem and tortured and persecuted those who did not adopt their religious beliefs. After the Maccabees came out victorious, they set out to rededicate the Temple, which included lighting a menorah. They could only find enough oil for the candelabra to burn for one night. Miraculously, the oil burned for eight nights and the Temple was kept holy. This miracle is the inspiration for Hanukkah.

