Learn the meaning behind the menorah

The menorah is perhaps the most recognizable symbol of Hanukkah. Displayed in homes, and often in windows, each year, the menorah is a nine-branched candelabrum that symbolizes Hanukkah and much more.

Menorahs have been part of the Jewish faith since ancient times. Isaiah 42:6 indicates that the menorah is a symbol of the nation of Israel, and its mission is to be a “light unto nations.” After being liberated from slavery in Egypt, the Jews were commanded by God to make the original menorah, which at the time featured seven branches. The seven arms were believed to refer to the seven days of creation. The menorah was lit every evening and cleaned every morning. The wicks were replaced and fresh, consecrated olive oil was put into the cups to keep the flame alive.

