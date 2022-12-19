Lesser known Chanukah traditions

Hanukkah is a relatively modern holiday in regard to the Hebrew calendar. Unlike Yom Kippur or Passover, which are steeped in rich traditions. Hanukkah celebrants still participate in various customs each year, some of which are customized according to family preferences. While some traditions, such as the lighting of the Hanukkah menorah, are familiar, others may not be as widely known — especially to those outside of the faith. Here’s a look at a select few.
• Saying the Shehecheyanu blessing: Traditionally, there are two blessings that some people say each night while lighting the candles. The first is recited while holding the lit shamash, and the second is said while lighting the candles. Another blessing, known as the “Shehecheyanu,” is said the first night. According to 18Doors, a resource on the Jewish faith, it’s the same blessing traditionally said on the first night of all Jewish holidays and other special occasions.
